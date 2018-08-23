If you've been looking for an investing respite, shares of Playa Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) haven't been your best choice over the past year. The beach resort hotel operator saw shares fall 30% in 2018. While I was initially not excited about this company when it came public via a SPAC at $10, down here under $8 (and as low as $6 recently) the calculus changes quite a bit:

The hotel operator currently runs close to two dozen hotels in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. It focuses on high end properties for package and luxury travelers. Playa runs many of its hotels under the Hyatt brand, such as the Hyatt Ziva Cancun pictured below:

Why Has Playa Stock Dropped?

There are several clear reasons why Playa stock has fallen over the past few months. Markets in general and emerging markets in particular have suffered poor returns recently. Mexico in particular has taken a hit as the inauguration of left-wing populist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has caused investors to suffer a case of the nerves. Mexican stocks (in dollar terms) dropped more than 20% as measured the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW), putting some context to Playa's recent ~33% drop before the January recovery.

But it'd be incomplete to blame Playa's decline simply on external factors. The company's core Yucatan (Cancun area) business has had a soft 2018.

In the most recent quarter, for the Yucatan operations, EBITDA dropped several percent. On the most recent conference call, management attributed this to rising utility costs, insurance premiums, and negative crime-related headlines. Occupancy declined 180bps as well, part of that being attributable to Playa ending ties with a particular travel package operator which was acquired.

Within Mexico, the company's Pacific Cabo business fell off sharply, though it is much smaller than the business on the Atlantic side of the country. That is likely due to a significant crime wave in the Cabos area in 2017. Playa's business model relies on reservations long in advance, often 12 to 18 months out, and so a negative news cycle one year can ripple through for many quarters to due cancellations.

Crime: Perceptions And Reality

Let's talk about crime more in particular.

We often hear worrisome headlines such as this one about crime, so it's worth drilling down more into the actual statistics. Unfortunately, the actual numbers coming out of Cancun are legitimately disturbing. This headline (Spanish) gets to the point: Cancun Suffers 15 Times More Killings.

The article goes on to explain that Cancun's number of homicides surged from just 24 in 2014 to 340 killings over the past 12 months as of August 2018. The rise has been steady and sustained, with the number of homicides increasing each year since 2014. SA author The GeoTeam noted a new travel advisory from the State Department in mid-2017 that discussed the rising level of risk for the Cancun area. Since then, the subsequent State Department advisories haven't increased the severity of their concerns about Cancun, and it is still in one of the lower tiers of risk within Mexico according to the Department. Here is their exact language in the current advisory for the state where Cancun resides:

Exercise increased caution due to crime. Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, remain a primary concern throughout the state. While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations and turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Bystanders have been injured or killed in shooting incidents.There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Quintana Roo state, which include tourist areas in: Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya.

Fortunately, these criminal acts are generally not occurring in the touristy areas nor are foreigners usually the targets. If people stay in a high-end resort and don't wander into unsafe areas at night, usually there are no concerns. Additionally, if the State Department gets particularly concerned about a region, it will restrict travel for U.S. government employees; it hasn't done this for the tourist areas around Cancun.

Still, Cancun is quickly earning a troubling reputation, and there's the possibility, in the long-run, that its tourism star will fade. It's worth remembering that Acapulco Mexico used to be a leading tourism destination, however, as it is located in the ultra-violent Mexican state of Guerrero, its share of foreign tourist arrivals has dropped dramatically. If you'd invested in Acapulco hotels years ago, that investment would have likely significantly underperformed other alternatives.

Given the importance of Cancun to the Mexican economy, I expect the state to take strong actions to try to rein in this crime wave. A local media report from November suggests that the police has stepped up the frequency and intensity of its patrols following citizen protests about the rising wave of insecurity. However, we'll have to see how things play out on this front. For now, Playa's traffic from its Cancun hotels is still stable, so it's not an imminent threat to operating financial results, but investors certainly have reason for concern.

Before leaving this section, it's worth noting the comparative crime rates around Mexico. Cancun's area has now surpassed the national average rather significantly. Los Cabos, where Playa operates other resorts, is way below the national average despite the brief wave of negative headlines and trip cancellations. This is the homicide rate in Mexico by municipality, data May 2018 to October 2018, dark red indicates a high homicide rate, while yellow is a low rate. (Los Cabos is the small yellow dot at the end of the Baja California peninsula):

Finally, I should note that Jamaica also has a high murder rate, currently around ~50/100,000 people per year. Cancun, sadly has surpassed that rate, hitting 76/100,000 over the past year. Still, Jamaica's 50 is way above the Latin American average, and tourists should be cautious when traveling there. That said, my understanding is that most violence in Jamaica occurs in Kingston proper, whereas most tourists - at least to Playa properties - will not be near dangerous areas. Also, Jamaica's homicide rate, while quite high, has been relatively stable over the past decade, unlike Cancun which has become increasingly unsafe at a rapid pace.

Playa's Positive: Diversification

Fortunately, given the various negative Mexican issues, Playa has operations elsewhere. The company has seven resorts in Jamaica and three more in the Dominican Republic (with two more in the works there). Jamaica reported double-digit growth this quarter in RevPAR and resort EBITDA. Dominican Republic resorts also posted decent mid-single digit growth.

The improving operating results combined with acquisitions of properties outside the core Cancun market has lowered Playa's reliance on Cancun EBITDA from 56% last year to 47% as of the latest 2018 results. Clearly, the company is still a concentrated bet on Cancun-area tourism, but this is substantial progress on Playa's part. Combined with the much lower share price, you're paying a lot less for EBITDA out of Cancun than you were with PLYA stock last year.

There's also a good deal of diversification within the company's brands, as it has high-end Hyatt properties, mid-range offerings, and now has its new partnership with Hilton as well. SA author Dane Capital Management wrote an article in 2017 laying out the bullish case for the stock in extensive detail with a $14 price target and I highly recommend going back to that for the more optimistic outlook on PLYA stock. He discusses their plans to grow revenues and get to scale. These opportunities include refurbishing older properties:

The cost of refurbishment is approximately $12,000 and it takes all of 3 days. If Playa can get $20 more per night on 300 nights a year (recall, occupancy is 93% [at this particular property]), that's $6,000 on a $12,000 investment. And there are countless similar examples of low-hanging fruit across properties. When CFO Ryan Hymel says they expect a high ROI on their planned $40-45mn in maintenance cap-ex, we have high conviction that's absolutely true.

In particular, that article noted a Playa property in Jamaica that went from -$2 million in EBITDA to +$12 million after Playa fixed it up. The article notes that Playa is an ideal vehicle for rolling up small and family-run resorts, rebranding them, and jacking up room rates. Dane Capital saw Playa getting to 50 resorts overall (more than twice its current size) over the next five or so years. Needless to say, the more this occurs away from Cancun, the more we can discount the real headline risk even if the murder wave there continues to surge.

Balance Sheet And Valuation

From the latest conference call, we find this statement about the company's balance sheet position:

As of September 30, 2018 we had $138 million in cash on the balance sheet and nothing outstanding on our revolver. Our current CapEx models remain on time and on budget and we expect to spend roughly $65 million in CapEx over the balance of this year and an additional $140 million to $150 million in 2019 on the three board approved projects that we have underway, that's Cap Cana and the two Hiltons. We expect our net leverage to briefly peak over 5 times before the fourth quarter 2019 project openings or 4.25 times if you adjust for construction and progress at Cap Cana and we expect to quickly delever from there in 2020 as these assets begin to come back online. As a reminder, back in March prior to the Fed's first rate hike, we locked LIBOR at 2.85% on $800 million of our debt or 80% through March 30 of 2023.

There's clearly some risk here given net leverage is anticipated to go over five at some point next year with emerging market properties. Playa also subsequently announced up to $100 million share buyback will also use up some of that cash reserve. That said, this doesn't seem unreasonable on management's part, particularly as they have sufficient liquidity to get through the construction process on the new hotel assets and locked in a great deal of their funding needs at more advantageous interest rates.

That said, at the time Dane Capital was writing previously, net debt/EBITDA was at 4.4x and they saw that figure moving toward 3-3.5x over time. Instead, due to Playa's continued deal-making, net debt/EBITDA is heading toward 5x. That's certainly fine if the new properties deliver as expected, but at some point leverage does need to come in, as a recession could complicate the balance sheet position if it hit at the wrong time.

Turning to valuation, the question is when the company will hit enough scale to start producing a meaningful upward trajectory in results. As it stands now, the company has too much interest expense to produce much in the way of meaningful net income. Dating back to 2015, interest expense has consumed at least (and usually much more) 50% of operating income. While revenues have grown from $408 million 2015 to almost $600 million over the past 12 months, operating income is up only slightly. EBITDA has also hardly advanced over the same span.

As Dane Capital noted in 2017, Playa even then looked much cheaper than other listed hotel stocks. At the time, his peer group showed Playa at 10x and the average industry player at 13.6x. Had Playa advanced to 12x EBITDA, it would have resulted in a $14 stock price. With the share price down substantially since then, things look better yet on an EV/EBITDA basis now, even accounting for the additional debt taken since then.

Conclusion

On the most recent conference call, CEO Bruce Wardinski stated that

"[J]ust 12 short months from now when we will be on the eve of the grand openings of the Hyatt Cap Cana, the Hilton Playa Del Carmen and the Hilton La Romana and a meaningful inflection point in free cash flow generation; our position will be even stronger."

That really highlights the crux of the investment case for PLYA stock. The company anticipates hitting an "inflection point" for free cash flow which should strengthen the balance sheet and reduce investor concerns. Given the turbulent conditions in Cancun and Mexico specifically, at the moment, however, 12 months is quite awhile to wait for this turning point to come.

It's quite possible that PLYA stock will turn around in 2019; the stock is certainly off to a better start since January started. Tax loss selling probably played a role in the stock's sharp decline at the end of 2018. Emerging markets could certainly pick up, and I'm bullish for Mexico in 2019 as I expect some of the political noise to fade (that said, the gas shortages are turning into a major political concern and human tragedy). On the plus side, Playa's newly announced buyback can sop up some of the selling pressure as well. Selling stock at $10 and buying it back at a ~25% discount is nice capital allocation.

All that said, I don't see a compelling reason to need to buy Playa stock here. As mentioned above, Mexican stocks as a group got hammered at the same time Playa was dropping. At $7, Playa stock seems undervalued, and it wouldn't surprise me to see share drift back toward the SPAC price in 2019. But you can buy plenty of other Mexico-themed stocks that also dropped 30% before the recent bounce where you don't have to wait 12 months for a catalyst to kick in. I see PLYA stock as one to keep on the watchlist in case another bout of news-driven or tax loss selling really knocks down shares in coming months.