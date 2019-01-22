Battery Tech: Is Panasonic Leaving Tesla In The Dust?

Tesla's discussions with Chinese battery suppliers may further undermine its tenuous relationship with Panasonic, and any tech advantage will likely be swiftly captured by Chinese interests.

Tesla has little, if any, advantage in battery technology any longer; Panasonic's increasingly brazen external battery collaboration is making that ever clearer.

In January, Panasonic forged a major EV battery partnership with Toyota, further demonstrating that it is in the driver's seat when it comes to Tesla and its batteries.

As Tesla continues to lag production targets, Panasonic expects margin improvement for its battery cells; this implies higher prices and the end of any rebate Tesla may have enjoyed.

Tesla has relied on Panasonic as its battery supplier for years, but Panasonic is showing signs of losing patience.

Tesla (TSLA) has spent years cultivating a partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) (OTCPK:PCRFY). The Japanese technology conglomerate builds the batteries for Tesla’s electric vehicles and it is the prime mover at the New York Gigafactory, where Tesla builds its solar arrays. Yet, for all their past dealings, it appears that Panasonic is now distancing itself from the upstart EV company.

A raft of recent moves show Panasonic working hard to forge new relationships in the automotive industry. The result may be that Panasonic leaves its American partner in the dust. Worse for Tesla, it is a sign that its battery technology, often thought of as industry-leading, may not be so ahead of the curve as once thought.

Panasonic’s recent moves expose the weaknesses Tesla has fought desperately to conceal. It has also pushed Tesla to explore such options as Chinese battery partners, which would almost certainly result in the swift loss of any technological advantage to Chinese industry and government.

While the market has yet to come to a clear conclusion on the matter, it is only a matter of time before it realizes that it is a sign of even greater trouble for Tesla.

Panasonic Losing Patience

The signs have been piling up for months. When Panasonic reported Q3 earnings in October, CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga stated that, before it would invest in expanded battery manufacturing capacity, Tesla would need to demonstrate its ability to produce at sufficient volume:

"Investment for capacity beyond 35 GWh means that Tesla would also need to make substantial investment in vehicle production, so we will closely align with each other.”

Tsuga appeared to be calling Tesla out, in the politest possible terms, for its failure to meet production promises for its Model 3 sedan. At the time (as is still the case), Tesla could not sustain a weekly production rate above 5,000 Model 3 units. That is a far cry from what Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised; as recently as August 2017, Musk stated investors should have “zero doubt” that Model 3 production would be at 10,000 per week by the end of 2018.

Tsuga’s comments did not end there. He also threw cold water on Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, insisting that the existing plants in the United States would be Panasonic’s top priority for any further capacity expansion. Given that Tesla’s China factory, despite its recent groundbreaking ceremony, has no defined source of funding (nor has an 8-K related that project been filed with the SEC, for that matter), Tsuga’s reticence to get further involved makes sense.

Panasonic Turns the Screws as Musk Makes Fresh Promises

Elon Musk’s latest staff email may have at least something to do with Panasonic’s evident mounting impatience. In addition to issuing a profit warning, announcing a 7% reduction in staff, and the need to significantly reduce cost of production, Musk also stated that Tesla had to increase production numbers significantly:

“Tesla will need to make these cuts while increasing the Model 3 production rate and making many manufacturing engineering improvements in the coming months. Higher volume and manufacturing design improvements are crucial for Tesla to achieve the economies of scale required to manufacture the standard range (220 mile), standard interior Model 3 at $35k and still be a viable company. There isn’t any other way.”

Neither Tesla employees, nor the investing community, appear to be the intended audience for that particular passage. It reads more like a plea to suppliers, such as Panasonic, which have been caught on the hook by Tesla’s consistently missed production goals.

Musk is promising a major uptick in production rate. Unfortunately, the exhaustion of the North American Model 3 order backlog would suggest that demand may not be there for a higher production rate. Panasonic may be recognizing that fact too.

Panasonic appears to already be turning the screws a bit on Tesla, if its guidance after Q3 earnings is to be believed. One sign of this is the company’s guidance around EV battery margins.

In Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, Panasonic projects sales to grow by ¥120 billion. Yet, over the same period, it projects profit growth of ¥38 billion. Compared to Q3’s numbers, that implies very substantial margin improvement.

The most likely source of Panasonic's anticipated EV battery margin improvement is increasing sale price. We already know that Tesla begged suppliers for rebates last summer in an effort to post a profit. Panasonic may have been one of the obliging suppliers.

The anticipated margin improvement would indicate that prices are returning to normal, which is a bad sign for Tesla’s margins.

Panasonic Aims Higher

Things get worse still for Tesla, with Panasonic now evidently threatening one of the sacred cows of the Tesla bulls: the company’s supposed advantage in battery technology.

Reports in November of Panasonic’s efforts to expand in the space demonstrated fairly clearly that it is the one in the driver’s seat when it comes to batteries, not Tesla. Whatever advantage Tesla might have had appears to be gone, and Panasonic appears to feel free to partner as it pleases.

The deepest cut of all came in January, when Panasonic announced a new partnership with Toyota (TM) to expand EV battery production and development. Clearly, Panasonic has decided to move on from its partnership with Tesla. On January 22nd, Panasonic and Toyota came to final terms, announcing the official launch of their joint-venture. In their press release, the two companies addressed their intention to push the envelope of battery technology, promising to strive for new breakthroughs and improvements:

"Numerous battery-related challenges must be tackled, including not only having advanced technological capabilities to address issues of cost, energy density, charging time, and safety, but also being able to ensure stable supply capacity and having effective recycling structures. The business environment is one in which independent efforts by battery manufacturers or automobile manufacturers are not enough for solving the issues concerned."

Of course, Panasonic is not abandoning Tesla outright. Far from it. But the Japanese giant’s actions demonstrate all too clearly that it has the real control of any valuable battery technology Tesla might claim, as well as an increasing eagerness to forge new and bigger partnerships with established automakers. The new JV also calls into question the viability of Tesla's go-it-alone technological approach. Dwarfed in terms of engineering and financial resources, it is hard to see how Tesla can compete over the long-run.

No Good Option for Tesla

Tesla, meanwhile, has reportedly been exploring other options when it comes to battery supply. In November, Musk implied that Panasonic would be a supplier to its Shanghai factory, but not exclusively so:

Late on January 21st, CNBC reported that Tesla had signed a preliminary agreement with Chinese manufacturer Tianjin Lishen to produce batteries for its Shanghai factory:

"The companies had yet to reach a decision on how large an order the U.S. electric car company would place, and Lishen was still working out what battery cell size Tesla would require, one of the sources said."

CNBC reports that another Chinese firm, Contemporary Amperex Technology (SHE), could be in the running to supply Tesla, as is LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF). Meanwhile, Tesla has responded to the CNBC report, stating that it has not signed "any agreement of any kind" with Lishen.

Whether it is Lishen, Amperex, or any other Chinese battery partner, the problem is the same for Tesla: If indeed Tesla does have a real advantage in battery technology, it would vanish almost overnight were it to partner with a Chinese manufacturer. China's "technology transfer" policies, both formal and informal, would soon see any novel battery architecture of chemistry fall into the hands of its Chinese competitors.

Investor's Eye View

This is the bottom line: Tesla’s price and valuation are built on the twin pillars of exponential growth and technological edge.

The growth story just took a hit, courtesy of Musk’s own words. The technology story will take longer to unravel, but Panasonic’s actions may prove to be the thin end of the wedge on that front, with Chinese involuntary technology transfers delivering the final blow.

Tesla is radically overvalued based on false premises about its growth prospects and technological capabilities. Both of those premises are being exposed for the hokum they always were. The share price will eventually have to reflect that harsh reality.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.