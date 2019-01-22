Apple: Will What Happened In China, Stay In China?

Rethink Technology business briefs for Jan. 22, 2019.

Key iPhone suppliers ended Q4 up, despite Apple

The face of Apple's problem in China: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Source: AppleInsider.

Last December I pointed out, amidst considerable anxiety about Apple (AAPL) supply chain cutbacks, that three key iPhone suppliers didn't seem to be cutting back. These companies were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), Hon Hai Precision, and Pegatron.

All three are Taiwanese companies that report monthly revenue and thus provided a reliable snapshot of their financial condition as of November. Since then, Apple issued its revised guidance on Jan. 2, and all three companies have reported December revenue. In addition, TSMC has reported its Q4 results and offered guidance for Q1, shedding more light on Apple's prospects for the New Year. But first, let me return to the monthly revenues of the Taiwanese suppliers.

As the reader might expect, the suppliers did report lower revenue (or lower growth in the case of Pegatron) in December, as shown in the table below:

However, for the quarter, all three were still up year-over-year, which is counter intuitive given that Apple is calling for a 4.75% year-over-year drop in revenue for its fiscal 2019 Q1 (December quarter). The table includes some refinements compared to last time. I now use contemporaneous exchange rates for each month rather than a constant currency rate for all data. This feels a little like comparing apples to oranges, but it brings the total quarterly revenue for TSMC into better agreement with what TSMC reports, since TSMC provides a weighted conversion to USD in its financial reports. It also seems to enhance the predictive value of the data.

As a result, the November revenue numbers came down somewhat, and seemingly this indicates that Apple was starting to apply the brakes, although all the numbers are positive year-over-year. In December, the cuts finally hit, although Pegatron is still positive year-over-year. Once again, Pegatron as the reputed supplier of iPhone XR, seems to have escaped the brunt of the Apple cuts, which suggests that XR may not be doing as badly as many claim.

There are a number of ways you can interpret the above data, but I think the best explanation lies in what TSMC guided for calendar Q1. TSMC guided to $7.35 billion in revenue at the midpoint, a dramatic 13% y/y decrease. TSMC also expects gross and operating margins to decline by 12.6% and 18%, respectively.

During its video teleconference, TSMC pointed to a number of factors, including under utilization of its 7 nm production line, which it clearly didn't expect, and for which Apple was probably the exclusive customer as of the December quarter. TSMC also pointed to high inventory levels in its customers' supply chains. TSMC management seemed to be a little ticked off about the under utilization of its 7 nm node. Clearly they were counting on Apple to come through with a lot of business that just isn't happening.

Given TSMC's results and guidance, I think it's pretty obvious that Apple has some excess iPhone (and iPhone component) inventory that it will be burning through in the coming quarter(s). It's not clear why Apple kept the iPhone production levels relatively high during most of the December quarter. Apple may have been surprised by the downturn of iPhone demand, especially in China, or it may simply have had contracts that required it to buy a certain amount of production.

Apple's revised guidance and likely earnings results

Apple's revised guidance called for revenue of about $84 billion for the December quarter. Apple's revenue for the December 2017 quarter reached an all-time high of $88.3 billion, so it was always going to be a difficult compare.

CEO Tim Cook provided more information than usual in the guidance letter. For instance, he stated that Apple's non-iPhone revenue grew by 19% year-over-year, a useful constraint on my Apple financial model. Furthermore, he gave an explicit number for Services revenue of $10.8 billion. And finally, he indicated that wearables such as Watch and Airpods grew by almost 50% year-over-year. Wearables make up the bulk of the Other Product segment revenue.

The letter also indicated all-time record revenue for the Mac, although I've assumed a relatively modest y/y increase of 5.6% in unit sales. Apple also guided to 38% gross margin, which I consider good news considering the revenue decline.

Apple also indicated in the letter that it would maintain relatively high growth in operating expenses. This was probably to be expected since it usually takes time for large companies to curtail operating expense growth or even reduce expenses in the face of a revenue shortfall. Although there have been reports of cutbacks in hiring, I doubt that Apple will do more than simply slow the pace of new hiring. In my model I still assume robust growth in R&D spending of 23% y/y to $4.2 billion.

On the basis of these inputs, this is what I'm modeling for fiscal Q1 results:

Of course, guidance for fiscal Q2 is going to be all important. Because of the probable iPhone inventory overhang, as well as reduced demand compared to last year, I expect iPhone revenue to decline about 12% y/y to $33.4 billion.

This will be somewhat compensated, I expect, but I see continued growth in Apple's non-iPhone business. Overall, I expect Apple to guide to about $58.7 billion in total revenue, for a 4% y/y decline.

Apple sneezes, and the tech media diagnose terminal cancer

The revenue shortfall in fiscal Q1 and the likelihood of more to come has led to all manner of “helpful” suggestions from the tech media. Usually, the diagnosis is that iPhone has “peaked” and that Apple desperately needs to find the “next big thing.” There is a tendency to assume that deep structural change is needed in order to head off disaster.

Often, it's recommended that Apple become more like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but this has been a standard prescription since the turn of the century. The tech media is still in love with Wintel and the PC paradigm and wishes that things would just go back to “normal,” when Apple was a niche computer maker.

I'll spare the reader the full litany of doom and gloom and offer just a few examples. Perhaps the most representative is Apple's Troubles Extend Beyond China, from the WSJ:

Mr. Cook also acknowledged trouble at home in his letter to investors on Wednesday. In the U.S., Apple has been stung by smartphone owners lengthening the amount of time they hold onto their devices.

Actually, no. In the letter, Cook stated:

We also expect to set all-time revenue records in several developed countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and Korea. And while we saw challenges in some emerging markets, others set records, including Mexico, Poland, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Or this article, Polaroid. Walkman. Palm Pilot. iPhone? also in the WSJ:

If history is any indication, though, America’s favorite handheld device will someday take up residence with the digital camera, the calculator, the pager, Sony’s Walkman and the Palm Pilot in a museum. Although it’s hard to imagine the iPhone dying, change can sneak up rapidly on contraptions that are deeply entrenched in American culture. ... With the success of the iPhone since it arrived on the scene, the next big thing has been harder to find. Apple has had no breakthrough on TV, a modest success with its watch, a stumble in music and a lot of speculation concerning its intentions for autonomous cars or creating original programming. Now, as in a comic-book movie, we’re all left to wonder whether Apple’s greatest strength could be its biggest weakness?

It's certainly true that iPhone will eventually be supplanted by something else, but it's also kind of irrelevant to the current discussion. The decline of iPhone sales in China has nothing to do with being supplanted by a better technology.

And of course, the obligatory Apple's Next Move: be More Like Microsoft. How exactly should Apple be more like Microsoft? Should it abandon its smartphone platform, as Microsoft just did when it announced that it was pulling the plug on Windows 10 Mobile?

What happened in China

OK, that was a little unfair, but there's a crucial takeaway from Cook's letter that the tech media have conveniently ignored. Apple is doing well in the most sophisticated and knowledgeable smartphone market in the world, the United States. I would argue that the U.S. is where all smartphone markets will eventually end up.

This conveys to me that there's nothing fundamentally wrong with Apple's business model or with its iPhone strategy. When Apple reports its earnings, I expect that we'll see a significant drop in revenue from Greater China, which Apple has already made clear is mostly due to iPhone.

I suspect the media have over generalized based on Apple's experience in China. As recently as the September quarter, Apple reported revenue growth in Greater China of 16% year-over-year. I don't think the competitive landscape changed all that much for iPhone from September to December.

But the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment certainly has. China's economy slowed down, and the Trump Administration increased pressure on trade issues with the P.R.C. Accompanying the escalating trade war, there has been increasingly negative coverage of companies that either do extensive business in China are which rely on Chinese contract manufacturing.

This began with the now-infamous Bloomberg article The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies. The article alleged that the Taiwanese supplier of servers and server logic boards, Super Micro Computer (SMCI), had sold server boards with secretly implanted hardware intended to facilitate spying by the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The article leaves one with the impression that thousands of Apple and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) servers contained the hardware tampering, but never really specifies how Apple or other U.S. companies were affected. The article has been repudiated by virtually everyone involved, including Apple, Amazon, Super Micro, and a number of data security experts.

The article also ignores an obvious problem that such a hack would have left an enormous amount of physical evidence behind that with modern forensics would have been directly traceable to the perpetrators. Yet, no one has ever produced a single hacked server board.

But the article resonated with a theme that continues to be espoused by representatives of the Trump Administration that the P.R.C. is not to be trusted, and by implication, neither are those companies that do business in China. An example is the interview that Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, gave to Bloomberg, and which was re-reported by many sources, including Fortune. Quoting from the Fortune article:

“I don’t want to surmise too much here, but Apple technology may have been picked off by China and now China is becoming very competitive with Apple,” Kudlow said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. ” You’ve got to have rule of law. … There’s no enforcement; there’s nothing concrete.”

Once again we have an allegation that Apple has been victimized by Chinese spying. Only this time, it's not coming from an anonymous source as in the Bloomberg article, but directly from the Trump Administration.

President Trump has made it very clear that he wants to compel companies like Apple to repatriate jobs from China. Speaking outside the White House on Friday, Jan. 4, Trump stated:

Apple makes their product in China. I told Tim Cook, who is a friend of mine who I like a lot, make your product in the United States, build those beautiful plants in the United States... My focus is in the United States. I want to get those companies to come back like so many are doing into the United States. I want Apple to make their iPhones and all of the great things that they make in the United States, and that'll take place.

“And that'll take place.” One has to wonder how Trump intends to force Apple to do what he wants. By damaging Apple's business in China and elsewhere, perhaps? Certainly, Trump's policies have done damage, however well meaning they may be.

I suspect that the most damaging action taken by the administration was the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 in Canada. There have been reports that the arrest sparked a boycott of Apple in retaliation for the arrest of Meng. Although subsequently denied by Cook, the timing of the arrest certainly seems to correlate with a presumptive downturn in iPhone sales in China during December. And Bank of America Merill Lynch analysts believe that an “informal boycott” may nevertheless be under way.

Whether deliberate or not, I see Apple's problems in China as mostly a side effect of the trade war. As such, it's unlikely to spread beyond China. There's always a chance of the global economy slowing some more, but I expect Apple to weather this as it has previous economic downturns.

Most likely, the negotiations currently under way with China will be concluded successfully. Both sides are highly motivated, especially the Trump Administration. An unsuccessful conclusion would not be good for Trump's chances of reelection. A successful conclusion would probably relieve most, if not all of the negative pressure on Apple's sales in China, and on Apple's share price. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

