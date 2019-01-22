Crescent Point Energy: Attractively Valued And Generating Positive Cash Flow

While its shares do not offer a significant dividend yield anymore, they do appear fairly cheap, with an EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple of approximately 3.6x assuming $55 oil.

In a $50 to $60 USD oil environment, Crescent Point is likely to continue focusing on debt reduction along with modest production growth going forward.

This keeps its production flat, while giving it around $330 million USD to put towards debt repayments and share repurchases during 2019.

Crescent Point has cut its dividend to $0.04 CAD per year and reduced its 2019 capital expenditure budget by around 30% compared to 2018.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) appears to be playing it relatively safe for 2019, reducing its capital expenditure budget by around 30% compared to 2018. This should keep production stable compared to the end of 2018 and allow Crescent Point to pay down its debt and do share repurchases.

Crescent Point's focus is now to live within cash flow and improve its balance sheet. In the current oil pricing environment, I'd expect relatively modest production growth in order to allow Crescent Point to address its upcoming debt maturities within cash flow.

Source: Crescent Point Energy

This article uses $USD unless otherwise indicated and assumes an exchange rate of $1.00 USD to $1.33 CAD.

2019 Outlook

Crescent Point Energy is aiming for approximately 172,000 BOEPD in production during 2019 based on the midpoint of its guidance. Production is approximately 78% oil, 13% NGLs and 9% natural gas.

At $55 WTI oil and current expectations for differentials, Crescent Point Energy is expected to deliver around $2.617 billion in revenue during 2019, including the estimated impact of hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Millions Oil 49,017,368 $48.00 $2,353 NGLs 8,112,432 $20.00 $162 Natural Gas 33,901,200 $1.70 $58 Hedge Value $44 Total Revenue $2,617

Source: Author

With Crescent Point's ($1.25 billion CAD or $940 million USD) capital expenditure budget and reduced dividend, it is expected to have $2.287 billion in cash outlays during 2019. This leaves Crescent Point with approximately $330 million USD to put towards share repurchases and debt reduction.

$ Millions Operating Expenses $628 Royalties $386 Transportation $88 G&A $90 Interest $130 CapEx $940 Dividends $25 Total Expenses $2,287

Source: Author

Crescent Point's 2019 budget and guidance announcement assumed a relatively conservative WTI oil price of $50 for 2019 and that it would have over $150 million CAD (around $113 million USD) available for debt reduction and share repurchases at that oil price. The increased

Notes On Breakeven Point

Crescent Point's guidance for 172,000 BOEPD in production during 2019 represents roughly flat growth from its estimated end of 2018 production levels. Thus $940 million USD can be considered to roughly maintenance level capex at this time.

Crescent Point's breakeven point is estimated at approximately $48 USD WTI oil assuming current differentials and no hedges. At that oil price, it can keep production flat without incurring cash burn.

Near-Term Note Maturities

Crescent Point's note maturities over the next few years are well spread out with $74 million CAD coming due in 2019, $158 million CAD coming due in 2020, $185 million CAD coming due in 2021 and $224 million CAD coming due in 2022.

The weighted average interest rate on its notes is around 4.2%. While Crescent Point's leverage isn't bad (around 2.1x to 2.2x at $55 WTI oil), any new notes would likely have a higher interest rate. It appears likely though that Crescent Point will attempt to aim for flat to modest production growth in a $50 to $60 USD WTI oil environment (and current differentials), which would allow it to redeem its notes with its remaining cash flow.

Source: Crescent Point Energy

For example, Crescent Point would be able to pay down its 2019 note maturities with cash flow if WTI oil averaged around $48+ USD. The amount of debt maturing each year increases a bit, but it would probably still be able to pay down its 2022 note maturities with cash flow with around $52 USD WTI oil. This assumes the same production levels and capital expenditure budget as 2019.

I'd expect Crescent Point's dividend to remain minimal in a $50 to $60 USD WTI oil environment. Its quarterly dividend of $0.01 CAD per share will result in approximately $22 million CAD ($17 million USD) in annual dividend payments. A return to a monthly dividend of $0.03 CAD per share would result in its annual dividend payments increasing to approximately $198 million CAD ($149 million USD). That increase in dividend payments is around the same amount as how much Crescent Point's cash flow would change with a $3 USD increase in oil prices.

Valuation

With Crescent Point's share price recently falling to $3.10 USD, it now only has a market capitalisation of approximately $1.7 billion USD and a total enterprise value of approximately $4.7 billion USD. Given that Crescent Point can generate around $1.38 billion USD EBITDA at $55 WTI oil (and without hedges), the 3.4x EV/EBITDA multiple seems very low. Crescent Point's EV/DACF appears to be around 3.8x at $55 WTI oil.

A fairly conservative EV/DACF multiple of 5.0x would result in Crescent Point being valued at around $5.86 per share instead.

Conclusion

Crescent Point Energy appears to be solidly focusing on reducing its debt. Its 2019 capital expenditure budget aims to keep production levels flat while generating enough cash flow to pay off its 2019 debt maturities and also leave room for further debt reduction and share repurchases. At $55 USD WTI oil, Crescent Point would be able to generate around $330 million USD in positive cash flow to put towards those items.

The focus on debt reduction (and some share repurchases) looks like a good idea, although it also means that production growth will probably be limited to low-to-mid single digits going forward in a $50 to $60 WTI oil environment. Crescent Point's dividend is also likely to remain minimal until oil prices consistently stay at a higher level.

While Crescent Point's shares are no longer attractive for yield, they do look fairly undervalued. Crescent Point appears to be trading at an EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple of approximately 3.4x based on $55 WTI oil or a EV/DACF multiple of around 3.8x. A return to a 5.0x EV/DACF multiple would boost its value to close to $6 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.