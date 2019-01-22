Enanta And EDP-305 In NASH: What's In It For AbbVie?
EDP-305 is presumed to be a new generation Farnesoid X receptor agonist and its lead investigative drug candidate.
EDP-305 is a metabolism modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for NASH and Primary biliary cholangitis.
H2/2019 could be a year of significant clinical happenings for Enanta with Phase 2a data readouts for EDP-305 and EDP-938 on NASH and respiratory syncytial virus infection, respectively.
Enanta has established a mutually beneficial working relationship in its licensing agreement with AbbVie for its FDA approved HCV therapies.
AbbVie does not currently have an in-house liver therapeutic drug portfolio. So, could there be more to this agreement than meets the eye?
Overview
Enanta (ENTA) is a small-cap ($1.49B) commercial stage biopharmaceutical company steadily making therapeutic waves as a pioneer of revolutionizing therapies for viral and non-viral liver diseases as well as respiratory syncytial virus