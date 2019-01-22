Enanta And EDP-305 In NASH: What's In It For AbbVie?

Summary

EDP-305 is presumed to be a new generation Farnesoid X receptor agonist and its lead investigative drug candidate.

EDP-305 is a metabolism modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for NASH and Primary biliary cholangitis.

H2/2019 could be a year of significant clinical happenings for Enanta with Phase 2a data readouts for EDP-305 and EDP-938 on NASH and respiratory syncytial virus infection, respectively.

Enanta has established a mutually beneficial working relationship in its licensing agreement with AbbVie for its FDA approved HCV therapies.

AbbVie does not currently have an in-house liver therapeutic drug portfolio. So, could there be more to this agreement than meets the eye?