Applied Optoelectronics: Invest In This Turnaround Story With A Margin Of Safety

Background Story

AAOI shortly rose to fame in 2017 when the stock price increased more than tenfold within 15 months from May 2016 to July 2017. The increase was caused by a multitude of things, and among them, is a huge contract with Amazon (AMZN) that delighted the Wall Street community. Soon after, skepticism rose as the management made public of Amazon's withdrawal from their contract. The stock plummeted and has never reached its prior 100-dollar level thereafter.

I think there is currently a special opportunity to accumulate shares of AAOI at a significant discount due to both systematic and idiosyncratic pressure. Macro wise, the whole semiconductor industry is being punished by a blurred purchase outlook of semiconductor equipment from hyper-scale buyers like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft (just to name a few). Furthermore, AAOI is heavily punished for its management opaqueness and its inability to secure contracts with these hyper-scale customers. This led to a massive difference in valuation compared to its peers. I believe AAOI is unjustly punished. The comparison made to its peers is significant in this case because of recent acquisitions, indicating actual money being paid by acquirers (value is but a thing on paper until people actually pay for it). The big talks that made headlines are Finisar Corporation (FNSR) and Oclaro Inc. (OCLR), two major comparable companies of AAOI that were acquired in 2018.

Segment macro and risk analysis

The 40G, 100G, 200G to 400G laser transition has made it difficult for companies in this industry to thrive on a consistent basis especially since AAOI used to benefit the most from hyper-scale customers like Facebook (FB) and Amazon. According to Rosenblatt and other analysts, margins in 2019 will be compressed due to lower ASPs and more competition. There is also a cyclical concern that companies may sit back during certain periods purchasing fewer products while waiting for the next upgrade of transmission speed. Then there’s this trade war stuff and who knows how that will go in the future.

So lower prices, cyclical industry, trade war concerns are macro issues. On top of all that, management opaqueness, losing big time customers (FB and AMZN) and product issues are some risks to be concerned about. I think a lot of these concerns are priced in, and of course, it is possible for more product issue to arise or more customers to leave, but the company seems to have quite a positive tone when talking about upcoming quarters and their potential clients in China. Management is improving on their ability to better communicate their strategy. They have been more open to how they plan to acquire more customers, saying that they will "diversify their customer base and remain in active qualification for our 100G and 200G products with customers outside of our core hyper-scale customer base" (Q1 earnings transcript). This is certainly a reassuring step towards risk aversion and volatility.

One additional risk to consider is that it is a smaller player compared to its peers. This may lead some to believe that the stock only represents binary opportunities, namely, it will either win or lose big time. However, AAOI does not manufacture fad products, nor is it in a duopoly situation like United States' telecom industry, therefore I think there is very little chance that AAOI gets driven out of business with quality products and high demands in the industry.

Upside, Catalysts, and Comparable Analysis

I tend to favor using EV as a numerator instead of price since we can consider the debt and cash levels of AAOI and its comps. Since top lines are harder to manipulate, we will put an emphasis on that. EV to sales (LTM) for FNSR and OCLR are 1.65 and 2.07 respectively, indicating a rough difference of 47% to 85% for AAOI’s 1.12 EV/Sales ratio (according to FactSet).

Using EV to EBITDA, FNSR and OCLR have ratios of 21.11 and 11.82, while AAOI's ratio is at 6.76, indicating a rough difference of 75% to 212% (according to FactSet). Yes, there are lots of disputes with EBITDA, so weigh it however you like in your analysis, or disregard it altogether.

Using P/CF (price to cash flow) ratio, FNSR and OCLR have ratios of 14.26 and 12.28, indicating a rough difference of 96% to 70% for AAOI’s 7.27 P/CF ratio (according to FactSet).

There are also significant differences of over 50% when it comes to price to tangible book.

For modeling, I am using Chepakovich Valuation Model (by X-FIN) since it better values companies with high fixed overhead cost and negative FCF. Feel free to go to the website and mess around with discount rates, growth rates etc. to arrive at your own conclusion (I increased the discount rate to better reflect WACC, the revenue growth to better reflect AAOI’s projection, and decreased terminal growth rate to remain conservative). The model currently has around 36% upside.

Analysts' upside is currently at around 50% on average(according to Tipranks).

There are all these downsides to ratio analysis, model analysis, and analyst estimates. I won’t even try to defend them, and not because there’s no point in doing so but because I personally don’t put a lot of emphasis on them. There are ratios you can alter with to project a milder upside view (like P/E). However, the overall picture does not change, the numbers are indicating a substantial discount. This indication certified through multiple calculations are simply supporting bigger picture of AAOI's turnaround story. It is safe to say that I am more excited about AAOI's future potential than its valuation multiples.

Profitability comparison:

Even at such a depressed level of earnings after it has lost the majority of its hyper-scale customers, AAOI's LTM gross (39%), operating (6.93%), and net (4.2%) is still substantially higher than all of its peers' margin levels, especially FNSR, who is much larger even prior to being acquired and theoretically should have enjoyed a healthy boost in its economies of scale, but is only putting up numbers like 24.73% for its gross margin, and negative numbers for its operating and net margins. In my opinion, the best number to gauge profitability in companies that has heavy fix overhead, is to look at its raw COGS excluding depreciation and amortization, because whenever you benchmark anything that is not a direct input to sales, you are including the risks of painting a distorted picture caused by company specific cyclicality or temporary headwind. AAOI's raw COGS to revenue excluding depreciation and amortization is on average 50% for the past 3 quarters (source: FactSet). FNSR's raw COGS to revenue is on average 64% for the past 3 quarters (source: FactSet). While FNSR's raw COGS to revenue has stayed stagnant for the past 4 years, AAOI's raw COGS to revenue has decreased from 62% to 50% over the past 4 years. There will certainly be a lot of fluctuations in sales as companies like AAOI and FNSR gain/lose big contracts, which will impact margin, ROA, and ROE ratios, and there will be R&D costs that fluctuates from time to time. However, on a component to component basis, AAOI is far superior in generating revenue for each dollar of raw input. Even when we take everything into consideration (including AAOI's recent loss of hyper-scale customers), AAOI is still superior in every profitability metric including gross margin, operating margin, net margin, ROA, and ROE.

One important thing to keep in mind is that margin has been sliding for not only AAOI, but the whole industry. The decrease in sales is an industry wide phenomenon (enhanced in the case of AAOI for losing its hyper-scale customer) and is a systematic risk. This does not change the fact that AAOI is an industry leader in margins, and is not valued as such.

Potential acquisition talk:

There really isn’t solid evidence here. However, it wouldn’t come out as a surprise if talks were to emerge soon. The industry is consolidating and is evident with recent acquisitions of FNSR and OCLR. The problem is, a lot of AAOI holders probably have their average cost much higher than the suggested upside. As long-time holders, this may not even come as good news. Thankfully, I don’t think the CEO would like this idea either, and with his recent accumulation of shares, he probably has more confidence of running this company to new all-time highs than selling off AAOI for cheap. In fact, it would actually make more sense to acquire other loss-making peers for cheap like Neophotonics (NPTN), MACOM Tech (MTSI), and Calix (CALX) if projected results are immediately accretive.

Hyper-scale customer:

Like I mentioned before, another hyper-scale customer will likely drive the stock price much higher than current levels but probably not as high as it once did. There is no guarantee that AAOI won’t be able to regain their prior hyper-scale customers like AMZN, FB, and MSFT either. As mentioned in several articles on seeking alpha, management has indicated a new large scale China-based customer on board. However, management has yet to deliver on its promise of increasing the absolute revenue generated from their "others" customers, so Q4 results will be extremely important. One can almost argue that AAOI is at its absolute bottom with AMZN, FB, and MSFT abandoning the ship.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Insider confidence:

According to FactSet, CEO Thompson Lin has been loading up on shares for the past few quarters while the management has been selling. The magnitude, however, is greater with the buying pressure as seen on this holder type trend graph. Much like Joel Greenblatt's investment philosophy in his book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, I find comfort in investing when the CEO is on my side. On a side note, certain hedge funds are also taking their stance in the stock. Notably, GSA Capital Partners, an award-winning quantitative fund that has successfully profited in the boom of 2016 and 2017, have now built up a position starting in June 2018 (source: FactSet).

(Source: FactSet)

Fair Value Projection

I intend to keep my projections for AAOI conservative. According to management’s disclosure of a large Chinese buyer entering the picture, I think AAOI will enjoy a boost to its revenue by about 10%. Along with organic growth of 10% percent from its other buyers, AAOI will achieve sales of 300 (FactSet estimate is 320 million) million for fiscal 2019. If AAOI indeed secures an additional buyer, it will no longer deserve to trade at such low multiples and will close the gap of its peers considerably. I will still use a 10% discount from FNSR’s EV to sales ratio and assign an EV of 450 million (1.5 EV/sales * 300 million sales). Taking away 10 million worth of debt, minority interest, and preferred shares, and cash and cash equivalents (assuming they increase only slightly since it doesn’t need additional capital to meet production needs as its fixed assets should cover it), we will arrive at a market cap of 440 million. Since AAOI tends to increase its share count over the years to compensate its employees and finance the firm, we will assume a 3% increase to 20.4 million shares outstanding. We arrive at a share price of 21.6 dollars a share. This is a conservative scenario that represents 35% upside. If you use a 20% discount from the average for all AAOI’s closest competitor’s, the EV/sales value is around 1.8 (according to FactSet), you will arrive closer to 30 dollars a share. It really depends on how the market perceives the firm (assigning a high or low multiple) and how the firm's top line actually grows, but I think the fundamentals are there. I would also like to address that 3-year compounded annual projected sales growth for FNSR is relatively low compared to AAOI (source: FactSet), and it is not far fetch to use a slight discount to value AAOI in comparison to FNSR. The current discrepancy (or punishment of low valuation) is not based on potential growth but rather economies of scale, which will be further addressed in the conclusion section.

I know some investors will look at this and cringe, because it is never good to justify valuation with a growth story. However, keep in mind, I am not projecting that AAOI will trade at high valuation metrics(quite the opposite), and the valuations results are derived from extremely conservative growth projections. It is also one of the few profit-making companies in its industry of this size. In times of extreme turbulence in laser purchases, AAOI will probably be the last to go under (maybe even acquire some other firms at a discount?).

Final Thoughts

My thesis is to invest right now at 16 dollars per share, it is a perfect entry point is because during AAOI's big gain in 2017, there has always been a larger scale customer keeping its earnings per share afloat. It was first Amazon, then Facebook. Now is truly the first time AAOI has a somewhat equally weighted customer allocation since 2016 and has focused its effort on increasing and diversifying the customer base. The truth is, AAOI is a well-run company with minimal debt and high margins (relative to its peers). With a couple of surprises to the downside by the management, most people have jumped ship (except its CEO) and abandoned this company.

I would like to point out that currently, AAOI is trading at depressed valuations due to investor's worry on larger companies synergies (Intel, Finisar, etc.). However, please remember that the synergies are currently all on paper, the same paper fabricated by investment banking firms to make commissions through M&A activities. The economies of scale projected by the recent consolidations and acquisitions could very well be overstated (as is most of the time), and there may be a change in market sentiment towards AAOI when these synergies do not pan out. This could lead to price increases without a change in AAOI's fundamentals. Right now, the market is punishing AAOI because of other companies’ synergies that may or may not materialize, while completely ignoring the fundamentals and potentials of AAOI as a company. I believe that the fundamentals will act as a margin of safety, while investors patiently wait for this company to regain its customers, and if it does, the depressed stock will most likely revert to its fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.