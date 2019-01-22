DHY: More Reasons To Sell Out Of High-Yield Debt
About: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The DHY ETF has been recovering from the price slump lately but still well off its 52-week high.
Corporate debt issuers have been exploiting weak covenants by withholding "collateral assets" from lenders in case of bankruptcy.
Amid growing chances of an upcoming recession, the chances of large-scale capital losses for high-yield debt investors is rising.
The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) has recovered by about 12.75% from its fourth quarter slump last year. However, it is still well off its 52-week high, as investor sentiment