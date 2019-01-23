5 Ways To Beat The Market: Low Volatility Update

The third of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "low volatility anomaly" which has seen lower volatility stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long-time intervals.

After the 2018 sell-of for U.S. stocks, it is easier to convince readers that in some market environments low volatility stocks win. After all, the two largest low volatility funds - the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:USMV) and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPLV) - solidly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). The counterfactual portfolio to low volatility investing - high beta stocks - dramatically underperformed, producing a total return of -15.5%.

Source: Bloomberg

Do low volatility strategies win over the course of a business cycle? Over multiple business cycles? In 1972, Fischer Black, Myron Scholes and Michael Jensen, in a study of NYSE-listed stocks from 1931-1965, found that when securities were grouped into deciles by their beta, that lower beta stocks tended to produce higher risk-adjusted returns than higher beta stocks.

Three years later, Robert Haugen and James Heins produced a forty-year study demonstrating that, over the long run, stock portfolios with lower variance in monthly returns experienced greater average returns than riskier cohorts through multiple business cycles.

Fischer Black (1993) and Robert Haugen (2012) would both produce academic papers decades later with expanded market data sets that demonstrated the efficacy of low volatility strategies. Black, enshrined in the nomenclature of an option pricing model that won his frequent collaborator Myron Scholes a Nobel Prize after Black's death, updated his previous study conducted with Scholes and Jensen in 1972 to include data through 1991.

That data update overlaps with the data I frequently use in this series. Since 1990, the one-hundred lowest volatility constituents of the S&P 500 (SPLV) have produced higher returns than the broad market (SPY) and the one-hundred highest beta constituents. That outperformace was again strengthened in 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

Some might look at this return series and suggest that they would have been able to successfully time their exit from high beta stocks before the tech bubble collapsed in 2000 or before the market peaked in 2007, capturing higher returns through tactical trading. Other than their through-the-cycle consistency, the most salient argument for low volatility stocks might be the relative performance since over the past decade bull market. Below are trailing returns through year-end for the five factor tilts in this article.

While low volatility has the lowest ten-year return (from December 2008-December 2018), it has trailed the broad market by just 0.21% (13.12% vs. 12.91%) per year. This has been through one of the most extended market economic and equity market expansions on record. Coupling this strong upside capture with lower drawdons and lower volatility (depicted below) and this might be a preferred strategy for many investors. The table below shows that annualized standard deviation of monthly returns for these strategies.

We can bootstrap academic research back to the 1930s that shows that lower volatility stocks have generated higher risk-adjusted performance. In 2018, low volatility stocks generated higher absolute and risk-adjusted outperformance to the broad market. As we look towards 2019, my market outlook piece suggests low volatility stocks might underperform on a relative basis. This potential underperformance is just driven by the fact that other part of the markets were beaten up worse in the sharp fourth quarter sell-off and my belief that a Fed on pause, more constructive risk sentiment, and ebbing political and trade tensions should lead to an equity market rebound. Make no mistake, low volatility stocks remain a core part of my investment portfolio, and could be an interesting portfolio allocation for Seeking Alpha readers looking to pare equity market sensitivity, but still look to capture much of the equity risk premium over time.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,USMV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.