Avedro (AVDR) intends to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm has developed a proprietary medical device system that treats corneal ectatic disorders.
AVDR is attempting to access public capital markets at a challenging time for life science firms.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Avedro was founded in 2007 to develop corneal cross-linking technologies.
Management is headed by CEO Reza Zadno, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since September 2016 and previously held several positions in the life science venture capital industry.
The firm has raised in excess of $218 million in private financing from investors including OrbiMed, InterWest Partners, HealthQuest Partners, LAV, and De Novo Ventures. Source: Crunchbase.
Avedro has created what it calls the Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform, ‘to strengthen, stabilize, and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders...’
Below is a brief overview video about Avedro’s approach:
Source: OIS: Ophthalmology Innovation & Investment
Management believes its Mosaic system, which is approved in ex-U.S. jurisdictions, will enable physicians to provide an alternative to LASIK, which corrects for presbyopia, or normally occurring nearsightedness.
The firm has focused its commercialization efforts on the U.S. market, which management believes represents approximately 63 million people, although I have been unable to confirm this as a reasonable market size.
Avedro is in Phase III trials for its KXL system for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery and has received a CE mark. Management did not provide an expected completion date for the pivotal trials.
Inside the U.S., the firm sells its products to ophthalmologists, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers via a direct sales team of 12 persons as of September 30, 2018. Outside the U.S., products are sold through local distributors.
SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
SG&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
To Q3 2018
|
97.6%
|
2017
|
94.2%
|
2016
|
84.8%
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
According to a Global Market Insights research report, a rising geriatric population combined with an increased incidence of eye diseases worldwide will contribute to significant growth in corneal implants through 2024.
Although corneal surgery and/or implants are used frequently to correct serious problems, there's growth in less-invasive procedures for conditions that are found earlier.
Major vendors that provide corneal implant technologies include:
AVDR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ 19,467,000
|
24.4%
|
2017
|
$ 20,154,000
|
35.2%
|
2016
|
$ 14,910,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ 11,244,000
|
32.5%
|
2017
|
$ 10,304,000
|
32.7%
|
2016
|
$ 7,766,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
To Q3 2018
|
57.8%
|
2017
|
51.1%
|
2016
|
52.1%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ (16,577,000)
|
2017
|
$ (18,973,000)
|
2016
|
$ (14,921,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ (16,383,000)
|
2017
|
$ (23,995,000)
|
2016
|
$ (12,813,000)
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
As of September 30, 2018, the company had $16.9 million in cash and $30.1 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($23.7 million).
AVDR intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase additional shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
to fund the ongoing U.S. commercialization activities of the KXL system and its associated Photrexa formulations, including to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and to support costs associated with increased sales and marketing activities;
to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of the latest-generation KXL system and its associated drug formulations, including the completion of our ongoing Phase 3 trial of our latest-generation KXL system in combination with our investigational Boost Goggles and new riboflavin formulations for use in Epi-On procedures;
to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of the Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations, including the initiation and completion of our Phase 2a trial of our Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations for the treatment of presbyopia; and
the remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, and SVB Leerink.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.