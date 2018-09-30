Quick Take

Avedro (AVDR) intends to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a proprietary medical device system that treats corneal ectatic disorders.

AVDR is attempting to access public capital markets at a challenging time for life science firms.

Company And Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Avedro was founded in 2007 to develop corneal cross-linking technologies.

Management is headed by CEO Reza Zadno, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since September 2016 and previously held several positions in the life science venture capital industry.

The firm has raised in excess of $218 million in private financing from investors including OrbiMed, InterWest Partners, HealthQuest Partners, LAV, and De Novo Ventures. Source: Crunchbase.

Avedro has created what it calls the Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform, ‘to strengthen, stabilize, and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders...’

Below is a brief overview video about Avedro’s approach:

Customers And Market

Management believes its Mosaic system, which is approved in ex-U.S. jurisdictions, will enable physicians to provide an alternative to LASIK, which corrects for presbyopia, or normally occurring nearsightedness.

The firm has focused its commercialization efforts on the U.S. market, which management believes represents approximately 63 million people, although I have been unable to confirm this as a reasonable market size.

Avedro is in Phase III trials for its KXL system for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery and has received a CE mark. Management did not provide an expected completion date for the pivotal trials.

Inside the U.S., the firm sells its products to ophthalmologists, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers via a direct sales team of 12 persons as of September 30, 2018. Outside the U.S., products are sold through local distributors.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q3 2018 97.6% 2017 94.2% 2016 84.8%

According to a Global Market Insights research report, a rising geriatric population combined with an increased incidence of eye diseases worldwide will contribute to significant growth in corneal implants through 2024.

Although corneal surgery and/or implants are used frequently to correct serious problems, there's growth in less-invasive procedures for conditions that are found earlier.

Major vendors that provide corneal implant technologies include:

Neoptics

ReVision Optics

AcuFocus

Presbia

KeraMed

Powervision

Cornea Research Foundation

Ocular Systems

Cornea Biosciences

DIOPTEX

SMR OPHTHALMIC

Financial Performance

AVDR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top line revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit

Uneven but upward trending gross margin

Fluctuating but negative EBITDA

Uneven but negative cash flow

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 19,467,000 24.4% 2017 $ 20,154,000 35.2% 2016 $ 14,910,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 11,244,000 32.5% 2017 $ 10,304,000 32.7% 2016 $ 7,766,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 57.8% 2017 51.1% 2016 52.1% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q3 2018 $ (16,577,000) 2017 $ (18,973,000) 2016 $ (14,921,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q3 2018 $ (16,383,000) 2017 $ (23,995,000) 2016 $ (12,813,000)

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $16.9 million in cash and $30.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($23.7 million).

IPO Details

AVDR intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase additional shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the ongoing U.S. commercialization activities of the KXL system and its associated Photrexa formulations, including to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and to support costs associated with increased sales and marketing activities; to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of the latest-generation KXL system and its associated drug formulations, including the completion of our ongoing Phase 3 trial of our latest-generation KXL system in combination with our investigational Boost Goggles and new riboflavin formulations for use in Epi-On procedures; to fund the ongoing development, regulatory and international commercialization activities of the Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations, including the initiation and completion of our Phase 2a trial of our Mosaic system and its associated drug formulations for the treatment of presbyopia; and the remainder for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, and SVB Leerink.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.