How Long Until AT&T Pays Me $100,000 Per Year In Dividends?

What if share price never increases?

How much cash must I invest?

How many years must I wait?

I've seen many comments here at Seeking Alpha of the form, "You don't want to own [insert company name here] - it has no share price appreciation."

Is no share price appreciation always a bad thing?

Let's run an experiment and see what happens.

If you own shares in a tax-sheltered account, you pay no current taxes on dividends. Many dividend investors own shares in tax-sheltered accounts. This article will ignore the effect of taxes.

I'm not advocating that anyone have a portfolio composed of only one company, but what if you started to build a position in AT&T (NYSE:T) and reinvested dividends? What would happen?

Feel free to download a copy of the attached spreadsheet to play with the numbers yourself.

Here are the 7 starting numbers:

0 - the number of shares you own now;

$30.64 - the price per share at the close on January 17, 2019;

0% - the change in share price over time (i.e., no share price appreciation);

$2.04 - the dividend per share at the close on January 17, 2019;

4.416% - the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the dividend (the actual number for AT&T from 1985 to 2017; see AT&T's dividend history from 1985 to 2017);

$100.00 - how much cash you invest in more shares each quarter (i.e. $1.11/day)

3% - how much more cash you invest next year than this year (perhaps because you received a 3% raise at work, so you can invest 3% more).

What does the spreadsheet show for these numbers?

After 33 years:

You own a total of 18,255.22579 shares.

The share price is still $30.64, so your shares have a market value of $559,340.12.

You receive $126,595.7284 in dividends/year, which is 22.63% of the market value.

You never invested more than $257.5083/quarter.

You never invested more than $1,030.0331/year.

Your total cash investment, over 33 years, was $22,031.1365.

You receive in dividends, this year, 5.746 times your total cash investment.

If $126,595.7284 is enough to pay your retirement expenses, then you can retire after 33 years, and you will never be forced to sell a single share solely to produce cash to pay for your retirement expenses.

Your shares did not appreciate one cent over 33 years. I'm not saying that your shares will not, in real life, appreciate; what I'm saying is that you do not need share appreciation in order to receive over $100,000/year in dividends.

What If?

What if the dividend grows at 2%/year? (AT&T increased its dividend by 2.073% in 2017.) It takes 45 years to reach more than $100,000/year in dividends.

What if the share price appreciates at 5%/year? It takes more than 50 years to reach more than $100,000/year in dividends. Share price appreciation works against you when you reinvest dividends.

What if I invested in other companies for share price appreciation, for 33 years, then sold everything in order to buy shares in AT&T, in order to receive $126,595.7284 in dividends/year? The annual dividend in 33 years would be $8.1316. You would need to buy 15,568.3664 shares. At $30.64 each, you would need to spend $477,014.7471.

You know the old adage, "Time is money". There is no clearer illustration of this than the difference between:

[1] invest $22,031.1365 over 33 years, or

[2] invest $477,014.7471 in 33 years.

They both end up with the same dividend income.

Conclusion

You don't need to spend $477,014.7471 in order to receive more than $100,000/year in dividends.

You don't need a portfolio whose market value is $477,014.7471 in order to receive more than $100,000/year in dividends.

You don't need share price appreciation in order to receive more than $100,000/year in dividends.

You don't need to sell shares in order to receive more than $100,000/year in dividends.

If $100,000/year in dividends is your only income, you don't need to pay any federal taxes (see "Would You Rather Have Salary or Dividends?").

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.