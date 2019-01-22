Has Ford Peaked?

Ford CEO Jim Hackett. Source: USA Today

Ford (NYSE:F) reports quarterly earnings January 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $37.01 billion and EPS of $0.32. The revenue estimate implies a 2% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Cracks In The Global Economy

The global economy has been propped up by trillions in stimulus from central bankers around the world. I have always had the impression the lion's share of the stimulus has gone to large institutions and wealthy individuals. Sans a strong consumer, the economy will likely falter. Global economic expansion is getting long in the tooth, and that is not good for cyclical names like Ford.

In Q3 2018, the company generated revenue of about $38 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Ford's revenue consists of Automotive (92% of total revenue) and Ford Credit (nearly 8% of total revenue). The Automotive segment generates revenue via sales of new vehicles, parts, and accessories. It also sells used vehicles and offers extended service contracts priced separately. Ford Credit offers leasing plans to retail customers and originates finance installment contracts.

Its Automobile segment generated Q3 revenue of $35 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Revenue from North America and Europe both grew 7%, while South America and Asia both fell by double digits.

North America represented about 64% of total Automobile revenue. Ford's market share ticked down slightly due to a decline in car sales. It was offset by gains in utilities, trucks, and vans. Revenue from Europe (21% of total revenue) was up on higher volume and pricing. Asia (9% of total revenue) was a disappointment due to a lower performance of the Ford Escort and Ford Focus, and declining volume from the company's China joint-ventures.

Q3 2018's performance could be as good as it gets for Ford. U.S. RV shipments are in free fall, which could indicate consumers are looking to cut discretionary spending as the economic outlook becomes more uncertain. Pullbacks on automobile spending could be next. U.S. GDP grew 3.5% in Q3 2018, but it was likely aided low interest rates and GOP tax cuts. The benefits of low rates and tax cuts could wane in the first half of 2019. There could be outside events (progress on the trade war with China) that could provide a boost to the economy. Sans more stimulus, I expect U.S. economic growth to slow this year.

The International Monetary Fund ("IMF") recently cut its forecast for global economic growth. It expects the world economy to grow 3.5% in 2019, the weakest pace in three years. The IMF cited trade tensions as one headwind. However, the global economy cannot grow in perpetuity. If providing stimulus to financial markets is not working, then governments need to stop throwing good money after bad and prepare for the next recession. That likely means Ford's revenue and earnings growth could fall.

North America

Early last year, Ford decided to phase out most cars it currently sells in North America:

Ford today announced it will phase out most cars it sells in North America. According to its latest financial release, the auto giant "will transition to two vehicles" - the Mustang and an unannounced vehicle, the Focus Active, being the only traditional cars it sells in the region. Ford sees 90 percent of its North America portfolio in trucks, utilities and commercial vehicles. Citing a reduction in consumer demand and product profitability, Ford is in turn not investing in the next generation of sedans. The Taurus is no more.

When I first came across the headline, I assumed it was a misprint. Why would a carmaker stop selling cars? In the U.S., consumer demand has shifted from passenger cars to SUVs and trucks. Through year-to-date December 2018, Ford's total unit sales were down 3.5% Y/Y. Unit sales of cars fell over 18%, while unit sales for SUVs and Trucks rose a combined 1%.

It is difficult to make money in passenger cars. The move to cull many passenger car brands could pay off as long as gas prices do not rise. A spike in gas prices could leave the company with a bevy of gas guzzlers when consumers are more concerned about fuel efficiency. That said, as North America goes, so goes Ford. EBIT for the North America Automobile segment was about $2.0 billion, which exceeded total Automobile EBIT of $1.4 billion. The other regions (except for Middle East/Africa) lost money in Q3 2018.

China

China is the world's largest automobile market. Large automakers clamored to enter China years ago, the country could become a pariah. China's GDP grew 6.4% in Q4 2018, less than the 6.6% growth for full-year 2018.

If China does not provide additional stimulus to prop up its economy then GDP could fall further. Ford's Q3 2017 Automobile revenue from Asia fell 16% Y/Y. Its EBITDA was -$208 million, down from $314 million in the year-earlier period. If China's economy continues to slow - which I expect it will - then Ford could incur more operating losses in the region.

Conclusion

Ford's success in North America is admirable. A slowing global economy does not bode well. Ford could be running in quicksand if operating losses in Asia continue. Ford's stock is off over 50% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell Ford.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.