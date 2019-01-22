Eldorado Gold: 2018 Production Update

While I do not recommend buying EGO at this stage, I will continue to add on any weakness because I believe the stock price is strongly discounted as we speak.

The company announced Monday that total cash is now $293 million, with a drop of $91.8 million sequentially without any shred of a coherent explanation.

It was a good gold production overall. Eldorado Gold produced 349,147 Oz in 2018, with a production of 75,887 Oz in Q4'18, above initial guidance.

Source: Eldorado Gold

Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a controversial gold miner that I have followed and traded for many years now. Sadly for shareholders, Eldorado has been one of the worst-performing Canadian gold stocks in 2018.

The stock has lost a whopping 85% of its value since Mr. George Burns left Goldcorp Inc. (GG) where he was the chief operating officer, COO, at the end of 2016 and joined Eldorado in February 2017. He was named CEO in April 2017.

EGO data by YCharts

The company went from a market capitalization of $2.8 billion to now $0.43 billion.

I have to repeat what I have indicated in my preceding article. The message I want to convey to all shareholders and investors who may be interested in buying the stock now is that a company is only worth investing if its core management and board of directors are truly capable of running a mining business without continuously undermining the company financials to the point of irreparable damage.

I firmly believe that Eldorado Gold's management is far from doing the job required and has made numerous costly mistakes. Sadly, management has failed regularly to communicate with its shareholders and is regarded by many as not qualified and outrageously overpaid. As always, the proof is in the pudding, how can the Board justify a $7.3 million paid to the CEO?

According to the "Globe and Mail":

According to documents filed with securities regulators on Friday [May 18, 2018], the Vancouver-based miner paid its new chief executive officer George Burns $7.3-million in 2017, when Eldorado shares lost more than half of their value."For a company that earns so little, that $7.3-million is too much," said Benoit Gervais, portfolio manager and head of the resource team at Mackenzie Investments. About $3.6-million of Mr. Burns' pay is in so-called "replacement compensation" − essentially a one-time bonus paid to make up for money he would have made had he stayed at his former employer."

The recent decision to go ahead with an investment of $520 million to build a new mill at the Kisladag mine, without any prior financial plan to survive such expense is mindboggling. Months have passed and we still do not know.

It is all those mistakes, silences, and never-ending indecisions that have crippled the stock price to a bankruptcy-level when, in fact, the company's intrinsic value should be theoretically higher.

Thus, I recommend trading short-term the stock until management can prove that it can be trusted and show responsibility. George Burns the CEO said in the last press release:

Overall, our progress through the year has been substantial as we continue to make decisions about our portfolio to create maximum value.

In my humble opinion, those words should have been avoided and lack basic decency after what shareholders have been suffering until now.

Production 2018 numbers, graphs, and commentary

It was a good gold production overall. Eldorado Gold produced 349,147 Oz in 2018, with an output of 75,887 Oz in Q4'18.

Eldorado Gold revised its 2018 guidance upwards to 345k to 350k ounces of gold from previous guidance of 330k to 340k ounces. Cash operating cost is expected to remain in the previously disclosed range of $600 to $650 per ounce.

Looking at the production in details, I see some positive and unfortunately, some negative as well.

1 - Production at Kisladag for 2018 was 172,010 Oz which was above guidance. According to Eldorado Gold, the revised guidance was 160-170K Oz.

Source: EGO Presentation

It is a positive even if production at the mine is about to slow considerably as the graph above is indicating.

2 - Efemcukuru is producing without any problem so far with an average of 23,760 Oz/Quarter in 2018 or a total of 95,038 Oz.

3 - Olympias is quite puzzling. The company indicated a production for Q4'18 of 8,101 Oz or a total of 46,751 Oz in 2018. The company has reported:

In 2018, Olympias is expected to mine and process 390,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 7.5 grams per tonne, producing 55,000-65,000 ounces of payable gold at operating costs of $550-650 per ounce.

It is a setback, and the company has stated that it is working on the issue and the situation should be resolved in 2019 hopefully.

The Olympias team made good progress addressing challenges relating to the blending of the ore feed to the mill and start-up of the newly installed paste plant. Ore feed blending impacted metallurgical performance and contributed to lower second half production and higher costs. With better control of the blend anticipated, we expect 2019 to be a better year for both mining and processing at Olympias.

One puzzling issue with Olympias is that Paul Skayman, the COO, said in the 3Q'18 conference call:

However, higher levels of lead reported to the gold concentrate resulting in unsold inventory of approximately 9,500 ounces of payable gold at quarter end expected to be told in Q4.

Assuming that this amount has been sold in Q4'18, the company will effectively sell about 85,387 Oz this quarter while indicating production of 75,887 Oz.

Assuming no discount on the gold price realized this quarter ($1,233/Oz), revenue for Q4'18 should be above $100 million, perhaps between $102 million and $105 million, which is potentially up 30% sequentially.

Note: The price of gold realized was only $1,177 per ounce in Q3, below the $1,206 per ounce on average for gold.

4 - Finally, Lamaque was a robust 16,046 Oz this quarter with commerciality still scheduled for the first quarter of 2019.

5 - The company has not indicated the AISC for the Q4'18, but a quick calculation suggests that the AISC for Q4'18 is $1,036/Oz or $990/Oz for 2018. It is high, but I believe the culprit is Olympias and AISC should be going down in 2019.

The cash position continues to deteriorate

Another issue is the remaining total cash. It is quite concerning unless the company may have already prepaid part of the Kisladag mill.

Total cash was $687.8 million in 1Q'17, and the company announced Monday that total cash is now $293 million, with a drop of $91.8 million sequentially without any shred of a coherent explanation.

Capital expenditures at Lamaque in 2018 were forecasted to be $120 million, and a large part was already paid before the start of Q4'18. Again, the company has been silent, and we will have to wait a few more weeks to know the details.

Conclusion

As always, Eldorado Gold production update provides more questions than answers, but overall it is not catastrophic.

Production is above initial guidance, and Olympias technical issues are about to be resolved in 2019.

Furthermore, Lamaque is ahead of schedule and production in Q4'18 was better than I expected. Lamaque will produce about 117K Oz in 2019 at an AISC just above $700 per Oz.

The company's Proven and Probable gold reserves are 16.9 million ounces as of September 30, 2018, compared to 17.3 million ounces as of December 31, 2017.

Proven and Probable Reserves The degree of certainty is 90% Gold in K Oz Silver in K Oz Copper in K Tonne Lead in K Tonne Zinc in K Tonne Certej 2402 15555 0 0 0 Efemcukuru 876 0 0 0 0 Kisladag 3014 0 0 0 0 Lamaque 953 0 0 0 0 Olympias 3120 52757 0 566 729 Perama 975 1151 0 0 0 Skouries 3773 0 779 0 0 Stratoni 0 3007 0 36 48 Tocantinzhino 1824 0 0 0 0 Total 16937 72470 779 602 777

Even if we subtract Skouries and Certej reserves, it is still 10.8 million ounces and 57 million ounces of silver.

In this case, it is hard to justify such a dismal stock price with a market cap below $450 million.

The only negative issue that has been the main drain all along and continues to hurt common shareholders is again the management who seems incapable of developing a clear and coherent strategy and taking steps to regain market confidence by conveying a sense of responsibility and financial control.

Furthermore, EGO is highly correlated to the gold price and any weakness next week could play negatively to the stock price.

However, while I do not recommend buying EGO at this stage, I will continue to add on any weakness because I believe the stock price is actively discounted as we speak, whereas it can still get cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading actively EGO short-term and own a short-term position right now. I intend to add to my position on any weakness.