NiSource Preferred Stock IPO: Take A Look At This 6.5% Yielder
About: NiSource Inc. 6.5% DEPSHS PFDB (NI.PB), NI
by: Arbitrage Trader
Summary
Overview of NiSource Inc's new preferred stock - NI-B.
Brief look at the company.
Comparison the sector.
Comparison with all other BBB- preferred stocks that pay a fixed interest rate.
Introduction
In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI).
Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves