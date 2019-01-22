Pfizer: Still A Cash Cow

Strong cash flows in the pharmaceutical sector are imperative. It stands to reason that the bigger companies in this space have a higher probability of developing breakthrough drugs. This is one of the principal reasons why we remain long Pfizer (PFE). The significant cash flows the company is able to spin off every quarter ultimately pave the way for the next generation of blockbuster hopefuls.

Large-cap companies in this space have a distinct advantage because their cash flows enable them to be able to develop a significant amount of potential blockbusters in their pipelines. Smaller players don't have this luxury. In the end, it comes down to being a numbers game. For example, at present, we like how the fundamentals are shaping up with respect to the company's pipeline in the immunology and cancer areas. Success is important here due to the pending patent loss of Lyrica in the US.

Pfizer is expected to do $53.61 billion in top-line revenues in fiscal 2018, which would result in a 2% growth rate. The following year though, top-line sales are expected to decline to a 1.7% growth rate. Growing revenues in the pharmaceutical sector are crucial in that they provide the crucial cash flows to develop the pipeline going forward. Remember, Pfizer also pays out a generous 3.4% dividend yield which obviously also comes from the firm's cash flows. Therefore, from these standpoints, let's have a look how Pfizer's cash flows and dividend are trending at present.

On the cash flow statement, what we like to look for preferably is a growing cash balance. When dealing with a $244 billion company, we believe a positive and growing cash balance settles investors' nerves with respect to where the company is headed. At the end of the September quarter last year, Pfizer's cash balance came in at $3,659 billion. This is the highest this number has been over the past 10 quarters, which is encouraging. Remember cash on hand protects against the unexpected. Long-term investors will remember the dividend cut around a decade ago now, which is why its cash flow statement will continue to be scrutinized carefully.

Growing operational cash flows drive positive cash balances. Over the long term, they must come in higher than the firm's financing and investing activities. Over the past 4 quarters, this key metric has risen to almost $18 billion, which is encouraging. Why? Because the increase in operational cash flow over the past few years has been more than what the company has spent on capex expenditures. This has automatically increased the firm's free cash flow ($15.7 billion combined from the last four quarters which is key for the dividend). In fact, Pfizer's growing revenues are resulting in more cash, which, up to now, has been able to fund items such as capex, debt repayment, share buybacks and the dividend, etc. Definitely an encouraging cycle, to say the least.

With respect to the dividend, the payout ratio has remained solid at around 50% and doesn't look in any trouble if these cash flow trends continue. Pfizer's interest coverage ratio comes in at just over 11, and its debt to equity ratio is 0.47. Analysts who follow this stock expect the firm to grow its earnings by roughly 6% on average per year over the next 5 years. The projected earnings growth rate is on a par with recent dividend growth rates, so forward-projected mid-single-digit dividend growth rates definitely look achievable here.

To sum up, the main thing we look for in the cash flow statement of a large pharmaceutical company is positive cash flow trends. The key part of the cycle is growing revenues which the company is expected to achieve over the next few years. Presently, Pfizer's cash flow multiple is 14.5, which is just below the industry average. More important than this, though, is that cash flows are trending positively. The company is growing and, at present, is growing from internal cash flows and not debt. This definitely increases our margin of safety in this investment. This looks encouraging for the pipeline and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.