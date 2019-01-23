Valuing Ethereum Like Visa

eth-usd, I think everybody has witnessed the recent slump in the price of Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. In traditional finance, we can value stocks and other financial instruments based on traditional valuation models. But with crypto this is much more difficult. Do we need to value these crypto’s like gold, currencies or perhaps stocks? In this article I am trying to do a valuation of Ethereum by looking at it as a company with actual cash flows. Furthermore, Ethereum can be compared to Visa, the transaction network company.

Comparing Ethereum with Visa or Mastercard.

One way to look at Ethereum is that it is a network where transactions on a blockchain take place. A blockchain is actually a big record-keeping system that everybody is allowed to use. If I have a some digital asset (like on the stock exchange where many digital assets like stocks get transacted) I can choose who can do my record keeping. I can choose to arrange my own little record keeping in Excel or I can use a public blockchain like Ethereum that does the record-keeping for me. The advantages of using the blockchain are:

Immutability, transactions are immutable

If I do my own record keeping and my reputation is not very high, people might think I am a fraud. By utilizing the blockchain all records and transactions cannot be changed after the transaction took place. There is no way to double spend the same digital asset. So people have more faith in a correct record-keeping system.

Decentralized validation, all transact ions are validated by miners on the blockchain.

When one party transfers 10 digital assets from A to B, we need to make sure A actually has 10 units in his wallet to pay B. So the transaction needs to be validated. Miners are the people who validate these transactions and get a reward for validating it appropriately.

There is no central party that might be corrupt.

There is not one party that can change the data, because the whole system is decentralized. This again enforces trust in the record keeping system and minimizes the probability of corruption.

In exchange for benefiting from the 3 points mentioned (immutability, decentralized validation, less corruption) the Ethereum network charges you a fee (a transaction fee when a digital asset moves from party A to B) The transaction fee needs to be paid in the cryptocurrency Ether if you choose Ethereum as your record-keeping system. The total amount of Ether that the Ethereum blockchain incurred can be seen as a company’s turnover.

With Visa the same logic applies; a merchant chooses Visa to process the transaction when somebody needs to pay the merchant. Visa charges a fee for using the Visa payment network.

Only difference with Visa is that the fees go to a central company that deducts costs and eventually will pass the profits on to shareholders. With Ethereum the fees are collected by miners, the people who validate the transactions. It doesn’t really matter where the fees go to, the point here is the fee generating capacity of the Ethereum network.

Fees incurred on both networks

To get a better understanding of the total fees that Ethereum collects, I looked at the information on Etherscan transaction fee info. In 2017, the whole Ethereum network collected total fees of 119.940,06 Ether. With a current ETH/USD exchange rate of $90, the Ethereum network collected total fees of $10.7 million.

The market cap of Ethereum (the value I would need to pay up to buy all circulating coins in USD terms is: 103 million circulating coins x $ 90 = $9.3 billion. So if we divide the market cap by the total fees collected, we get a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) ratio of 864. Below the same data for Visa.

Visa Ethereum 2017 yearly revenue/fees 18 billion 10.7 million Market cap 302 billion 9.3 billion P/sales 16.7 864

So, if we consider Ethereum like Visa, Ethereum is still way overvalued by these metrics. Let’s say Ethereum deserves a P/S multiple of 50 because there is so much transaction growth ahead, then a fair price for Ethereum would be:

50 x the sales per Ether = 50 x (10.7 Million/ 103 million) = USD 5.

So a fair value for Ethereum would be $5 based on a P/S multiple of 50.

Alternatively, with a p/s multiple of 50, what would need to be the transaction volume of the Ethereum network to justify today’s price of $ 90?

That’s the following calculation:

90/ sales per coin = 50. Sales per coin needed is 90/50 = $1.80 . So total sales would need to be 103 million * $1.80 = $185,4 million.

That’s 17 times the current transaction volume of the Ethereum network.

Why the P/S multiple?

It’s hard to value the Ethereum network based on the profits it generates, because we don’t know the profit margins every miner makes. So the transaction fee (sales) figure is the information that is readily available and at least the data is correct. Also, it is a simple valuation approach while it is very hard to find accurate data on cryptocurrencies.

Conclusions

Personally, I think valuing the Ethereum network like this makes sense, because you are looking at the transaction fee generating capability of the network. The conclusion is that the total market cap is very high in relation to the cash flow that the Ethereum blockchain actually generates.

Either transaction growth needs to pick up tremendously, perhaps because of the introduction of stablecoins/ Asset Backed tokens. (I would like to write an article on how stablecoins might increase Ethereum transaction fees) The transaction growth of these coins is very impressive and a lot of them are built on the Ethereum network. So Ethereum should collect more fees when transactions in these coins picks up. In the meantime, the value of Ether based on the revenue generating capacity of the network seems stretched.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.