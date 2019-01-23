Amazon: Momentum Is A 2-Way Street

Amazon: Riding The Wave

Source: Pexels

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares closing price at end of December 2017 was $1,169.47. By market close on June 20, 2018, the share price had risen by 50% to $1,750.08. That prompted me to write an article, "Amazon: Riding The Wave - Stop Losses In Order", published on Seeking Alpha on June 25, 2018.

From the article,

I see the increasingly rapid growth in the share price over the last 2 to 3 years resulting in diminishing returns for new investors. When this fact is recognized, I believe there could be a significant retreat in the share price. This will be particularly so, if the share price increases to analysts' forecasts of $2,000 to $2,100 by year end (see here and here).

Recent Falls In Amazon Share Price - From A Short-Term Perspective

Since that time, the share price did indeed rise above $2,000, and it was far ahead of 2017 year end. The share price rose to a peak of $2,050.50 on September 4, 2018, halfway between $2,000 and $2,100. That peak was followed by a retreat in the share price to $1,530.42 on October 30, 2018. The share price continued to retreat to $1,420.00 on November 20, 2018, and to $1,307.00 on December 24, 2018. Just 7 days later, at end of December 2018, the share price closed at $1,501.97. Closing price of $1,501.97 for 2018 was up 28.43% from $1,169.47 at end of December 2017, but down 14% from when I wrote my June article, and down 27% from the subsequent peak price of $2,050.50 in September 2018. I hope, particularly for any new investor buying at the top, the stop losses recommended in my June article, or other protective measures, were in place. The movements in Amazon share price over the last 7 months are displayed in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Recent Falls In Amazon Share Price - From A Longer-Term Perspective

What has played out looks eerily similar to what I wrote about back in June 2018. But whether I should take full credit is a moot point. Firstly, the share price is again trending upwards. Based on past performance, per Figure 2 below, the share price could again reach or surpass $2,000 to $2,100 during 2019. In fact, CNN reports 45 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Amazon have a median target of 2,100.00, by end of 2019 (see here). Secondly, the retreat in Amazon share price in the fourth quarter of 2018 is part of a broad market decline. This decline certainly relates to investor concerns about the effect of interest rates, and tariffs, on the returns they will receive from their share investments. But, as explained further below, my concerns are much more Amazon specific.

Figure 2

AMZN data by YCharts

From a longer-term perspective, I wouldn't call the dip in fourth quarter 2018 a significant retreat - the current share price of $1,696.20 is only $19.47 (1.1%%) below the price when I wrote my June 2018 article. Anyone who bought at $2,050 and didn't take out a stop loss might think differently. But maybe not. The current share price is 17% below the peak price of $2,050.50 in September 2018. But, given the volatility in the Amazon share price over time, 17% down is not such a big deal, particularly when the share price is currently trending strongly upward.

Looking At Amazon Share Price From Another Perspective

Looking at Figure 2 above, there was strong upward momentum in the share price from 2016 through the beginning of 2018. For the first 3 quarters of 2018, the upward momentum was even stronger. Figure 3 below shows Amazon share price growing at a much faster rate than the S&P 500 through the end of September 2018.

Figure 3

AMZN data by YCharts

Beyond September 2018, Amazon's share price movements began to closely track the S&P 500, as shown more clearly in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4

AMZN data by YCharts

In a recent article, "S&P 500: One Study Worth Paying Attention To", Taylor Dart drew attention to a strong historical correlation between the direction of movement of the S&P 500 between November 19 in one year and January 19 of the following year and the following year's movement in the S&P 500. As it transpires, the movement in the S&P 500 from November 19, 2018, through January 19, 2019, was negative. If the historical correlation holds up and the S&P 500 shows negative growth in 2019, that may not bode well for Amazon share price. The other continuing concern I have is excessively fast growth in Amazon share price quickly reduces potential return on investment as explained below.

Amazon's Rapid Share Price Growth Results In Diminishing Returns For New Investors

In my June 2018 article linked above, for the purposes of illustration, I drew upon the 11-year free cash flow forecast (FCFF) data developed by Oleh Kombaiev, included in his article, "The Proof That Amazon Is Undervalued". Oleh came up with an implied enterprise value for Amazon at end of 2028 of 908 billion, to which I added assumed retained free cash flows of $800 billion to arrive at a market cap of $1.7 trillion at end of 2028. Assuming the valuation at 2028 is a constant, I can calculate and compare the indicated rates of return (ROR) for an investor buying Amazon shares at December 31 over the last 5 years, and at current and projected prices. The results appear in TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

As can be seen from TABLE 1, the more the share price increases, the more the prospective rate of return decreases, going from 18.2% at end of 2014 to just 8.0% at end of December 2018. Buying at the current share price of $1,696.20 further reduces the projected rate of return to 6.7%. Buying at analysts' median estimate of $2,100 per share at end of 2019 reduces the projected rate of return to just 4.9%. Assuming the current and projected share prices are a given, in the example in TABLE 1 above, the only change that will increase or decrease the rate of return is an increase or decrease in the projected market cap at December 31, 2028. It does not matter how you look at it, the high rate of increase in the share price over time will reduce the rate of return over time for new entrants. Note that I added an estimated $800 billion of retained cash to terminal value in arriving at the share value at end of 2028. Let us assume this cash was put to work rather than accumulating as cash. Let us further assume this results in a doubling of the market cap compared to the assumption for TABLE 1. By assuming a doubling of the terminal value/market cap at December 31, 2028, projected returns will increase as per TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

Consistent with doubling the projected market cap, I have doubled the 2028 projected net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) to $85.76 billion, leaving the P/E ratio at 39.8, the same as in TABLE 1. I could have doubled the P/E Ratio and left the NOPAT unchanged. Or I could have made a combination of changes consistent with doubling the projected market cap. In any case, if Amazon can achieve the projected market cap of $3.4 trillion (yes, that is $3.4 trillion) by 2028, per TABLE 2, the resulting projected average yearly rates of return of 13.3% to 14.4 % going forward appear more consistent with what might be expected for an investment with the risk profile of Amazon. If the market comes to believe a $3.4 trillion market cap is not achievable and, therefore, these types of returns are not possible, then expect a significant retreat in the Amazon share price. To assess how far that retreat might go, I have constructed TABLE 3 below to show the current and projected share prices required to achieve the rates of return per TABLE 2, assuming terminal value/market cap of $1.7 trillion per TABLE 1.

TABLE 3

What TABLE 3 is telling us - If you agree with the market cap projection of $1.7 trillion at end of 2028, and you want to achieve a return around 13% to 14% over the next 10 years through December 2028, it would be best not to pay more than around $850 to $1,050 for Amazon shares over the next 6 months. If the wider market reaches the same conclusion, then expect Amazon share price to drop back to 2016/2017 levels.

Momentum Will Probably Save The Day For Amazon Share Price - For Now

Despite my analysis and conclusions above, momentum could easily drive Amazon share price higher to the forecast median level of $2,100 by end of 2019. But if the S&P 500 continues to turn negative, that momentum could reverse and overshoot in the opposite direction. As I indicated in June 2018, before the rise and fall in Amazon share price, I believe it would be wise for any new entrant, wanting to ride the wave, to protect with a stop loss. Based on the projections in TABLEs 1 to 3, Amazon share price is quite vulnerable to any change in sentiment towards the stock.

Become an Analysts' Corner member. Share your investing ideas with a like-minded group. Get access to a download link for 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Here at Analysts' Corner, we take advantage of both market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, and dividend yields, rather than make purely qualitative assessments of whether to buy, based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Here at Analysts' Corner, we take advantage of both market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, and dividend yields, rather than make purely qualitative assessments of whether to buy, based on imperfect and inappropriate data. Register now, and start scenario testing using the 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.