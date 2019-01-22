In addition, other elements supportive of equity prices exist, and Q1 could prove to be a constructive quarter for stock prices.

This implies the economy may not be as weak as previously estimated, and other companies may follow suit, reporting in-line or better-than-expected results for Q4.

And Goldman is not alone, Bank of America and other financials kicked off earnings season with in-line or better-than-expected results.

Goldman Sachs: A Prelude To A Favorable First Quarter

Goldman Sachs (GS), along with other banks, helped kick off earnings season last week. Goldman and some other prominent financial names reported substantially better than expected results for Q4. Stocks, in general, got noticeably oversold in the December "bear market scare", and despite their substantial rally from the lows, many names like Goldman remain relatively cheap.

GS 1-Year

Moreover, Goldman's and other financials' outperformance relative to their earnings estimates could be a prelude to what the tone of this earnings season may look like. Many estimates were brought down during last year's growth scare, and the bar is set relatively low for Q4. Many companies are likely to follow along in Goldman's footsteps and could beat current earnings estimates.

This phenomenon should reflect positively on the already improving sentiment surrounding stocks and should help support the recent stock market move higher. Furthermore, other notable catalysts capable of supporting stock prices are also materializing. Therefore, Goldman and stocks, in general, could continue their upward trajectories, as the economic atmosphere may remain quite favorable for equities throughout Q1 and the first half of 2019.

A Closer Look at Goldman's Results

Revenue: $8.08 billion, 7% beat over $7.55 billion consensus estimates, 3.2% YoY increase.

EPS: $6.04, 36% beat over $4.45 consensus estimates, 6% increase over last year's (adjusted) EPS.

Despite the S&P 500 being down about 14% for the quarter Goldman generated over 12% ROE in Q4.

Investing and lending division revenues: $1.91 billion, 41% beat over expected $1.35 billion.

Investment banking division revenues: $2.04 billion, 8.5% beat over $1.88 billion estimates.

We can see that Goldman performed quite well despite a relatively challenging market environment. Furthermore, Goldman's units associated with Main Street performed well, suggesting the slowdown may not be as profound as feared by many market participants throughout Q4. Furthermore, this suggests that earnings from other companies may surprise upward this earnings season, a development that is likely to support equity prices going forward.

Goldman Not Alone

Reinforcing the thesis that Main Street is doing better than Wall Street may have thought throughout Q4 are the stable or robust earnings coming in from other major banking institutions.

Bank of America (BAC): Earnings beat, 73 cents vs. estimates for 63 cents. Revenue beat, $22.7 vs. $22.4 estimates. Quarterly profit tripled to $7.3 billion in what is a new record quarter for the company. The main driver for the bank's ultra-strong earnings was its consumer-banking segment, further reinforcing the image of a strong consumer base backdrop in the U.S.

JPMorgan (JPM): Revenues increased by 4% YoY to $26.8 billion, and the company's $7.1 billion in profit was a Q4 record for the firm. EPS came in slightly below estimates primarily due to excess volatility and trading losses in Q4.

Citi (C): Citi's EPS beat, yet revenue came in slightly below consensus estimates. The company also benefited from cost-cutting in the quarter. Consumer banking and credit card lending came in about flat from a year ago, but there didn't appear to be any indication of weakness or deterioration in its lending units.

We can see that not all banks are created equal. Others not mentioned like Morgan Stanley (MS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) provided lackluster results due to various factors.

However, an important takeaway may be that the banks' earnings, in general, look relatively healthy, and there didn't appear to be anything suggestive of an imminent slowdown or deterioration in lending. In fact, by most measures, the consumer is still relatively healthy, and there are no substantial red flags concerning lending, or delinquencies.

Another takeaway is that Goldman is demonstrating just how dominant the firm is in investment banking, as it clearly outperformed its peers and showed remarkable resiliency in times of extreme market volatility. Consequently, if the stormy waters from late 2018 return Goldman will likely continue to outperform its competitors in the banking sector.

Goldman: Still Underpriced

Goldman is up by a substantial 30% from its December lows, yet the stock is still quite cheap. At about $196 a share, the company is trading at just around 7.75 times last year's earnings and is trading at only about 7.3 times next year's (2020) $26.78 estimates. In addition, Goldman is expected to grow revenues by about 3.4% next year and could deliver earnings of about $29.5 a share (top-end estimates). This implies Goldman could be trading at a forward P/E multiple of as low as 6.6 right now.

Some analysts are also quite bullish on Goldman's shares, as 5 out of the 13 covering the stock (Nasdaq) have a strong buy rating on the company's shares. Moreover, the 12-month price target range amongst the 13 analysts ranges from $200 to $281, with a consensus figure of $248.50. This suggests Goldman's shares are currently trading below the lowest estimates and would need to rise by about 27% to get to the consensus figure and would need to surge by roughly 43% to attain the higher end estimates.

Goldman's New CEO: A Seamless Transition

The investment bank has had some trouble since legendary Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein handed the reins over to incoming CEO David Solomon. At its worst point, the stock had declined by as much as 33% through late December following the CEO change.

Although this is far worse than the S&P 500's decline, Goldman has made a remarkable comeback following the steep selloff, as the stock has gained about 30% from its bottom. Lloyd Blankfein was certainly a very capable and charismatic CEO. However, not much is likely to change under Solomon's leadership. Goldman Sachs is an incredibly well-oiled money-making machine, and the company should do just fine with Solomon at the helm.

The Malaysia Scandal Effects Likely Transient

Another prominent factor partly responsible for Goldman's recent stock selloff is the Bank's involvement in the Malaysia scandal. An ex-Goldman banker pleaded guilty in the case, Malaysia has filed criminal charges, and the U.S. justice department has an open investigation into Goldman's involvement in the case.

Ultimately, it is likely that Goldman will need to pay a sizable fine, but nothing that will put pressure on the company longer term. Goldman is periodically involved in controversial activities, but should this come as a surprise to market participants? Goldman is the biggest and most powerful investment bank in the world, so certain unethical developments are bound to materialize from time to time.

The "bad news" is likely already priced into Goldman's shares as the stock is trading at an extraordinarily low P/E (of below 8). Therefore, most resolution scenarios concerning the Malaysia incident will likely produce a relief rally in Goldman's shares.

Banks Setting the Tone for The Overall Market

It appears that Goldman, Bank of America and other financials may be setting the tone for the overall earnings season this quarter. Sentiment was poor, and expectations had been lowered substantially throughout the second half of last year.

However, it appears that the economy is not falling off a cliff just yet, the consumer is still spending, and other companies may follow in the banks' footsteps by reporting in line or better-than-expected quarterly results.

Perhaps, more importantly, forward guidance may not be as poor as many had feared. Therefore, the recent move higher in stocks may be sustainable and will likely continue to receive the support required from earnings, as well as from other crucial elements.

Other Factors Likely to Support Equities

Aside from the better-than-anticipated earnings season, stocks should continue to benefit from crucial elements such as positive developments concerning trade negotiations with China, the reopening of the U.S. government, the continuation of favorable economic data flow, a dovish Fed, as well as continued improvement in overall market sentiment, and other factors.

Despite the recent difficulties in U.S., China trade negotiations, a deal is still likely to get done. Neither President Trump nor his Chinese counterpart wants a prolonged trade dispute, as one may contribute to political and economic instability. Also, due to the enormous trade imbalance, China appears to be at a disadvantage and likely has more to lose from a prolonged dispute. Therefore, a deal is likely despite the recent rift in negotiations.

Grossly Oversold Stocks Led to Favorable Valuations

There were some legitimate concerns for the selloff last year. Nevertheless, stocks became extremely oversold in a relatively short period of time. During this time, valuations became very compressed, and this occurred while earnings are still set to expand. In fact, despite the recent bounce back in stocks, the S&P 500 is still trading at just 15.68 times forward earnings estimates. This is substantially cheaper to the 20 times trailing earnings, or the 22.85 times trailing earnings the S&P 500 was trading at 1 year ago.

Goldman Sachs and most stocks, in general, got repriced to much cheaper valuations in the recent decline. Although fears of slowdown are not unfounded, it appears they may have been premature. Consequently, Goldman, financials, the S&P 500, and stocks, in general, may continue to trade sideways to moderately higher in the short to intermediate term.

The Bottom Line: Stocks Should Have a Favorable Q1

Goldman Sachs just reported a remarkably strong quarter. While the company had some difficulties over the past year, the Goldman's problems appear to be transient in nature, and shares became grossly oversold in 2018's market declines (at one point, Goldman's P/E dipped below 6). Furthermore, the general stock market got extremely oversold in the growth scare of late 2018 as well.

Goldman's and other banks' earnings imply that the economy is not falling off a cliff quite yet, and that most importantly, the consumer is still alive and strong. Additionally, other companies could follow Goldman's and the financial sectors' trend by reporting in-line or better than expected Q4 results.

The market has other constructive factors to look forward to, including trade breakthroughs with China, the resolution of the government shutdown, a dovish Fed, the continuation of favorable economic data flow, and other elements. Furthermore, stocks got repriced late last year, and now offer much more attractive valuations than in recent years.

Hence, the current upward trajectory in stocks could continue throughout Q1 and may proceed into Q2 as well. Moreover, stocks are unlikely to decline substantially from current levels unless the likelihood of a significant market downturn becomes notably more apparent.

I continue to hold Goldman and other financials as a part of diversified portfolio. Many of the names I recommended in my Marketplace service including Goldman are up by 20% or more since my Watch List was put out on December 26th.

Marketplace Watch List (introduced December 26th, 2018)

I expect more gains in the short to intermediate term, yet this may be a good time to take some profits, and this is probably a good time to start positioning your portfolio for the next market downturn that is likely to materialize later this year, or in 2020.

