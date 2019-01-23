Netflix Is Overvalued And Can't Maintain As A One-Trick Pony

Netflix (NFLX) the N in Jim Cramer's FANG acronym has substantially outperformed the markets generating monstrous returns for shareholders. Over the past five years, NFLX has increased by 514.82% while the S&P 500 grew by 49.18%. I tip my hat to all the investors who have enjoyed any portion of this wild ride. NFLX is the one FANG stock I do not have a position in for the simple reason of its rich valuation. I believe shareholders of NFLX should at the very least take their original investment off the table if they are in the positive. I don't believe the numbers within their balance sheet and income statement support the current market cap and this should frighten investors. There is nothing wrong with booking an excellent profit and claiming victory. NFLX is going to have their hands full maintaining their position in the content distribution space while being in the crosshairs of Amazon (AMZN), AT&T (T), and Disney (DIS). I don't see how NFLX can keep this wild ride alive as a one-trick pony when AMZN is building a much better mousetrap.

Netflix's numbers don't support a market cap of 147.88 billion

I want to drill down into the numbers as they don't support the current market cap. NFLX has a market cap of $147.88 billion while DIS has a market cap of $165.30 billion. When drilling down into the numbers, I focus on the balance sheet and income statement. While subscriber growth and opportunity paint an attractive picture for NFLX, bottom line numbers about the current picture speak much louder. In the 2018 fiscal year, NFLX current assets totaled $25.97 billion with their total liabilities totaling $20.73 billion which creates the total shareholder equity of $5.24 billion. NFLX total revenue was $15.79 billion while their operating income came in at $1.60 billion. Now, Disney, on the other hand, finished their 2018 fiscal year with $98.6 billion in assets and $44.64 billion in total liabilities. Disney's total shareholder equity is $48.77 billion which is over $43 billion more than NFLX, but NFLX has a market cap which is within $18 billion of Disney. This makes no sense to me, but hey, maybe NFLX has a better ratio when we look at revenue, gross income, and net income.

In 2018, NFLX had revenue of $15.79 billion with gross income of $5.82 billion and net income of $1.21 billion. Disney, on the other hand, had revenues in their 2018 fiscal year of $59.43 billion, gross profit of $26.70 billion, and a net income of $12.59 billion. Netflix didn't come close to Disney in some of the most important metrics on the balance sheet and when we look at the income statement, it's the same story. Netflix finished fiscal year 2018 with a net income of just over $1.2 billion while Disney's net income was more than ten times Netflix's. When looking at Property and Equipment, NFLX assets are valued at just over $418 million while DIS comes in over $29.5 billion. None of these numbers are close and certainly don't justify the current valuation of NFLX. As a current or potential investor, would you think that a P/E ratio of 130.4 for NFLX is cheap while Disney has a P/E of 15.36 and decimates NFLX in every category? I think NFLX has hit its peak and reality will set in as the competition weakens their position in the content delivery space.

Netflix is battling for consumers' time and dollars without a moat to protect themselves.

Ask yourself, out of everyone you know how many people have cable TV and internet, then do the same for Netflix. Every person I know pays for cable TV and internet from their local provider which can often cost in excess of $125 per month, yet not every person I know has a Netflix account. It is engrained in our brains to watch local cable for news, sports, and sitcoms. My cable and internet bill is around $175 per month and I don't have a Netflix account. Included in my cable bill I get three premium OnDemand services in addition to a streaming TV app. Netflix doesn't have a moat around their content or delivery method which makes them just a good mousetrap.

Netflix is also fighting a losing battle against the video game industry. Video games are just getting more popular as the years go on. Netflix needs customers who continuously use their service so they stay relevant. They need people telling their friends and coworkers about the new series they just watched to increase subscriptions and protect their current customer base. Amazon is turning watching video games into a media consuming phenomenon through twitch.tv. Twitch is a nightmare for NFLX because people can watch other people play video games than go play that very game. This equates to time not spent watching Netflix. If you're thinking how popular could watching video games be, right now at 3 pm on Saturday almost 1.5 million viewers are watching the top 21 items on twitch. If you scroll through the options, they have hundreds of different games being streamed. AMZN will announce the new metrics for twitch in the coming weeks, but Netflix should look at their 2017 year in review. In 2017, Twitch had 355 billion minutes of content watched on their platform, 2 million unique monthly broadcasters, 15 million unique daily visitors, and 124 million total clips stores on their site. Twitch doesn't have to worry about hosting because they are owned by Amazon and are most likely using AWS. The last time I checked Netflix doesn't have an interactive area for streamers to broadcast and that is a missed opportunity.

AT&T and Disney can cause large problems for Netflix in the near future.

Every network and media entity are fighting to have their content consumed by the public. Disney has a massive media portfolio consisting of cable networks and studio productions. Disney owns an 80% stake in ESPN which operates eight 24-hour sports channels domestically and owns 19 television channels outside of the US which reach 61 countries and territories in four languages. ESPN also operates ESPN.com, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio, and ESPN The Magazine. Disney operates over 100 Disney branded television channels which are broadcasted in 34 languages throughout 164 countries and territories. Through the Disney Universe, the main assets are the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Disney Cinematic, Disney Cinema, and Disney International. In the domestic broadcast television sector, Disney operates the ABC Television Network (ABC), which as of September 29, 2018, had affiliation agreements with 244 local television stations reaching almost 100% of U.S. television households. Disney owns WABC, KABC, WLS, WPVI, KTRK, KGO, WTVD, and KFSN. If that wasn't enough, Disney also has a 50% stake in A+E Television Networks which include A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network (LMN), and FYI. A+E also has a 20% interest in Vice Holdings Group which owns Viceland.

Disney's studio assets are just as impressive as they own Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, and Touchstone. Disney acquired Marvel in 2010 and LucasFilm in 2013. When you think about these studios, you think blockbusters and a ton of licensing in consumer goods from backpacks to toys. With products constantly on websites, in stores, and throughout homes, the actual movie content will be highly sought after.

AT&T recently acquired Time Warner and it was a spectacular move placing them in the realm of content titans. AT&T now owns and operates the Warner Bros division which comes with a vast library of over 100,000 hours of programming. For television, the Turner segment has more than 175 international networks across entertainment, sports, news, and kids programming. This makes AT&T a media titan owning one of the biggest studio houses and one of the biggest TV enterprises. Let's throw in HBO also which is licensed in more than 150 countries and creates some of the best entertainment you can consume. The most talked about thing around my office of around 300 people is what is going to happen in the last season of Game of Thrones.

Eventually, I believe both Disney and AT&T will pull all their content from Netflix. Disney has already said that in 2019 they will end their partnership with Netflix and start their own streaming service. I believe that AT&T will follow Disney down this path as they have nearly 300 million direct-to-consumer relationships across AT&T's wireless, video, and broadband businesses. AT&T also has the ability to grow their streaming services through HBO Now and DIRECTV Now. What I believe AT&T will do is combine all their services into one streaming app and offer a free trial with new wireless service plans, then charge a monthly fee after the free trial. Without all the content from DIS and T, I think Netflix becomes less appealing and not as essential as it once was.

Let's not forget Amazon which has a track record of running entire industries

I don't know what is scarier than the fact that DIS and possibly T will pull all their content or that Amazon is building a better mousetrap. If I had to pick one streaming service to have, it would be Amazon Prime. The Prime membership is a much better mousetrap than Netflix because it covers multiple areas of entertainment. Through Prime, you get the Prime video service, Amazon Music library, and a ton of free Kindle content. In addition to the media, you also get free two-day shipping on the Amazon marketplace. If you were going to pick one service, Amazon Prime simply offers more bang for the buck.

Amazon is taking their content so seriously, they created their own studio to produce original content. With titles which include Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Homecoming, Informer, Goliath, and Bosch, they are swinging for the fences and will continue to put out quality content. Amazon also has a secret weapon when it comes to advertising. They can advertise on their site for free and push Prime or any of their original content whenever they want. The scariest thing about AMZN is that as of December 2017, there were 197 million users who visited AMZN's website per month. That's one large audience which you can put prime in-front of daily without spending a single dollar on marketing or advertising. NFLX would need to allocate a large portion of their marketing budget to accomplish what AMZN does for free.

My final thoughts on Netflix

If you're a shareholder of NFLX, I want to say congratulations as you probably have been along for one profitable ride. Charts like NFLX don't come around often and I tip my hat to you. I really believe the potential for NFLX to continue this run is limited at best. When you compare NFLX valuation to DIS, they aren't in the same league. I don't believe that NFLX has the numbers to support their market cap of $147 billion, especially when they don't even break $1.5 billion on their net profit. With increased competition from someone streaming a video game or posting a video on YouTube to companies such as AMZN, DIS, and T, the future for NFLX isn't looking too bright. If I was an investor, I would take the profits and be thankful for the ride because this has all the fixings for a downward spiral.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, T, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a shareholder of Netflix and have never owned individual shares of Netflix but I do own shares in Amazon & AT&T