Why I Just Doubled My Position In NetEase

Summary

Chinese video game giant NetEase has released back-to-back hit titles late 2018, likely to bring strong growth back to its high-margin online gaming segment.

The company's recent M&A activities are very promising with stakes in Bungie, as well as a startup led by Hearthstone's former director Ben Brode working on a Marvel CCG.

The pipeline of promising titles only gets better with Diablo Immortal and a new high-profile Battle Royale game called Cyber Hunter currently in beta.

NetEase still shows significant optionality with its e-commerce, advertising segments, and other businesses such as cloud music.

Yet, the shares are still more than 30% off their all-time-high late 2017; it's only the third time in the last 10 years they are at such a discount.