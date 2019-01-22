Why I Just Doubled My Position In NetEase
Chinese video game giant NetEase has released back-to-back hit titles late 2018, likely to bring strong growth back to its high-margin online gaming segment.
The company's recent M&A activities are very promising with stakes in Bungie, as well as a startup led by Hearthstone's former director Ben Brode working on a Marvel CCG.
The pipeline of promising titles only gets better with Diablo Immortal and a new high-profile Battle Royale game called Cyber Hunter currently in beta.
NetEase still shows significant optionality with its e-commerce, advertising segments, and other businesses such as cloud music.
Yet, the shares are still more than 30% off their all-time-high late 2017; it's only the third time in the last 10 years they are at such a discount.
Investment thesis
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has been on a roll lately.
So much so that I have decided to double my existing position in the Chinese video game giant over the last couple of