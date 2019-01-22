What To Expect From This Earnings Season

Global stocks have rallied since the start of 2019, after posting the steepest decline since 2008 last year. This hasn’t lifted the gloom over the current earnings season. Analysts have aggressively cut their forecasts, yet we see some potential for more earnings downgrades. This argues for more carefully balancing risk and reward in portfolios.

The pessimism on corporate earnings is palpable. Sentiment is the weakest since mid-2016, as suggested by the earnings revisions ratio (or ERR, the number of analysts upgrades versus downgrades). The ratio for global companies at the start of January is about a quarter lower than the historical average ahead of fourth-quarter earnings seasons. The ERR and equity performance have tended to move in lockstep historically, with negative earnings sentiment associated with falling stock prices, and vice versa. See the chart above. We see some potential for more downgrades, although the ERR is nearing past trough levels outside of recessions. U.S. earnings are coming off a “sugar high,” with 2018’s fiscal stimulus and tax cuts setting a high bar to clear. Earnings per share (EPS) of global stocks are expected to grow 6.6% in 2019, versus 14.9% in 2018, according to consensus estimates.

Challenges in 2019

Corporate earnings are becoming harder to forecast as the economic cycle moves into its late stage. Rising worries about slower global growth amid tightening financial conditions point to further risks to earnings estimates, particularly in the first half of 2019. Other concerns include emerging late-cycle pressure on corporate profit margins, elevated risks around U.S.-China trade conflicts, and other geopolitical issues. We may see large swings in prices in reaction to earnings surprises.

One key to watch in earnings releases: sales guidance. It peaked in early 2018 with rising corporate confidence in global growth, and has trended lower ever since. Some early indicators of corporate sentiment, such as the Duke CFO Global Business Outlook, suggest companies have become more concerned about their firms’ financial prospects - and global growth. Yet, it’s not all doom and gloom. We still see solid, albeit slowing, global growth in 2019. And we view the near-term risk of a U.S. recession as low, even as the U.S. economic cycle enters late stage. The Federal Reserve is likely to put its rate increases on hold until the second half of the year, boding well for stocks and other risk assets, we believe. More stimulus in China and Europe could potentially provide further support for risk appetite. Another plus: more attractive equity valuations after last year’s selloff. Global stock valuations have dropped to about 13 times forward earnings from 16 a year earlier, as markets have priced in greater uncertainty and a sharp slowdown in earnings growth.

Bottom line: We believe equities can post positive returns this year, but heightened uncertainty may cap valuations. We prefer quality companies with strong free cash flows and balance sheets, and the U.S. over other developed markets. We see the companies that can protect their margins at this stage of the cycle as likely to outperform. Health care is among our favored sectors. We like emerging market equities after a big derating in 2018, against a backdrop of improving earnings growth, economic reform and policy stimulus. We also see a growing role for bonds as portfolio diversifiers as the maturing cycle brings the potential for more frequent risk-off episodes.

Week in Review

Global stocks rose, posting a fourth straight week of gains. U.S. large caps kicked off the earnings season with financials leading the performance on better-than-expected earnings. High yield bonds rose alongside stocks, with credit spreads tightening.

The UK Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the European Union (EU), though her government survived a vote of no confidence. Markets fretted about the heightened political uncertainty.

U.S.-China trade negotiations inched forward. Talks between mid-level trade officials appeared to yield modest results but make little progress on structural issues ahead of senior-level talks at the end of the month. The U.S. government’s longest-ever partial shutdown stretched into a fourth week, and was starting to raise uncertainty and dent consumer spending, the New York Federal Reserve’s president said.

Week Ahead

Date Event Jan. 21 Deadline for UK’s May to submit a Brexit “Plan B”; China data Jan. 23 Bank of Japan rate decision; EU business and consumer surveys Jan. 24 European Central Bank rate decision; flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for Germany, eurozone, U.S. and Japan Jan. 22-25 Davos World Economic Forum

Chinese economic data this week will be under close scrutiny for any signs of a lift from recent policy easing. The main focus: industrial production, after its growth deteriorated through last year. We believe the Chinese economy should regain its footing in the first half of 2019 as material policy easing gets underway. The latest round of easing came last week with a record injection of liquidity by the People’s Bank of China into the country's banking system. Read our latest Macro and market perspectives for details. China is also set to release gross domestic product (GDP) and retail sales data this week.

Global snapshot Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 2.9% 6.6% -2.7% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps 2.4% 10.0% -4.7% 1.7% Non-U.S. World 1.4% 5.5% -13.5% 3.3% Non-U.S. Developed 1.1% 5.0% -13.3% 3.5% Japan 0.5% 4.5% -13.7% 2.5% Emerging 1.7% 5.4% -15.0% 2.8% Asia ex-Japan 1.6% 4.3% -15.2% 2.6%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.4% -0.4% 1.4% 2.8% U.S. TIPS -0.5% 0.2% -0.5% 2.9% U.S. Investment Grade 0.1% 0.6% -1.1% 4.2% U.S. High Yield 0.7% 3.8% 1.0% 7.1% U.S. Municipals 0.1% 0.4% 2.0% 2.6% Non-U.S. Developed -0.7% 0.2% -3.4% 0.9% Emerging Market & Bonds 0.9% 2.7% -2.0% 6.5%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 3.7% 16.5% -9.5% $62.70 Gold -0.5% -0.1% -3.4% $1,281 Copper 1.9% 1.5% -14.5% $6,052

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.9% -0.9% -7.2% 1.14 USD/Yen 1.1% 0.2% -1.2% 109.78 Pound/USD 0.2% 0.9% -7.3% 1.29 Source: Thomas Reuters DataStream. As of January 18, 2019

