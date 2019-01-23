What Company Will Reach $1 Trillion In 2019? Apple Or Alphabet?

Judging by the forecasts, in 2019 Apple will face a decrease in revenue, which within the bounds of my model means a decrease in the company’s capitalization.

According to analyst expectations for Q2 '19, Alphabet's revenue TTM will be $148.95 bn, and in my model this means that Alphabet's rational capitalization will come close to $1 trln.

Those who read my articles know that I try to analyze companies primarily through statistical analysis and model building. And having analyzed a considerable number of companies, I can confidently assert that revenue is the most powerful driver for a company’s capitalization. Let me prove it. Here's a graph that shows the long-term relationship between Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) revenue TTM and its market capitalization:

In the case of Google for the last 10 years, these indicators have been demonstrating a statically very high-quality direct relationship (R2=0.97 and p-value<0.05), which is best described by a linear trend. At a glance, it's this trend that determines the company’s rational capitalization on the basis of its revenue.

Now let’s do the following. Using the proposed model, we will determine Alphabet's rational capitalization based on the average revenue forecasts for the next two quarters:

As we can see, according to analysts’ average expectations, in Q2 '19 Alphabet's revenue TTM will be $148.95 bn, and in my model this means that Alphabet's rational capitalization will come close to $1 trillion. At the same time, I would like to note an interesting fact: Over the last 10 years there has not been a quarter in which Alphabet's revenue would have shown negative growth, and judging by forecasts, there will be no departure from this rule even in 2019.

Now let’s look at Apple (AAPL). There's also a qualitative direct relationship between revenue TTM and market capitalization here, which also is described best of all by a linear trend:

Let’s add to this graph the average revenue forecasts for Apple for fiscal quarters 1, 2 and 3 of 2019:

So, judging by the forecasts, in 2019 Apple will face a decrease in revenue compared to 2018, which within the bounds of the proposed model means a decrease in the company’s rational capitalization to $870 bn.

But there's more bad news. Please note that in 2016 Apple also demonstrated a decrease in revenue, and during that period the company’s capitalization was persistently below the linear trend line, which, let me remind you, within my model determines the company’s rational capitalization. This means that most likely in 2019 the same situation will happen again and the real average size of Apple’s capitalization will be below $870 bn in, at least, the first two quarters of this year.

Bottom Line

Summing up, I should say that Alphabet's and Apple’s capitalization are closely related to the values of their revenue. Judging by the average forecast, in the case of Alphabet this relationship means that in two quarters Alphabet’s capitalization will approach $1 trillion, and in the case of Apple the average forecasts mean that its rational capitalization will drop to $870 billion. In addition, most likely in the current year, Apple will face a period of negative revenue growth, which quite naturally means pressure on the company’s capitalization and its probable decrease below the rational level. So, I personally would focus on Alphabet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.