Mark Spiegel: Layoffs At Tesla An Ominous Sign (Podcast)

Tesla short Mark Spiegel joined me to talk about the layoffs, the demand cliff, Tesla's options in Shanghai and with the Model Y and more.

On the Friday before the long weekend, Tesla (TSLA) stock fell more than 10% on news that the company was going to be laying off more of its staff and reducing its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2018 was widely expected to be on a par with the third quarter of 2018, even by short sellers like Montana Skeptic.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

On the surface, the sell off may have looked like a drastic change in sentiment surrounding the company but it is an event that has taken place before, always with Tesla stock finding a way to rebound and bid back all of its gains.

I wanted to talk with Mark Spiegel on my podcast on Friday to get his thoughts on a couple of things. First, from a high-level overview, I wanted to know what Mark thought about the news and about Friday’s selloff. Was this just another aberration or bump in the road, or is it possible that the move could be indicative of a larger shift in the market toward Tesla? After all, some bulls were even calling the news a win, citing that it was great news that Tesla expected a profit and that they are getting in fighting shape to produce the low-cost Model 3.

(Source: CNBC)

However, Mark takes a much different view of things. We talked about the fact that Tesla has come nowhere near its stated goal of 10,000 Model 3s per week and we also talk about what a possible demand drop off in the United States could look like.

From there, we go on to try and identify how the company is going to meet its debt obligation coming due in a couple of months. We also talked about what the road forward looks like for Tesla and future projects like the Model Y and the construction of its coming Shanghai Gigafactory. We discussed where the company is going to come up with capital to make both of these visions a reality and what demand is going to look like for both of these projects in the future.

We talked briefly about electric vehicle competition and tried to map out what the effect of new players entering the space will be. From there, we also briefly discuss the new additions to Tesla's Board of Directors and what Mark's overall stance is heading into the first quarter of 2019.

(Warning: Very explicit language)

Mark B. Spiegel is the Managing Member & Portfolio Manager of Stanphyl Capital Partners and is a New York-based equity investor. Prior to founding Stanphyl in 2011, he spent six years as an investment banker (most recently as a Principal with Piper Jaffray & Co.) financing public companies.

Prior to becoming an investment banker, Mark spent a year working for a micro-cap Nasdaq tech company and he began his career with 17 years in the commercial real estate industry where he experienced firsthand the opportunities and challenges faced by a wide array of client companies. Mark believes that all these experiences - banking public companies, working for a public company, and securing real estate for a wide variety of companies - combine to provide the kind of "real world" experience that's extremely useful for an investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mark is short TSLA