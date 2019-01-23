Summary

Intel will announce Q4 2018 and FY 2018 results on Thursday.

Results will generally be in line, but we expect a more negative outlook due to an industry-wide slowdown.

China's growth, smartphone sales, trade war, etc., are all contributing downside factors.

However, Intel's dominant market position should imply less impact relative to its peers.

Intel remains attractive relative to its peers, but an industry-wide slowdown poses significant uncertainty.