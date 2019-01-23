What Can Investors Anticipate From Intel's Results?
About: Intel Corporation (INTC), Includes: AMD, NVDA
by: Perfect Alpha
Summary
Intel will announce Q4 2018 and FY 2018 results on Thursday.
Results will generally be in line, but we expect a more negative outlook due to an industry-wide slowdown.
China's growth, smartphone sales, trade war, etc., are all contributing downside factors.
However, Intel's dominant market position should imply less impact relative to its peers.
Intel remains attractive relative to its peers, but an industry-wide slowdown poses significant uncertainty.
Things to Watch on Thursday:
Intel (INTC) is inverting its competitors' trends. Despite the majority of the chip companies indicating weak semiconductor demand in recent months, Intel has been facing somewhat the opposite