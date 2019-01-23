Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings

Image credit

Mr. Market gifts a selling opportunity

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has been on a tear of late. The stock doubled off of its early-2018 low at $247, and following a sharp selloff in late 2018, it is up one-third in just the past four weeks or so. This has been a bit of a battleground stock for years, ever since the company endured its food safety crisis. I've been bullish and bearish on Chipotle at different times in the past, but to my eye, it looks pretty clear what side I should be on today; Chipotle is vastly overvalued and should be sold.

Recent results are good, not great

Chipotle's recent results have been strong as the company's turnaround continues, albeit at a much slower pace than I expected years ago when it began. As it turns out, the damage to the brand from the food safety issues was much greater than I had anticipated, and Chipotle is still paying the price for it today.

Total revenue is up 8.1% thus far this year, thanks to 97 new stores as well as a 3.3% increase in comparable sales. Chipotle used to routinely post enormous comparable sales gains, but in recent quarters, that has proven difficult to replicate. While low single-digit comparable sales gains are fine, I don't think the stock is properly pricing in the slowdown we've seen. This is not the Chipotle of the early 2010s; this Chipotle has brand issues that have led to longstanding traffic problems that continue today.

Chipotle is gaining some meaningful traction with its digital sales, which are up by one-third so far this year and now account for about 10% of total revenue. However, based upon the consolidated comparable sales number, it appears to me that Chipotle is simply swapping in-store orders for digital orders, not driving incremental demand with the latter. The digital program costs money to run, and if it isn't driving incremental traffic - the numbers would suggest it isn't - there is no reason to expect results to improve materially thanks to its digital initiatives.

Margins have also failed to regain anything close to the levels they saw before the food safety crisis and so far this year, are 19.3% on a store basis. That's up nicely from 17.6% in the same period of 2017 but pales in comparison to the mid-20s numbers we used to see. Given that the traffic recovery has been so slow, upward pressure on hourly labor continues to chip away at profitability, and near-constant commodity inflation remains, I think Chipotle is probably near the top of its unit-level margins today. To be clear, 19% unit-level operating margin is a terrific number, but I don't think expecting Chipotle to return to the mid-20s or more is reasonable. Commodity and labor inflation is simply too great to overcome with low single-digit comparable sales increases.

Looking forward, Chipotle continues to open ~150 new stores and will do so again in 2019. That will drive a mid-single digit gain in revenue plus whatever the company can muster when it comes to comparable sales. However, hourly wage inflation and commodity inflation continue to rear their ugly heads, and Chipotle is doing other things that are more likely to decrease profitability than improve it.

Recent moves don't fit the company's character

Chipotle said it would boost TV spending in an effort to rebuild its "invisible" brand. TV spots are very expensive, and as a result, G&A spending will continue to increase. Chipotle's G&A spending is quite low at ~9% of revenue, so it has some room to move higher. But every dollar that is spent on TV advertising is a dollar that is removed from operating profits, so the company is taking a risk of spending today to improve tomorrow. If it works, it will help repair traffic numbers, but if it doesn't, the company will see lower margins.

In addition, Chipotle continues to try new menu items in a bid to get people back in the stores. While this is generally something restaurants do on a regular basis, the original genius of Chipotle was a very limited list of ingredients that could be combined in any way the customer wanted. This led to very high margins and quick service for a custom dining experience that other places couldn't offer. Chipotle kitchens are also small because of this; there is no need for a large kitchen when food prep is done mostly in front of the customer. But things like chocolate milkshakes add equipment to small kitchens, cost to the company's in-stock ingredient list, and complexity to the jobs of the people working there, which slows down service. These are all negatives unless the company drives sizable traffic increases with the new menu items, which just hasn't been the case in the recent past, with queso as a glaring example. I'd prefer Chipotle stay away from such things and focus on making Mexican food the way it used to, because that is what worked.

An irreconcilable valuation

The problem with all of this is that Chipotle, after its recent rally, is bordering on absurdly overpriced. Shares trade hands for $513 as I write this, which is a staggering 43 times 2019 earnings estimates of $11.96. Even for Chipotle, which has traded for enormous valuations in the past, that is a very high number. Indeed, the company's normalized PE ratio is in the 25 to 30 area, depending upon how much data you use to calculate it, but it is nowhere near 43 no matter how you slice it. That would imply the stock is overvalued by roughly 50%.

Looking at it another way, if we assume Chipotle can manage 20% earnings growth for the next five years - which is not something I believe is possible thanks to the factors discussed above - we get 2023 earnings estimate of roughly $25 per share. That puts the stock at ~20 times hypothetical 2023 earnings today, completely ignoring all of the things that could derail such a rosy scenario where earnings double off of 2019 levels in such a short period of time.

Given these fundamental factors and the valuation that I simply cannot reconcile, I see no path forward for longs from here. With the Q4 earnings report due out in early February, now looks like an opportune time to sell Chipotle and run for the hills. There is just no reasonable scenario where this company can grow into its current valuation anytime soon, and I think it is a sell.

