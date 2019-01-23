Long Ideas | Services | Mexico
Grupo Televisa Stock Getting Cheaper By The Day
About: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
by: Holmes Osborne
Summary
Televisa owns 36% of Univision.
Cable and content were up big in the most recent quarter.
The stock is down over 50% since Barron's wrote a positive piece a few years ago.
Grupo Televisa (TV) is located in Mexico and operates cable, satellite, and produces television shows. It also owns part of Univision. The stock is down quite a bit and seems to get cheaper