Why We Sold Lexington Realty Trust

We remain bullish in the long-term thesis, but for now, we take our (small) gain and prefer to sit on the sidelines.

The imminent dividend cut and ongoing dilution of management’s strategy is likely to keep pessimism at a high level in the near term.

Lexington showed great strength during the latest market correction and provided cheap capital for us to average down on other more opportunistic positions.

During the last market correction, we saw large disparities in the performance of securities, with some getting absolutely crushed and others only experiencing limited volatility. It led to new opportunities, and we sought to profit from the market’s pessimism by shifting capital from our more resilient positions to the ones that showed unjustified losses.

Sell shares that showed resilience in the latest correction.

shares that showed resilience in the latest correction. Buy shares that showed large losses in the latest correction.

The logic is that since fundamentals have not changed, the underperformers have become (relatively speaking) more opportunistic in the recent weeks.

One of the securities that fell in the former (sold securities) is Lexington Realty Trust (LXP). In this article, we explain the four reasons why we decided to take our (small) gain and walk away - for now.

1) Strong relative performance lowers value proposal

The first, and main, reason for investing in Lexington was always the “deep value” of the shares after a long period of underperformance. This reversed later, as the company showed exceptional strength during the past 3 months. While most of the market was selling off, Lexington kept going up - making it less and less appealing on a relative basis.

LXP data by YCharts

In the past three months, Lexington is up by nearly 15%, which compares very favorably to some of our other high-conviction investments, namely UMH Properties (UMH) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) that are down by 11-13%. Since fundamentals remain mostly unchanged in all three cases, Lexington has now become less opportunistic relative to UMH and Brookfield.

Since our capital is limited and always competing to find the “best” investments, it led us to sell Lexington to reinvest proceeds into the currently more opportunistic alternatives. Lexington is not the bargain it once was (relatively speaking), and therefore, our investment thesis has lost in value.

2) Near-term downside catalyst

Lexington is a high-yielding REIT with an ~8% dividend yield, and it is commonly owned by investors for this particular feature. Unfortunately for them, Lexington has already guided for a dividend cut to occur in early 2019:

“With the joint venture announcement, we also announced that we expect to adjust our dividend for the first quarter 2019 dividend payment, which has historically been paid in April. This is being done in an effort to bring our dividend back in line with recurring taxable income, and we expect to be within an estimated range of 55% to 65% of 2019 adjusted company FFO.



Our dividend has been disproportionately funded from our office portfolio for many years, and as we shift our portfolio to become more industrial focused with more durable income, we believe the dividend reset is appropriate. Analyst estimates for our new dividend level are generally between $0.40 and $0.48 per share and we are comfortable with this range subject to board approval, as we believe our recurring taxable income is likely to exceed $0.40 per share in 2019.

Given that the current dividend is at $0.71, the mid-range estimate would result in a very steep dividend cut. The market is a forward-looking machine, and with this guidance, I am sure that part of it has already been priced in, but nonetheless, it is likely to keep volatility high in 2019.

Accelerating the property disposition program has some benefits, but it comes with much greater risks to the thesis, and the dividend cut won’t help shareholders in the near term.

3) Questionable long-term strategy

Another point that has been made by fellow contributors Dane Bowler and Michael Boyd is that the management is “chasing rather than anticipating”. They view the shift to industrial real estate as a poor capital allocation decision that comes with significant dilution.

Until fairly recently, the dilution was under control, but with the recent disposition of offices at seemingly “fire-sale” cap rates (8-9%), the dilution is expected to grow and put enormous pressure on FFO as proceeds are reinvested in industrial assets at high 5-6% cap rates.

Industrial investments are without a question more appealing than single-tenant office investments, but the cap rate differential appears to be excessive here. Transforming about $1.50 of NOI into just $1 so that you can brag about being an “industrial REIT” is a tough sell, and the market is taking note.

4) Industrial real estate in late cycle

Finally, while industrial investments may have produced solid returns in the recent years, they were also some of the worst performers during the Great Financial Crisis. In 2018, industrial REITs returned a negative 67%, even worse than Hotel and Mall REITs:

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

With over 10 years into the current cycle, growing geopolitical concerns and rising interest rates, it is fair to say that we may slowly approach the end of the current cycle. When we finally hit the next recession, industrial properties won’t be the “safe haven” any longer, and a return to historic cap rates and/or lesser growth could destroy significant value. This also returns to the previous point of whether now is really a good time to be shifting towards an industrial portfolio.

Bearish Short Term, Bullish Long Term

Despite selling our position, we remain bulls in the long run. We laid out the bear thesis here, but there are also a lot of positives about Lexington:

The company is buying back shares at a discount to NAV. The portfolio is already over 60% allocated in industrial assets. The company could make a very interesting takeover target for a large private equity player such as Blackstone (BX) or Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). Even after the dividend cut, the yield will remain attractive for an industrial REIT, and it will allow for an even faster transformation. Trading at ~11x expected FFO, it is hard to argue that Lexington is expensive.

Therefore, we remain bullish in the long-term thesis, but since we are able to find better opportunities in the near term, we decide to stay on the sidelines for now. If, and when, the shares experience a large drop following the anticipated dividend cut, we will likely reopen our position.

Bottom Line

Investing capital is always a relative question. One investment may be attractive, but if another one is even more attractive, the former becomes a Sell whereas the latter is a Buy.

This is the main reason for our sale here. We believe that stronger opportunities exist in the REIT space.

Note: We are currently sharing the full list of our REIT investments with our members along with a report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019".

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH; BPR; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.