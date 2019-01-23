Intel's Earnings Report: What To Expect?

On the other hand, other analysts are bearish on the company's earnings prospects. This has resulted in decreasing earnings EPS of 1.11%.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to report fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 24. So far, the company's earnings beat Zacks Consensus Estimate during the last four quarters, on average by 18.7%. Just as an example, in the last reported quarter, Intel revealed results of $1.40 per share on revenue of $19.163 billion, instead of an estimated $ 1.15 per share on revenue of $18.115 billion, which is 18.7% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year improvement can be explained by both data-centric and PC-centric businesses growth.

The coming earnings report will have an influence on Intel's valuation and either move it higher if these key numbers are going to be better than expected, or if they miss, drag the stock down. The expectations for the world's largest chipmaker are EPS of $ 1.22 on revenue of $19.01 billion. Those numbers represent year-over-year growth of 13% for EPS and 11.5% for revenues. The stock currently carries a "Hold" Zacks Rank.

On the other hand, other analysts are bearish on the company's earnings prospects. This has resulted in decreasing earnings EPS of 1.11%. As you can see, this combination makes it difficult to conclusively predict if Intel is going to beat the consensus EPS estimate or not.

Intel's focus on data center, cloud, self-driving car, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) are key growth drivers for the fourth quarter. So let's take a look on factors that might have an impact on the company's results:

The chipmaker launched the much awaited Xeon Scalable CPUs on 10nm Ice Lake architecture featuring robust AI and memory capabilities. Notably, it has been selected by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) already. The robust adoption of the company's CPU and GPU processors are expected to bolster Data Center Group (or DCG) revenues. The company introduced new 9th Gen Intel Core processors in the quarter under review. Intel also showcased the latest hybrid CPU architecture client platform, dubbed as "Lakefield" by the company. It's quite possible that the new CPUs will expand the company's customer base. Intel presented Project Athena, by which the company aims to enable advanced laptops to utilize robust technologies including 5G and AI. Intel revealed that it's working on an AI-based inference chip, NNP-I (Nervana Neural Network Processor for Inference). The chip is aimed at assisting companies having higher workloads with accelerated inference. Notably, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is one of the development partners in the project.

All the above-mentioned factors are likely to impact the company's fourth quarter results. Further, the greater number of threads and cores in the recently introduced Intel Core i9-9900K gaming processor is anticipated to aid the semiconductor giant to improve its competitive position against peers like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).