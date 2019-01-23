Schlumberger: A Detailed Look At 2018 Results

The most valuable takeaway is that the company continues to be an excellent long-term investment which offers financial security and a secured sizable dividend of $2 per shares.

However, the company was warning about high uncertainty due primarily to a severe oil price volatility and a slowdown in the US shale, as we enter 2019.

Investment Thesis

Schlumberger (SLB) is one of the largest oilfield services providers, which I consider well diversified and well managed. It is widely spread worldwide and is involved in four distinct activities.

The company enjoys a solid partnership with the US shale and is considered as the bellwether for the Industry. It is often the first to release its earnings results in this category and set the tone for things to come.

Generally, I associate Schlumberger with Halliburton (HAL), which presents a similar business model, both in size and activities. We can see that SLB is now 41.5% down from a year ago and has slightly underperformed HAL. As a service provider, the stock is highly correlated to oil prices.

The North America region represents 34.5% of the total revenues of the company as it is indicated below:

Note: As a comparison, the North America region was 60.6% of the total revenues for Halliburton in Q3'18.

It is not a surprise that the main engine of growth has been the US shale for both companies. Therefore this North America segment has a strong influence on the business health of Schlumberger. When the US shale shows some signs of weakness and lower activity, it is the service providers like Schlumberger that first experience slower growth.

The oil business is fundamentally cyclical with a succession of bearish cycles and bullish cycles that cannot justly be predicted far in advance and has caught many unaware investors by surprise. It is called volatility, and we should get accustomed to this phenomenon. Paal Kibsgaard - Chairman and CEO - said in the conference call:

Not surprisingly, the recent oil price volatility has introduced less visibility and more uncertainty around the E&P spend outlook for 2019, with customers generally taking a more conservative approach to the start of the year, again delaying the broad based recovery in the E&P spend that we expected only three months ago.

The most valuable takeaway is that the company continues to be an excellent long-term investment that offers financial security and a secured sizable dividend of $2 per shares or a yield of 4.5%. In my preceding article, I indicated that we entered an accumulation phase, and I still recommend adding on any weakness.

Schlumberger Financials: 4Q'18. Trend and Raw numbers

Schlumberger 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 7.744 6.520 7.164 7.019 7.107 6.894 7.462 7.905 8.179 7.829 8.303 8.504 8.183 Net Income in $ Million -1,016 501 -2,160 176 -205 279 -74 545 -2,255 525 430 644 538 EBITDA $ Million -48 1,722 -1,252 1,347 941 1,462 1,145 1,775 -1,160 1,660 1,567 1,821 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 7.68% 0 2.51% 0 4.05% 0 6.89% -27.56% 6.71% 5.18% 7.57% 6.58% EPS diluted in $/share -0.80 0.40 -1.56 0.13 -0.14 0.20 -0.05 0.39 -1.62 0.38 0.31 0.46 0.39 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,178 1,210 1,632 1,406 2,013 656 858 1,898 2,251 568 987 1,827 2,231 CapEx in $ Million 627 549 449 403 654 381 503 598 625 454 520 565 621 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,551 661 1,183 1,003 1,359 275 355 1,300 1,626 114 467 1,262 1,610 Total Cash $ Billion 13.03 14.43 11.19 10.76 9.26 7.35 6.22 4.95 5.09 4.17 3.05 2.85 2.78 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 19.00 21.49 21.62 21.28 19.62 18.99 18.82 17.16 18.20 18.11 17.60 17.37 16.05 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,266 1,259 1,389 1,401 1,393 1,402 1,387 1,392 1,388 1,394 1,392 1,392 1,383

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, 2019 outlook.

1 - Revenues

Schlumberger Ltd posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on January 18, 2018, and declared a $0.50 per share dividend. However, the company warned about high uncertainty due primarily to a severe oil price volatility as we enter 2019. Schlumberger said earnings for the three months ended in December came in at $0.39 per share, or $538 million (adjusted earnings were $0.36 a share), mostly in-line with the consensus estimate. Revenues decreased by 3.8% sequentially to $8.18 billion, which was better than consensus.

Sequential revenue growth in the international business was stronger than in North America, confirming a trending change that started the preceding quarter, as the chart below is clearly showing.

Paal Kibsgaard - Chairman and CEO - said in the conference call:

[T]he significant drop in oil prices in the fourth quarter was driven largely by the U.S. shale production surprising to the upside as a result of the surge in activity earlier in the year, and by geopolitics negatively impacting global supply and demand balance sentiments. The combination of these factors together with a large sell off in the equity markets due to concerns around global growth and increasing U.S. interest rates created a near perfect storm to close out 2018.

Patrick Schorn, EVP wells, added in the conference call:

For full year 2018, our consolidated revenues grew for a second year in a row increasing 8% over 2017. Performance was driven by North America, but revenue increased 26% due to the 41% growth of our OneStim business. Full year international revenue was essentially flat with the prior year although the second half of 2018 showed year-over-year growth of 3% marking the beginning of a positive activity trend after three consecutive years of declining revenues.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is an excellent indicator of financial strength that I always indicate in my analysis. The free cash flow is generally used to pay for the dividend and also shares buyback. Without a sufficient FCF, the company will have to divest non-core assets or add more debt, which is bad for the business and long-term stability of the company. Thus, monitoring this indicator on a quarterly basis is paramount.

Schlumberger spent $100 million to repurchase 2.1 million shares at an average price of $48.44 during the fourth quarter and is paying a healthy dividend of $2 per share on a yearly basis or a yield of 4.5% today.

Free cash flow for 2018 is $3,453 million and the company has spent $3.17 billion in 2018 to pay for dividend and buy back shares.

Note from Schlumberger press release:

“Free cash flow” represents cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, SPM investments and multiclient seismic data costs capitalized.

The free cash flow indicated above is excluding the SPM investments in Q4'18 (amortized), which was $262 million.

SLB is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $13.274 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2X, which is good but should be reduced to below $12 billion in my opinion.

Simon Ayat, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Additionally, during the quarter we completed the sale of our WesternGeco marine seismic business and received cash proceeds of $600 million. As a result our net debt decreased by $1.2 billion during the quarter to $13.3 billion. We ended the quarter with total cash and investments of $2.8 billion. We expect that we will meet all of our cash commitments for 2019, without having to increase net debt year-over-year.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The company is cautious about 2019, suggesting that production in the US shale may have picked in 2018, and business could start a long-term decline. Paal Kibsgaard said:

Assuming the trend of increased capital discipline continues in 2019 and WTI oil prices steadily recover to average the same realized level as 2018, we expect E&P investments in U.S. land to be flat to slightly down compared to 2018, with a relatively slow start to the year.

E&P operators are expected to steadily reduce drilling activity and instead concentrate investments on draining down the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC") with a total of 8,723 DUCs as of November 2018 according to the EIA.

While this strategy will sustain growth in 2019, it will be nonetheless at a substantially lower rate, and possibly with a further reduction in the growth rate in 2020 as well. The company suggests that we may have picked in term of production in the US Shale with a total CapEx to offset the decline from existing production base growing substantially to 75% in 2021.

However, the company is seeing clear signs that E&P investments are beginning to normalize after the recent oil price rebound.

For the North America land E&P operators, the company expects that E&P CapEx will be adjusted to actual free cash flow. On the other side, in the international markets excluding the Middle East and Russia, the NOCs and independents are starting to show the necessity to invest in their assets to support production at current levels.

Outlook is not particularly favorable for a quick rebound in the oil services sector, and it is important to factor this new clue in your investing strategy. Volatility will force you to trade the short-term more often. The volatility in oil prices has created uncertainty, and it is what the market dislikes the most. Thus we may experience a negative long-term trend.

As I said in my precedent article, I firmly believe that to minimize the risk while maximizing gain; a savvy investor should trade his/her long-term stocks using about 30% of his/her position. Trading means using the volatility in the short term. Even during a downtrend, we should expect green days that I recommend to utilize.

Technical analysis and the Relative Strength Index or RSI are useful indicators that could help achieve this task.

Generally, an RSI reading above 70 is considered bullish, while a reading below 30 is an indication of bearishness. However, it is not as simple as that and trading blindly the RSI is not a wise idea because it is certain that the market will not reward the obvious.

You will have to look at the RSI as a gauge to determine the primary direction of the trend, its strength, and opt for a strategy to sell or buy when the moment is "ripe."

Technical Analysis

SLB, unlike Finwiz chart interpretation above, I see a falling channel pattern long-term with line support at $33 -$35 which could be a double bottom (I recommend buying at these levels) and line resistance starting in mid-November and ending before the recent jump at around $40.50.

The earnings results triggered a decisive breakout that could potentially push SLB to retest the $50 resistance (I recommend selling about 20% at this level).

