Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is one of the more interesting stocks on the market, both because it's a great investment vehicle to trade cyclicals (steel) and because the company has made tremendous progress when it comes to product/customer differentiation and financial stability. The fourth-quarter results delivered everything investors could have hoped for. The company generated record profits in 2018 as it massively exploited the economic growth streak. The only problem, in my opinion, is that Steel Dynamics' outlook and leading economic indicators are diverging, which could cause some trouble going forward.

Investors Demanded, Steel Dynamics Delivered

The EPS growth rate in the fourth quarter was nothing short of impressive. EPS year-on-year growth hit 143%. This is the third consecutive growth rate above 100% after the company's bottom line fired on all cylinders in 2018. Note that EPS was also slightly above expectations. Actual EPS hit $1.31, versus expectations of $1.25. The company has actually beaten expectations every time since the end of 2017.

Sales came in hot as well. They totaled $2.90 billion, versus expectations of $2.92 billion. This is a 24% improvement compared to the $2.34 billion the company generated in the prior-year quarter. Back then, the growth rate came in at 22%.

This performance was the result of strong pricing and higher shipments. Note that I care about both. Higher sales through better pricing is always good, but higher shipments are the best indicator when it comes to a (steel) company's capability to exploit a certain economic growth trend.

That being said, total shipments came in at 2.58 million tons, which is roughly 200 thousand tons higher compared to Q4 of 2017. This translates to a growth rate of 8.5%, which is more than impressive. Average external sales (per ton) rose from $761 to $940, which is a growth rate of 23.7%.

And it's not just sales/EPS growth, margins did very well too. Gross margins improved from 13.7% to 17.9% over the past 12 months. Operating margins improved from 8.4% to 12.6% during the same period.

Before I go any further, let me quickly give you a small part of the company's comments regarding the successful year of 2018:

In 2018, the domestic steel industry benefited from a steady improvement in underlying steel consumption, based on strength from the automotive, construction and energy sectors. Increased steel consumption, coupled with generally lower finished steel imports, created a strong market environment.

Everything it said is true. 2018 was a perfect year for a company that produces steel. Economic growth was strong and steel imports were down.

Management expects this to continue in 2019:

"We believe the market dynamics are in place for domestic steel consumption to continue to increase this year," said Millett. "Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and continued customer optimism, we believe North American steel consumption will experience steady growth.

The problem is that I have to disagree.

What's Next?

Disagreeing with a company's management is always a bit tricky, mainly because outsiders simply don't have the information a board of directors has. Nonetheless, in this case, we are talking about a "macro stock" that has done everything I expected so far in terms of following the economic trend. They even commented on most economic moves, which showed that the main drivers of growth have been higher steel consumptions, better prices and lower imports.

This is about to change. At least the part that influences consumption and pricing.

One reason why I think that is because leading economic indicators are rolling over (graph below). I discussed this in-depth in this article. We have witnessed peak economic growth in the second half of 2018, after which the growth-slowing trend started in the last quarter of 2018. Note that 2018 levels have generally been close to multi-year highs, which explains why Steel Dynamics was doing so well.

This slowdown also means that selling pressure will remain high as the comparison between Steel Dynamics' stock price and the ISM manufacturing index below suggests.

I think it needs to be seen whether the current rally is for real. Personally, I doubt that buying because the company is seeing further strength in 2019 is going to work out because of the aforementioned reasons.

Going forward, I will be watching the stock very closely, as I believe the current move is not sustainable - at least not until we get some kind of confirmation that leading economic indicators are bottoming. This means we are currently in what I like to call a "grey zone". If you buy now and the economy is bottoming indeed, you are getting the very best entry prices. If you wait for confirmation, you are still early but will miss the best entry prices. This also means that you won't take the next elevator down in case we are getting further economic weakness.

All things considered, there are a few interesting weeks ahead of us. As usual, I will continue to update my economic outlook and focus on important macro stocks like Steel Dynamics.

