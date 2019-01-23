Why This Isn't A Bear Market

Despite the consensus belief, the October-December stock market decline didn’t usher in a bear market on Wall Street. As I'll argue here, it was instead a deep - and admittedly scary - "correction" of an ongoing bull market that will soon mark its 10th year anniversary. Here we’ll also examine some aspects of the current environment which confirm that bullish conditions still prevail.

Since last month, investors are increasingly questioning if a bear market has already begun. The answer to that question depends on what criteria one uses for defining a bear market. There are several definitions for what constitutes a bear market, but two of the most common are:

A decline in the S&P 500 Index of at least 20 percent. Two consecutive quarterly declines in the S&P 500.

The criterion of the second definition hasn’t been met yet since the S&P 500 Index (SPX) hasn’t declined for two consecutive quarters. Of the two bear market quantifiers mentioned here, the first is the one most commonly embraced by Wall Street and the mainstream media. Based on this definition, the 3-month slump in the stock market late last year stopped just short of being a true bear market. From the September 20 closing price of 2930 in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to the December 24 low of 2351, the index fell 19.76% and came just short of falling the requisite 20% to classify as a bear market.

Indeed, the October-December correction was in many respects similar to the market correction of late 2015/early 2016, which saw small-cap stocks as reflected by the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) enter bear market territory while the S&P 500 did not. In last year’s correction, the Russell 2000 once again fell more than 20% into bear market territory while the SPX barely avoided doing so.

In both the 2015/16 and 2018 experiences, the overall result of the stock market’s plunge was an internal cleansing process within an ongoing bull market. In both cases, the integrity of the market’s powerful long-term uptrend was tested and remained intact. A token of the long-term uptrend can be seen in the following graph of the SPX. The 40-month moving average has always been decisively broken on a monthly closing basis whenever the bear has reared its head in past decades, including in 2001 and 2008. When it was last tested in December, however, the 40-month MA remained unbroken.

On the economic front, there are also confirmed signs that things are still running smoothly in the U.S. business sector, which makes a bear market unlikely. Consider for instance that U.S. freight shipments have increased by more than 14% in the last two years. According to the latest Cass Freight Index report for December, “the transportation economy continues to signal economic expansion” despite the recent volatility on Wall Street. Freight movement has a long track record of being an accurate indicator of the economy’s underlying strength. They’re also an undeniable indication that the domestic economy is still running smoothly and isn’t being threatened by a recession. And no recession, in the vast majority of cases, means no bear market. Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Along with freight shipments, truck tonnage (a subcategory of freight shipments) is also strong. This also contradicts the prevailing view that a bear market has begun. In a recent blog, Scott Grannis astutely observed:

This could be a very good sign that the market selloff is due more to ‘panic’ than to any actual or impending economic slump.”

This statement hits the nail in my estimation as to what really took place in the October-December period. It wasn’t that a bear market began; rather, it was a case of panic gripping the minds of investors and resulting in indiscriminate selling. Bear markets more often than not begin with a lack of a definite news catalyst. In other words, they seem to start for no apparent reason although the actual basis for the bear always becomes clear near the end. By contrast, when a panic decline follows on the heels of negative news headlines, the likelihood is high that it signifies merely a bull market correction and not a bear market. The reason for this is that bad news has a way of being quickly discounted by the market, especially as it’s easy to identify the problem. Last month’s panic decline was the result of a confluence of negative headlines, including the U.S.-China trade war, recession fears, and the Fed’s interest rate policy.

If this isn’t a bear market, then, how should investors position themselves in the wake of last month’s wash-out decline? One way of participating is to have a long position in a market-tracking ETF or mutual fund, especially one that tracks the benchmark S&P 500 Index. My favorite S&P tracker is the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), although there are many other funds for tracking this index.

Another way to participate in what I believe to be an ongoing bull market and economic expansion is to have some exposure in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals and financials, as well as the tech sector in general, as some recent examples of relative strength.

The bottom line is that as long as the leading economic indicators are showing strength, including the transportation indicators mentioned above, investors should not fear a recession. And with no recession in sight, the bear isn’t likely to make an appearance on Wall Street. From a technical perspective, as long as the S&P 500 Index remains above its rising 40-month moving average it can also be assumed that the market’s long-term upward trend is still intact.

