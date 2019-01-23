How Walmart Could Beat Amazon

Walmart is still a long way away from getting fully stocked with the 1 million best selling items; this could take years. In the meantime, Walmart stock should outpace Amazon.

Amazon (AMZN) is the undisputed winner in online retail. However, its closest rival, Walmart (WMT), may be nipping at the former's heels. Walmart is already taking the steps to take a bigger share of online retail. There are two things that Walmart is working on in order to flip-the-script and become the biggest online retailer. If Walmart does this right then the company could be the more profitable online retailer. While this may take a significant amount of time, the rewards will be worth the effort; Walmart will dominate both brick-and-mortar as well as online. This could mean that Walmart's stock would outperform Amazon's on a percentage basis.

Here is a look at Walmart's chart from the past year:

Here is a look at Amazon's chart from the past year:

Both stocks have sold off from recent highs. But, they sold off differently over the past few months. If Walmart were to successfully implement their programs of focusing and expanding online, then their stock may outperform Amazon's.

The 80/20 Rule and stocking only the important things

There is a principle called the Pareto Principle, or as it is more commonly known, the 80/20 Rule, whereupon 80% of results are derived from 20% of causes. The principle, or the rule, is found in many endeavors in life. In business, the principle shows up often. It is readily found that 20% of a company's customers bring in 80% of the revenue. These customers are the ones that a business would want to target the most. A company would not necessarily want to cater much to the remaining 80% of the clientele simply because of the diminishing returns they get from those customers.

But here is something that may be of a big target for Walmart. Amazon boasts that they have some 100 million products for sale via their distribution networks. But only 1% of those 100 million products produce 80% of sales. Because these items are the biggest revenue generators, they likely have the highest volume and margins. All Walmart would have to do to be the most profitable online retailer would be to sell these products and only these products.

But Walmart should stop there with the 1 million items. First, the company will have a tough time actually getting all of the 1 million items listed, let alone the additional 99 million beyond that. But if Amazon gets 80% of its revenue from the top 1%, then the marginal returns for adding an additional item are diminishing. These additional items likely sit on the shelves much longer with a lower turnover rate and thereby are expensive to warehouse.

If Walmart were to focus on these 1 million items and only those items, get those items to the customers as cheaply and quickly as possible, their margins will likely be far higher overall. This will translate into being a more efficient company.

Easier said than done, however. Walmart only carries about half of these items; they have about 550,000 of the 1 million best selling items Amazon boasts. 450,000 to go. These items are not exclusively Amazon items; some are partnerships. Walmart is working towards that as well with trying to add partnerships to sell on their site. Trying to list 1,000,000 items turns out to be a lot of items.

Even if Walmart were to make this their primary focus - Walmart already has made this their primary focus - think about the process of finding these items, getting distribution agreements and listing these items and ultimately storing them would be a tremendous undertaking.

Free 2-Day Shipping and how that might evolve

More and more e-tailers are offering the free 2-day option for delivery. This may cut into Amazon's hegemony with their Prime memberships. Amazon has some 100 million subscribers that pay ~$119.00 per year. One of the biggest perks these customers claim as their reason for having prime is the free 2-day shipping (79% say free shipping is the biggest perk whereas 11% say video stream is the biggest perk). But if more and more companies start to offer free 2-day shipping options - but, do so without a $10.00 per month membership then the threat to Amazon is this lucrative membership fee they generate.

But Walmart tends to target the "Everyday Man" versus Amazon's customer base, which has some 82% of the business of individuals earning above $112k per year. So perhaps this differentiation may mean that Walmart does not cut into Amazon's sales. On a personal note, whenever I price check anything I want to buy, I always go to Amazon; Walmart needs to figure out a way for me to start looking at their site as the automatic go-to site for price checking. Walmart did try a membership for shipping service, but due to lack of interest quietly dropped the program.

But with more and more companies modeling after Amazon's own business model (check out deliverr.com), it is a matter of time that more and more customers are lured away from Amazon. Eventually, Prime will be free - or, non-existent.

The Takeaway

I've never been too keen on Amazon. The company's valuation is obtuse; I believe the stock is significantly overvalued. More than once I have called out and shorted Amazon's stock and have done this multiple times. I also believe that AWS - the profitable portion of Amazon - should be spun off. If the company did this then the magnifying glass could be directed onto the retail portion of the business and from that Amazon will start to act differently. I also believe and have said that Prime is a target and in the future, it will look nothing like it does today. Eventually, I believe Prime will no longer exist as competition cuts into sales; this may take some time, though.

On the other hand, I believe within the "War of More" Walmart will get just that: more. The company is aiming its sights on Amazon's hegemony and will eventually be successful in listing the most profitable items on their own online site. This will take years, though, as more and more businesses gravitate towards partnering up with Walmart. Eventually, Walmart will get there. But if Walmart focuses on just listing the most profitable items they will have the higher margins of the two companies, a positive for Walmart stock owners.

Ultimately, I believe that Walmart's stock will outpace Amazon's. I also believe that if Amazon were to spin off AWS, then things will be quite different with Amazon; they will finally focus on being a profitable retailer and likely do something about the razor-thin margins they have in the United States and simultaneous losses in Europe. But, the 2-day free shipping via a membership is likely to be a thing of the past. Amazon has successfully made 2-day free shipping the norm that if you do not offer this service, you are not in business. Walmart has responded but customers do not need to pay to get free shipping. Now, all they need to do is add a mere 450,000 items to their online offerings and then the competition will get pretty serious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.