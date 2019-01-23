Helmerich & Payne Is In Accelerated Accumulation Zone

Robust dividend payout to sustain and I expect operating cash flows to cover for capital expenditure and dividend payout. Balance sheet to remain strong.

Reversal in trend with EBITDA margin expansion witnessed in FY18. With oil again trending higher, EBITDA margin and cash flow stress unlikely in 2019.

Potential improvement in Permian activity towards 2H19 likely to be positive for Helmerich & Payne.

Article Overview

I had written an article on Helmerich & Payne (HP) on July 17, 2018, where I opined that investors need to remain “cautiously optimistic” on the stock and I advised gradual exposure with minimal expectation of a rally in the stock “anytime soon.” It’s been six month since coverage and the stock is down by 13% to current levels of $54.1.

As I cover Helmerich & Payne again, I change my view from “gradual accumulation” to relative “aggressive accumulation” at current levels. I am of the opinion that Helmerich & Payne can provide healthy returns with a time horizon of 12-18 months and this article will elaborate on the factors that support this view.

The basis of the discussion relates to trend in oil prices, the company’s fundamentals and the potential outlook for the company in terms of backlog and revenue visibility.

Oil Has Bottomed Out

Brent was trading at $86.07 per barrel on October 4, 2018, and by December 24, Brent slumped to $50 per barrel. However, Brent is again above $60 per barrel and I believe that oil has bottomed out after the recent slump. The reasons for this view are as follows:

OPEC and Allies have agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day and this is likely to ensure that excess supply is absorbed from the markets. The global economy is likely to grow at a slower pace in 2019 than earlier expected and this factor is discounted in current oil prices. At the same time, there are hopes that the US-China trade war can potentially see resolution and I believe that this will be positive for oil price as trade war does impact global GDP growth negatively. When I recently discussed the outlook for gold in 2019, I opined that the fed might not pursue contractionary monetary policy in 2019. This is likely to be negative for the dollar and positive for hard assets like gold and oil.

The reason I discussed the potential oil price trend for 2019 is the fact that onshore drilling activity and order backlog growth for Helmerich & Payne is largely dependent on oil prices.

The Permian Factors

When I discussed Helmerich & Payne in July 2018, one of the key concerns that I cited was related to the Permian Basin. Helmerich & Payne has a leading market share in three most active US basins with 51% rigs contracted in the Permian Basin when I had covered the stock in July 2018. While the latest data on the number of rigs contracted in the Permian Basin is unavailable, it is likely that Helmerich & Payne has approximately 50% rigs contracted in the most prolific Basin.

Coming to the concern, Permian Basin has been facing infrastructure bottlenecks that have resulted in Permian oil being sold at a significant discount to the Brent. This has translated into relatively lower activity in terms of new well drilling and has impacted the order backlog growth for Helmerich & Payne.

The point I am making is well elaborated in this HSBC article. The research article concludes that the Permian bottleneck issue is likely to be resolved in the second half of 2019.

This is one of the critical reasons for considering “accelerated exposure” to Helmerich & Payne at current levels. With oil having bottomed out and with drilling activity in the Permian likely to accelerate in 2H19 and 2020, Helmerich & Payne is likely to witness growth in backlog, which can take the stock higher.

When Permian activity recovers, Helmerich & Payne has an advantage over peers with the company having a higher number of super-specification rigs as compared to Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) or Nabors Industries (NBR), among others.

Strong Fundamentals

Even with challenging market conditions, Helmerich & Payne has strong fundamentals that support my positive view on the stock. In particular, the following points are likely to ensure that the stock has bottomed out and will trend higher from current levels:

For the year ended September 30, 2018, Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $2487.3 million, which was higher by 37.8% as compared to year ended September 30, 2017 revenue of $1804.7 million. Importantly, EBITDA margin for FY18 was 24.8% as compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.7% for FY17. Therefore, Helmerich & Payne witnessed healthy revenue growth coupled with 300 basis points EBITDA margin expansion in the last financial year. With oil again trending higher coupled with potential increase in Permian Basin activity towards 2H19, I expect healthy financials. Importantly, the EBITDA margin compression scenario has eased and as day-rates have bottomed out, I believe that the stock has also bottomed out. In sync with an improvement in EBITDA margin, it is important to note that Helmerich & Payne reported operating cash flow of $544.5 million for FY18 as compared to cash flow of $361.6 million for FY17. Importantly, the company’s capital expenditure for FY18 was covered from internal cash flows and I expect operating cash flows to remain healthy in 2019 considering the fact that Helmerich & Payne already has $1.1 billion in term contract backlog for the year. Renewed activity in the Permian can further boost the backlog and potential cash flows. Related to improving cash flows, it is important to note that Helmerich & Payne currently has an annual dividend payout of $2.84, which translates into dividend yield of 5.25% at current market price of $54.1. I expect the healthy dividend to sustain through FY19 and this is another reason to consider exposure to the stock at current levels. Over the next 12-18 months, investors can reap benefits of dividend income and capital appreciation. While I don’t expect higher dividends through FY19, the company’s operating cash flow in the coming year can potentially service capital expenditure and dividend payout.

Valuations

From a valuation perspective, Helmerich & Payne trades at 2019E EV/EBITDA of 7.6. Patterson UTI-Energy (PTEN), which is a close peer, trades at 2019E EV/EBITDA of 4.56. Nabors Industries (NBR), another peer, trades at 2019E EV/EBITDA valuation of 4.62.

While Helmerich & Payne trades at a premium to peers, the company’s valuation has always been at a premium considering the following factors:

Helmerich & Payne currently offers dividend payout of $2.84 and a dividend yield of 5.25%. On the other hand, Patterson UTI-Energy has a dividend payout of $0.16 and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nabors Industries has a dividend payout of $0.24 and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Helmerich & Payne is therefore an attractive dividend stock and the company’s balance sheet is superior to peers. Just to put things into perspective, Helmerich & Payne had debt-to-capitalization of 10.1% as of September 2018 as compared to debt-to-capitalization of 58.5% for Nabors Industries and 23.0% for Patterson UTI-Energy.

In addition to strong fundamentals, Helmerich & Payne is ahead of peers in terms of leading market share in the US onshore drilling industry. Further, Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of modern “AC Drive Rigs” among peers.

These factors justify the premium attached to Helmerich & Payne’s valuations. It is important to note that Helmerich & Payne touched a high of $72.94 on October 9, 2018 and this coincided with Brent touching 2018 highs. While I don’t expect these levels soon, Helmerich & Payne can trend higher by 15% to 20% from current levels within a time horizon of 12-18 months. This is attractive considering the fact that the current dividend payout of $2.84 is sustainable.

Conclusion

Helmerich & Payne is the market leader in the US onshore drilling rig segment with a fleet of modern rigs. The company’s fundamentals have remained strong through challenging times for the onshore drilling industry.

In the recent past, Helmerich & Payne stock touched lows of $44.95 on December 24, 2018. The stock is already higher by 20.4% from these lows and I believe that the worst is over for this quality dividend stock.

As oil gradually trends higher again, Helmerich & Payne is well positioned for more upside in the next 12-18 months. Potential improvement in Permian activity, strong fundamentals, expanding EBITDA margin and dividend sustainability are factors that can trigger stock upside in the given time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.