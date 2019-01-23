Why The Vanguard Materials ETF Is The (Third) Best Way To Play A Cyclical Rebound

Investment Thesis

In the aftermath of the last recession brought on by the global financial crisis, we saw an unprecedented era of low inflation which disproportionately benefited the cyclical consumer discretionary names. We think that low inflation is likely the new normal, even with exploding monetary policy and government deficits. However, if we see inflation pick up then Basic Materials will go from the back of the line to be a top performer in our view. We think Materials could outperform Energy given the global push toward climate regulation and energy efficiency becoming a defining part of the 21st century. We think the Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is the best way to play the Basic Materials sector compared to other ETFs on the market.

What Exactly Constitutes Basic Materials?

The Basic Materials sector is made up of numerous sub-sectors under the GICS (Global Industry Classification Standards). Some of the larger sub-sectors include Commodity Chemicals, Construction Materials, Diversified Chemicals, Metal and Glass Containers, Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals, Industrial Gases, Paper Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, Gold, and Steel. The ETF does not invest in any commodities - only companies which mine, produce, or refine them. Investors in VAW will be exposed to the price fluctuations of commodities as they affect the underlying businesses in the index. Some of the well-known stocks that make up the index are DowDupont Inc. (DWDP), Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Nucor Corp. (NUE) and International Paper Co. (IP).

Why We prefer VAW

There are half a dozen Basic Materials sector ETFs in the market place with considerable assets under management and a skilled portfolio management team. In our view, investors have a lot of great options and shouldn't switch to VAW if it were to generate a large tax bill as the benefits will likely not outweigh the cost. We think the two worth considering are the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) and the Vanguard Materials ETF. The iShares IYM is an index ETF which holds 48 stocks and has an SEC yield of 1.86% as of 12/31/2018. IYM also has a very high expense ratio of 0.43% compared to VAW's expense ratio of 0.1%. The Vanguard Materials ETF has an SEC yield of 2.16% as of 12/31/2018 and considerably more underlying stocks, 117. The difference in yield is primarily due to the difference in expense ratios which eat away at the dividend yield. The vast difference in expenses in our view is enough to justify VAW over IYM. However, we prefer VAW's broad exposure to the sector with more than double the underlying holdings. By owning a larger part of the sector, investors benefit from diversification as well as the exposure to smaller cap names that IYM may not include.

An option with less DowDupont

Keep in mind, when looking at index ETFs a large percentage of them are market capitalization weighted. So in the case of IYM and VAW, regardless of the underlying holdings, as of 12/31 up to one-quarter of the assets are in DowDupont alone. VAW has 16% of the assets in DowDupont while IYM has 22%. Investors who want a different option could look into the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) which uses an equal weighted approach and invests approximately 4.5% in each of the underlying holdings 25.

Performance

Any way you slice it, the Vanguard Materials ETF has trounced the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, outperforming by 35% on a cumulative basis since inception in 2004. In the last year, IYM has outperformed VAW by .9 percentage points, during a very tough time for the sector with VAW down 17.1% and IYM down 16.2%. IYM and VAW are market cap weighted, so it is not a like-like comparison. However, for information purposes RTM outperformed both considerably over the last decade. RTM appreciated 302% on a cumulative basis or 80 percentage points more than VAW and 110 more than IYM. For those interested in or currently invested in RTM, we do not have anything against the product; we simply don't have an investment thesis that favors equal weighting materials stocks versus market cap weighting.

Source: YCharts

What we saw prior to the last recession

To understand how VAW performed during the last recession leading into the bull market, we highlighted a few sectors via Vanguard ETFs, the Vanguard Materials ETF, the Vanguard Energy ETF, the Vanguard Industrials ETF, and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. From January 1 of 2008, to the bear market lows set on March 6, 2009, the Vanguard Materials ETF was down just shy of 60% which was a slight outperformance when compared to the Vanguard Industrials ETF which was down 61.7%. From March 6th through December 31st of 2018, the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF returned a cumulative 511%, followed by the Vanguard Industrials with 408%, Vanguard Materials ETF with 273% and Vanguard Energy ETF with 75%. In our view, the reason that VAW was the third-best performer is that of incredibly low inflation globally, which allowed the industrials and consumer discretionary names to invest in efficiency and control costs to a greater extent than during previous economic expansions.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

In the aftermath of the last recession, we saw incredibly low inflation that benefited the cyclical consumer discretionary stocks. We think the next expansionary cycle is likely to see similarly low inflation. However, with rising global government debt, we think inflation could pick up in a big way one day. If we see inflation pick up then Basic Materials will be a top performer in our view. We think the Vanguard Materials ETF is the best way to play the Basic Materials sector compared to other ETFs on the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.