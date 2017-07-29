Source: Fastenal

One of the most interesting industrial providers in the US has got to be Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). A company that makes money from providing goods and services to manufacturing and other similar industries, Fastenal is, and should be, considered a true play on American industry. Though shares of the industrial giant are anything but cheap as I type this, the company, with its innovative, forward-thinking expansion strategy, should appeal to long-oriented investors who don’t mind paying a premium price for a premium business.

A look back in time

Fastenal is one of those businesses I check up on periodically to see if I can catch shares on an irrational downswing compared to where they actually belong. Sadly, since the last time I wrote about the business, this was not possible. On July 29th, 2017, the last time I wrote about the company, shares were trading for $43.55 apiece. Today, they are going for $59.35, implying upside on the units of 36.3%. Inclusive of distributions paid out (assuming those distributions were reinvested into more stock), actual upside since publication was even higher at 41.2%.

In my article, I cited Fastenal’s attractive growth and robust business model centered around its vending machines as reasons investors should consider buying into the business. My note of caution, though, involved the fact that shares of the company were pricey. At the time, units were trading for 24.9 times earnings, 24.2 times operating cash flow, and 38.2 times free cash flow, all indicating a premium and leaving an opportunity (as growth investing inevitably does) for shareholders to jump in during a correction in share price.

Management has continued to prove the business model

At the time I wrote about Fastenal last, management had disclosed that for its latest quarter (the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal year), the firm had 66,577 vending machine units out in the field, providing its customer base with on-the-job components and only in the quantities needed at any given time. In exchange for this on-demand service, the company generates revenue in the form of the sales of the goods within the units. The benefits to customers have proven to be significant over time. In one case, according to management, a facility that gave away free gloves to its workers was able to reduce its expenses on the items by $3,000 over a 3-month time frame, while in another case, a different client reduced the costs associated with safety glasses by $20,000 over a 6-month window.

Outside of manufacturing and related activities, Fastenal has discovered a number of solutions that its vending machines can be applied to. At Sunflower Electric, for instance, the company has units located at multiple sites and is able to manage and optimize some of the more than 11,000 industrial supplies regularly used by the firm. At JBT Food Technologies’ 40,000-square foot facility in Ohio, the company installed its units, allowing not only for a reduction in socializing time when employees needed new supplies but reducing monthly costs from between $4,500 and $5,000 down to just $3,000. In all, management at Fastenal believes that the presence and proper usage of its units lowers supplies consumption by between 25% and 35% compared to not having the units in operation.

Since mid-2017, management has done well to further expand this business. As of the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year, there were 81,137 units out in the field. This represents a sizable gain compared to the mid-2017 figures (an increase of 21.9%). What’s really exciting, though, is that the upside from here still appears to be significant. According to management, it’s likely that we will see a further 23,000-25,000 units put out onto the field in the company’s 2019 fiscal year, which, if true, would take us comfortably above 100,000 units in operation.

As management has successfully expanded its reach, shareholders have benefited nicely. In the table below, you can see select financial results generated by Fastenal over the past five fiscal years. Last year, revenue came in at a healthy $4.97 billion, while net income soared to $751.9 million (up 30% compared to 2017) and operating cash flow expanded by 15.2% from $585.2 million to $674.2 million. Free cash flow, meanwhile, expanded 7.3%, from $472.7 million in 2017 to $507.4 million last year. All of these financial measures (and the trend they have demonstrated) are incredibly healthy, and so long as growth can continue, the business should have the potential to thrive today.

Shares are still pricey, but that’s alright

If all goes according to plan, it’s clear to me that the future for Fastenal will look bright just like the past has been. Management is rapidly growing its vending machine operations, which maximizes the firm’s chances of creating strong, long-lasting relationships with its clients, and it is doing so by being able to all but promise reduced waste (thereby leading to reduced costs). This points to a scenario where, over the next several years (and so long as management can continue growing these operations), the industrial provider will continue to reward shareholders not only by generating profit and cash flow, but by returning cash to shareholders in a couple of different ways.

Last year, for instance, Fastenal managed to return an estimated $544.9 million in cash to shareholders, $441.9 million of which was through dividends, while the remaining $103 million came through share repurchases. This represented an increase from the $451.7 million in capital returned to shareholders in 2017, $369.1 million of which came from dividends, while the other $82.6 million came from share buybacks. Though I am pessimistic about dividends in general (and prefer that buybacks are only used when shares are trading at lower multiples), I will make exceptions when I see a company paying out significant cash at a time when it is able to grow its top and bottom lines at a strong pace, like Fastenal has demonstrated time and again.

Having said that, this doesn’t mean that Fastenal is a dream company for investors to buy into. I am confident that, absent something unexpected like fraud or a significant economic downturn, the company will continue to reward shareholders for years to come, but using 2018’s financial figures, it comes at a rather high trading multiple. Right now, units are trading for 22.6 times earnings, 25.2 times operating cash flow, and 33.5 times free cash flow. These are hefty prices, but the last time we saw multiples this high, management was able to generate the growth necessary to keep them about where they were moving to today.

Takeaway

In terms of high-quality industrial firms with attractive growth and robust cash flow and earnings margins, there are no companies I like as much as I like Fastenal, and even outside of its space, there are few firms I appreciate more than I do it. If I were to go into a 10-year coma tomorrow and wake up from it at the appointed time, I imagine my thoughts would be little changed, but it’s important to set expectations appropriately. In all likelihood, Fastenal will very probably result in attractive returns over most time frames heading into the future, but because of the multiples it’s still trading for, investors should expect to make a nice return, not get filthy rich, by owning its shares.