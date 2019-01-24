American Public Education: Short This Stock As Students Close The Books On Formal Education

Summary

Major, well-known companies no longer require four-year degrees for new employees in professional positions.

More people are foregoing traditional education, and enrollment at for-profit universities is plummeting.

The education industry is extremely competitive and heavily regulated.

Given the headwinds I expect APEI to face in the coming years, I believe the company will not live up to its current valuation, and is overvalued on a discounted cash flow and multiple basis.