American Public Education: Short This Stock As Students Close The Books On Formal Education

About: American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)
by: Robert Leonard, CMA
Robert Leonard, CMA
Summary

Major, well-known companies no longer require four-year degrees for new employees in professional positions.

More people are foregoing traditional education, and enrollment at for-profit universities is plummeting.

The education industry is extremely competitive and heavily regulated.

Given the headwinds I expect APEI to face in the coming years, I believe the company will not live up to its current valuation, and is overvalued on a discounted cash flow and multiple basis.

For many decades in the United States, a traditional four-year degree was required to obtain a relatively high-paying corporate job. However, the times and requirements are rapidly changing with the rise of technology. In fact,