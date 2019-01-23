ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) CEO Tom Broughton on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

January 22, 2019 17:15 ET

Company Participants

Davis Mange - Vice President, Investor Relations

Tom Broughton - Chief Executive Officer

Bud Foshee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Wallace - Raymond James

Tyler Stafford - Stephens, Inc.

Peter Ruiz - Sandler O’Neill

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the ServisFirst Bancshares Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Davis Mange

Good