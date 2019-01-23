Dividend Aristocrats NOBL Vs. Achievers VIG, Head To Head - The First 5 Years

Summary

The Dividend Achievers and Aristocrats insist on a meaningful dividend history. 10 years for Achievers, 25 years for Aristocrats.

We now have a full 5 years of data for the ETF funds that track these indices as the Aristocrats NOBL was launched in November of 2013.

Head to head, we might expect the more growth-oriented Achievers to outperform.

But once again, we have to chalk up another one for boring and stable investment themes.