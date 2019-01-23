Dividend Strategy

Dividend Aristocrats NOBL Vs. Achievers VIG, Head To Head - The First 5 Years

by: Dale Roberts
Dale Roberts
Summary

The Dividend Achievers and Aristocrats insist on a meaningful dividend history. 10 years for Achievers, 25 years for Aristocrats.

We now have a full 5 years of data for the ETF funds that track these indices as the Aristocrats NOBL was launched in November of 2013.

Head to head, we might expect the more growth-oriented Achievers to outperform.

But once again, we have to chalk up another one for boring and stable investment themes.

The Dividend Appreciation Index fund Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) was launched in May of 2006. The fund tracks the US Nasdaq Dividend Achievers Select Index. Constituents have increased their dividends, each year