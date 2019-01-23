H&R Block: A Misunderstood Oligopoly In Tax Preparation

Summary

H&R Block has a strong position in the do-it-yourself tax preparation oligopoly, the potential of which is often misunderstood by investors.

Companies in an oligopoly can achieve higher levels of profitability and return on assets and ultimately provide investors with market beating stock appreciation.

Online do-it-yourself tax preparation is not rapidly destroying the assisted category, steady industry growth or H&R Block’s market position.

Investors need to balance the strong quality of H&R Block and its valuation with the underlying uncertainty of its industry, but should also factor in the likely benefits of an oligopoly in part of its market.