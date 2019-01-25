FSD Pharma: A Rollup With Scattered, Uneconomical Cannabis Investments, 50-70% Downside

We have a price target on FSD of C$0.09 per share, which was its pre-RTO financing price less than a year ago.

FSD Pharma routinely announces investing in other small cannabis companies, but so far has shown little follow-through.

Durkacz has received an astounding sum of over C$28.7 million total current value in cash and warrants for being both a director and broker for FSD.

The company spent $8 million on listing fees, which is a head-scratcher, as it is multiple times larger than what comps spend.

FSD Pharma’s founder, Thomas Fairfull, and director, Anthony Durkacz, have a history of value destruction. Durkacz had an average loss of 92% over 11 stocks in which he had involvement.

FSD Pharma Inc. (OTC:OTCQB:FSDDF, CSE:HUGE) (or “FSD” for short) has made a "HUGE" stock run over the last six months, with a 400%+ stock price increase during the peak of the cannabis craze. The following is its chart since it got listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in a reverse takeover (RTO) on 5/28/18.

The stock has notably receded from its peak, but we believe it still has a very overvalued fully diluted market cap of over C$500 million. And that value came from only C$53 million of raised capital. FSD went from a lightly traded Canadian cannabis play to setting trading volume records on the CSE. This report will highlight why trading records will likely be this company's biggest accomplishment. We believe the share price will return to the initial financing price of C$0.09 per share, for a 60% decline from its current share price of C$0.30.

FSD Pharma was founded by two individuals, Thomas Fairfull and Anthony Durkacz, who have a collective track record of value destruction. Reviewing their history, most of the companies they have been involved with have resulted in 90%+ losses to shareholders.

FSD claims to have the goal of transforming its former Kraft food production facility into the “largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world”, and yet, the company has little to show for it. The company is spreading its capital thin by investing in many different tiny cannabis companies. Mr. Durkacz, who is one of only three individuals who have all the voting rights of FSD, also runs First Republic, a boutique investment bank that is both brokering some of the company’s investments and raising equity. These are related party transactions, and as we show later in this report, the fees that First Republic has charged FSD are very excessive, in our opinion.

FSD has spent $8 million on listing fees in an RTO to get listed on the Canadian exchange. We have not seen a listing fee this large given the asset base of this company. This is many multiples larger than comparative cannabis companies' spend on listing fees, and 15% of the total funds the company has raised to date.

We recently exposed the related party transactions of another cannabis company, Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF), two months ago. Already, the stock has fallen over 50% since our report was published.

The Lucrative Cannabis Dream That Is Not Meant to Be?

Former Globe & Mail Investment Columnist Fabrice Taylor compared and contrasted FSD Pharma to Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) in a YouTube interview in July 2018. “It looks a lot like an early version of Canopy”, he said.

The problem with "looks like" is that just because there is one similarity, it does not mean that FSD Pharma will have any success that resembles Canopy Growth. What the two do have in common is Canopy started out its business by acquiring a Hershey’s factory to grow marijuana and FSD started its business by investing in a Kraft factory to grow marijuana. But we don't believe there's much more in common besides the two companies' beginnings.

Not only did Taylor compare FSD to an early-stage Canopy Growth, but he also advocated FSD’s focus on indoor, hydroponic cannabis as where the company has its edge. This tracks closely with FSD’s investor presentation listing its goal to “Become The Largest Hydroponic Indoor Cannabis Facility In The World”.

For FSD to reach this lofty goal, in our opinion, it would need to invest most, if not all, of its capital into its cannabis facility. It’s very capital-intensive to build a cannabis facility. According to a deal made between Auxly and FSD Pharma, Auxly is investing $55 million to build out 220,000 square feet of the facility ($250/square ft). That means the implied capital expenditure to build out the remaining 400,000 square feet (the manufacturing facility has an existing 620,000 square feet) is equal to $100 million. In its latest filings, FSD Pharma had approximately $31.7 million in cash as of 6/30/18. However, FSD isn’t doing further investing in the facility with its own capital. Instead, it’s spreading its precious capital around into other cannabis businesses. It’s investing in cannabis biotech companies, a cannabis extraction company, a cannabis retailer, and even in competing cannabis growers.

The company isn’t focused, it’s spreading itself thin. Investment banker and FSD Director Anthony Durkacz is making commissions by brokering some of the deals that FSD Pharma makes. To name a couple of FSD's investing deals done by Durkacz's firm, First Republic:

July 24, 2018: FSD Pharma's Quebec partner Cannara Biotech (OTC:CNBTF) closes over $17.6 million equity financing to begin buildout of first phase of 625,000 square foot indoor growth

FSD made an investment of $1 million in this round of financing.

May 2 nd , 2018: High Tide Ventures Inc. closes private placement over $3.7 million, including strategic investment by FV Pharma.

, 2018: High Tide Ventures Inc. closes private placement over $3.7 million, including strategic investment by FV Pharma. As stated in the above PRs, First Republic was the sole broker for the above two offerings.

This leads to the question that if FSD wants to be the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility, then why is it investing in another company, Cannara Biotech, that has a competing cannabis facility? That would be the equivalent to if Amazon (AMZN), when it was first starting out, was investing in other online retailers with investors’ capital.

A “Do Anything” Entrepreneur Meets A “Sell Anything” Banker

Meet the “Do Anything” Entrepreneur

FSD Pharma’s CEO, Thomas Fairfull, has had a colorful career. He has said: "I'm an entrepreneur. I have done many things and will do anything.”

Fairfull was the chairman for Environmental Waste Management Corporation in 1994, when it was traded on the Alberta stock exchange. The business was a failure, and Fairfull was replaced as CEO in 1999.

Next, he immediately found another opportunity and took over as President and CEO of DynaCERT (TSXV:DYCA) in January 2000. DynaCERT supposedly was going to manufacture on-board hydrogen generators that feed hydrogen into combustion engines to help them burn cleaner, while reducing their carbon emissions. Unfortunately for DYCA stockholders, the only thing that seemed to burn was the stock price. During Fairfull’s tenure, DYCA stock lost around 98% from the peak of its value to his exit of the board.

Fairfull then decided that cannabis was his next venture, even though he didn't have any experience in that industry. This article tells the story of how he discovered the usefulness of marijuana, as it helped him clear away the suicidal thoughts that were caused by his previous prescription medicine for diabetes. He concluded that “Medical marijuana can be lucrative, but it can also help a lot of people”. Fairfull then decided to place his new cannabis facility in Cobourg, Ontario.

Fairfull jumped into the medical marijuana business, but actual business success was a slow process. Only after five years of leasing his proposed grow space did the company even receive a license to grow medical marijuana. That’s a lot of rent-paying for nothing. All that time in the marijuana business, Fairfull had a small grow facility, no crop and had not even got a license to sell anything. Yet, he was likely bombarded with news of all the new Canadian marijuana millionaires. They had the one thing that he did not, and that was a publicly traded stock.

Meet the “Sell Anything” Banker

Enter Anthony Durkacz of First Republic Capital Corporation. First Republic has a history of public stockholder value destruction. A review of their reported and selected transactions over the past few years shows that most are now trading for much less than where First Republic had financed them.

The following entities financed by First Republic Capital are the public companies listed on Durkacz’s own LinkedIn page. They have all had massive drops in share price:

Not only did Durkacz raise money for Fairfull, arrange for their RTO and negotiate deals, but he even joined the company as a director. Anthony Durkacz and Thomas Fairfull started working together on their new entity, FSD Pharma, where we believe their business model is more focused on capital markets than the underlying fundamentals or business operations.

FSD Pharma Has Issued Many PRs, Some Only About The Stock And Not The Business

The company has issued 68 PRs on its website as of 12/21/18, and out of these 68, 14 of them have been about its stock and not its business. 8 of those have been solely about its trading volume. These stock-related PRs are listed below. You can read the PRs on FSD's news page.

Anthony Durkacz's Interview With Equity Guru

Anthony Durkacz's interview with Equity Guru on 7/11/18 was very insightful. He discussed building a brand and trying to differentiate its cannabis because it will be grown indoors. But he was very blunt about the industry heading towards commoditization and low margins. He further bragged about not investing capital in cannabis production, which seemed to counter what he previously said about building the brand.

In the interview, Durkacz says in regard to the marijuana facility:

We’re hedged both ways. The beauty is we sit in a great asset position, where we don’t have to spend it. It just allows us to focus more on the strategic investments and opportunities.

What Durkacz is referring to is another cannabis company, Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF, TSX.V:XLY), which is contributing $55 million to build out FSD’s hydroponic growth facility in Cobourg, Ontario, for half of the profits once it's up and running.

Which leaves us with the question of why FSD raised all that money if it doesn’t think cannabis production is a good investment.

Anthony Durkacz's Investment Banking Company Collected Enormous Commissions For FSD Pharma’s Deals

First Republic Capital collected massive fees for raising money for FSD Pharma. Anthony Durkacz controls and is a shareholder for First Republic. The amount of payments and warrants his company has received have been egregious, in our opinion.

As shown in FSD Pharma’s listing statement from 5/28/18:

First Republic is controlled by Anthony Durkacz, who is a shareholder of the Company.

The following is what First Republic received from brokering FSD Pharma’s listing and equity raises, as shown in the listing statement:

The Corporation paid total commissions to First Republic of $1,178,730 and issued 23,547,600 broker warrants pursuant to the Engagement Letter. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Class B common non-voting share at a price of $0.05 per share, and expires in December 2019. On September 15, 2017, the Company issued 40,000,000 special warrants to Anthony Durkacz, a shareholder of the Company. Each special warrant has an exercise price of $0.0294 per share and expires on September 15, 2022. Share-based payments expense in respect of these warrants was $1,495,300 as disclosed in note 7. In connection with the proposed financing, First Republic will receive a corporate finance fee equal to 2% of the gross proceeds, a sales commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds, a number of corporate finance broker warrants equal to 2% of the aggregate number of subscription receipts issued, and a number of selling compensation warrants equal to 7% of the aggregate number of subscription receipts issued. Each warrant issued will have an exercise price of $0.09 per warrant and a term to expiry of two years. In connection with the proposed business combination, First Republic will also receive an introduction fee of 2.5% of the value of the transaction, if such a transaction is completed.

Note #3 above totals First Republic receiving 33.4 million warrants at an exercise price of $0.09, and C$3.8 million in total fees.

Totaling the three items above, between the warrants that First Republic received and what Durkacz personally received, Durkacz in total received approximately:

C$5 million in cash.

23.5 million warrants at a C$0.05 exercise price.

40 million warrants at a C$0.0294 exercise price.

33.4 million warrants at a C$0.09 exercise price.

At C$0.30 per share, the total value of the above cash and warrants is approximately: $5 million + 23.5 million ($0.30-$0.05) + 40 million ($0.30-$0.0294) + 33.4 million ($0.30-$0.09) = $5 million + $5.9 million + $10.8 million + $7 million = C$28.7 million

FSD Pharma has made Durkacz a very wealthy man before the company has accomplished anything or made any profits.

Furthermore, the above First Republic fees are just for raising money for FSD. Then, FSD invests some of that same money that it's just raised into other companies such as High Tide Ventures in May 2018 and Cannara Biotech in July 2018, as we showed earlier in this article. It just so happens that First Republic acted as the placement agent for those deals, collecting fees on both money going into FSD and coming out.

An unnamed consultant also received 10 million stock options that are exercisable at $0.10 and vest over 18 months for introducing the company to SciCann Therapeutics. FSD Pharma will be investing up to $3 million into SciCann.

FSD Pharma is throwing investors’ money at brokers to make deals.

Only Three FSD Pharma Shareholders Have The Majority Of The Voting Power

Once they got FSD public, we notice another interesting feature. As shown in the listing statement, the Class A shares each have the voting power of 276,660 Class B shares and in total comprise 79% of the voting power of the corporation, as stated in the listing statement:

As of March 28, 2018, shareholders who hold Class A Multiple Voting Shares together hold approximately 79% of the voting power of the Corporation’s outstanding voting shares and therefore have significant influence over management and affairs and over all matters requiring shareholder approval.

These all-powerful Class A shares are divided up equally among three people: Thomas Fairfull, his co-founder Zeeshan Saeed, and stock salesman Anthony Durkacz. So, after years of working to build up a cannabis production business, Fairfull and Zeeshan decide to give equal standing to newcomer Durkacz. If the Class B shares and options are added in, Durkacz is now the largest holder of equity and votes in FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma Reported Abnormally High Listing Fees For Its Reverse Takeover

Durkacz raised $53 million for FSD. The company then incurred approximately $8 million in listing fees ($7,885,144 to be exact), which is approximately 15% of the money raised. This was during the 6 months ending 6/30/18, as shown in its September 30 MD&A filing on page 12. (Note: Originally, the company claimed $14 million in listing fees, as shown in its interim financial statements on page 3, but it corrected this error in the September 30 MD&A filing). The company doesn’t explain exactly what these listing expenses entail, but they are the expenses to execute the reverse takeover to get listed on the CSE exchange. We have never seen listing fees this high. FSD doesn’t publicly provide an explanation for these fees.

In comparison, Ravenquest Biomed Inc. (OTCQB:RVVQF, CSE:RQB) became listed in 2017 and spent $24k on listing fees as far as we can see. James E. Wagner (OTCPK:JWCAF, TSXV: JWCA) was just recently listed in 2018 and had $1.8 million of fees for listing on the TSXV. So, FSD Pharma spent $8 million to be listed on the CSE exchange, which is inferior to the TSXV. The order of quality in Canadian exchanges are: TSX, TSV, and then CSE, as explained in this article. CSE has the lowest bar of those three, so it shouldn't cost $8 million to list. How is it possible that FSD spent so much more than what a comparable company spent to go on the same exchange and 4x what a comparable company spent to go on a superior exchange - something seriously does not add up!

Comparing FSD Pharma’s listing fees with two other similar Canadian publicly listed cannabis companies:

Comparative Canadian Cannabis Company #1: Ravenquest Listing Fees

Comparative Canadian Cannabis Company #2: James E. Wagner Listing Fees

FSD Pharma Has Not Followed Up On Some Investment Announcements

There have been some instances that show FSD Pharma hasn’t followed up with investments it said it was going to make.

Looking at some of the inconsistencies on the company's partnerships and joint ventures, there have been 3 deals that have caught our attention.

Deal #1: July 12th, 2018, FSD announced a binding agreement for the purchase of 51% of Atlantic Island Cannabis, and the deal will close on or before August 31, 2018. After that press release, there has been no mention of this transaction ever since. There was no announcement that the deal had closed, nor have there been any updates on the construction of Atlantic’s indoor cannabis production facility.

Deal #2: On June 6th, 2018, the company announced that it will invest up to $3 million in SciCann for a 15% equity stake. In addition, FV Pharma will have an exclusive license in Canada to sell SciCann’s cannabinoid-based products. Management did not invest $3 million into the SciCann business as previously mentioned, but rather, just put $1 million into it. As shown in its interim financial statement:

Deal #3. On October 22, FSD Pharma announced it will acquire Therapix Biosciences (TRPX) for US$48 million in FSD Pharma stock. It was hot news at the time, but for almost two months there wasn't any updated information about the merger. Then, on 12/21, Therapix announced that it had terminated the merger.

Lack of Experience Suggests That Fairfull And Durkacz Are Only In Cannabis Because It Is A Hot Sector Right Now

Thomas Fairfull has no known prior experience growing cannabis or any other vegetation on a commercial scale and has never legally sold cannabis in his life. Yet, Anthony Durkacz raised $53 million for him to join the marijuana business. Auxly is committing $55 million to build out only a portion of the plant. In October 2017, FSD announced a plan to employ up to 1,200 people as its plant scales up over the next 5 or 6 years. Compare those numbers to one of the largest marijuana growers in Washington state, Northwest Cannabis, which employs only 130. The Canadian population is only 5 times larger than that of Washington. Imagine all the capacity coming on-line in Canada from the billions raised by other cannabis producers. FSD's employment goal doesn't seem realistic.

Director and Financier Anthony Durkacz acknowledged these problems in his interview with Equity Guru. He said:

This is a commodity. So at the end of the day it’s a race to zero effectively, that’s what it is. Especially on the flower side.

He further lauded the economics of the Auxly deal because FSD would be paid cost plus 10% for management. He said:

But no matter what, FSD Pharma, in the world of what is a commodity and ultimately will end up being like growing tomatoes or cucumbers, we are still guaranteed a 10 percent margin no matter what... If the price of cannabis goes down, the price of oil also will go down. Of course right? Oil will also be a commodity with the flowers. If that ends up being the case those capital costs and those spends end up being not the right strategic investments.

Even FSD’s partner Cannara Biotech’s CEO (which FSD Pharma owns 5.5% of) seems to think price compression for cannabis is a given, as expressed in this article (translated):

Cannabis currently sells for between $ 6 and $ 10 a gram, but its price is expected to fall to around $ 4 within three years, as demand increases. As we invest $ 1 per gram to produce it, the profit margin is not negligible, says Krivorot.

So far, FSD Pharma has acquired a cultivation license, bought a former food processing facility for C$5.5 million, and has begun cultivation on 25,000 sq. ft. Yet, the company still does not have its sales license to retail buyers, and it has a market valuation of over C$500M, which is an enormous premium for a business with declining margins.

As shown here, FSD Pharma's subsidiary, FV Pharma, has a cultivation license, and it says for that type of license:

It also lists the classes of cannabis (as per Schedule 4 of the Cannabis Act) that licence holders are authorized to sell to: wholesalers/distributors supplying the provincial and territorial cannabis retailers, and/or

individuals who have registered to obtain cannabis products for medical purposes ("registered patients"). Client Care phone numbers are provided for licence holders who are authorized to sell to individuals who have registered to obtain cannabis for medical purposes.

The above means that FSD is not licensed to sell cannabis to individuals unless they are "registered patients" to obtain cannabis for medical purposes. It can sell to wholesalers and distributors.

FSD Pharma Is Almost 10x More Expensive Than Peers With A Similar Asset Base

The following table lists the market capitalizations of marijuana cultivation licensed companies on a Canadian exchange. The average market capitalization of these marijuana cultivation companies is approximately C$59 million. Given that FSD Pharma trades within that peer group, its fully diluted market cap of C$530 million is almost 10x higher than the average. This isn’t merited, in our opinion, based on the company’s fundamentals.

(Source: Bloomberg)

FSD Pharma’s Headquarters Appears To Be A Residential Address

In FSD Pharma’s profile on SEDAR, it shows the head office and mailing address to be:

1 Rossland Road West Suite 202

Ajax, Ontario, L1Z 1Z2

Searching for this location on Google Maps, we see that it’s a residential building, as shown below:

One wouldn’t expect that a C$500 million+ company would have its registered company address inside someone’s house.

However, on fsdpharma.com, it also says FSD Pharma is:

headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario.

We wrote to the company asking which is their real headquarters, but we haven't yet received a response.

Conclusion

FSD Pharma appears to be a plan to capitalize on investor demand for Canadian marijuana companies. It has a license to grow marijuana, an old food plant, and some cash. It also has some investments in unproven cannabis biotech companies. FSD faces crushing price competition in the future. Management seems mostly focused on promoting its stock and its partners’ stock through many PRs, accumulating shares for themselves and associates, and creating broker fees from deals. We know how this story ends as the fundamentals come into play - investors turn into bagholders.

