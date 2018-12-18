Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is the youngest member of the elite Brookfield family spearheaded by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Source: BBU presentation

BBU was spun out of BAM relatively recently in 2016 with the rationale that the publicly traded entity will be a perfect vehicle for those seeking growth in industrial businesses.

Brookfield Business Partners will be the primary vehicle through which Brookfield will own and operate the business services and industrial operations of its private equity business group on a global basis. “Brookfield Business Partners will complete the fourth pillar of our strategy to consolidate Brookfield’s major business units into public market affiliates, and will appeal to investors looking for long-term growth and direct access to many of the businesses within Brookfield’s private equity group,” said Cyrus Madon, the CEO of BBP and a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield.

BBU is targeting a 15-20% return on its investments and has the flexibility to invest pretty much anywhere it sees fit.

Source: BBU presentation

BBU divisional information gives more insight to their current operations.

Source: BBU presentation

Two things stick out in that slide to us. First the ratio of book equity to assets is astronomical. That immediately implies a very high degree of leverage. Second, the three out of the four segments producing the EBITDA are very cyclical in nature. Interestingly the Business Services segment appears to be the least levered out of the four. Looking at the businesses within each segment, we found that we were unfamiliar with the bulk of them except their Real Estate Services business which is through Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF) and Teekay Offshore (TOO), one of the many units of the Teekay (TK) family.

Source: BBU presentation

BBU has controlling interest in very few of these businesses as evidenced by sub 50% ownership levels. In some cases though, control may be exercised by preferential voting rights or alongside other Brookfield entities.

Leverage in more detail

Looking at the balance sheet we this in a bit more detail.

Source: BBU presentation

The total net equity of $6.4 billion (this includes non-controlling interest) is exceeded by intangible assets and Goodwill alone. The current liabilities are almost accounting for $10 billion, although current assets exceed that. BBU has borrowed over $10.8 billion against its assets, but all debt is at the asset/business level. BBU has no corporate level debt.

Source: BBU Q3-2018 10-Q

Recent results

In Q3-2018 BBU reported some rather splendid growth over the previous year.

Source: BBU presentation

EBITDA was 171% higher than the same quarter last year while funds from operations (FFO) almost quadrupled. Those do look like stellar numbers. However, one must be cognizant of the levers pulled to get that. Total liabilities are up more than $12 billion from just nine months ago.

Source: BBU presentation

Potential for upside

As we see it, these large bets on infrastructure, energy and industrial assets make BBU a rather strong levered play on the global economy. This is compounded by the leverage employed by BBU itself, albeit at an asset level. So a rip-roaring economy could seriously power BBU's returns. BAM's stake in BBU is interesting by itself. BAM gets paid special incentive distributions based on the average trading price of BBU units. Now each time these are paid, a new high water mark is set. But still, BAM has an indirect option on BBU stock price. In other words, BAM has a third level leverage on the global economy but with limited downside, thanks to the way things are structured. Both BBU and BAM would do well if the economy is doing well and suffer if we hit a global recession, with the bulk of the hit coming to BBU via asset forfeitures. BBU thus becomes a great vehicle for anyone bullish on global growth.

Key Risks

We did touch on the leverage risk already as it is hard to go through the business without explaining that. Beyond that, we would identify two key risks. First, BBU is big on UK.

Source: BBU Q3-2018 10-Q

61% of its revenues are derived from that region. We don't see the Armageddon Brexit scenario playing out and we have several investments in the country, but investors should be aware of the country concentration risks.

The second key risk here is relying on FFO as presented by BBU. FFO is a great metric for real estate. We use it and we would have it no other way. However, in industrial, energy and infrastructure plays, it is very hard for us to ascertain as to how accurate a measure FFO is in terms of earnings.

On the pure industrial side, clearly, companies like Caterpillar (CAT) don't report FFO and investors pay attention to the EPS. Even among energy companies while investors may look at FFO, the key metric would be an adjusted number, which would be derived by deducting some kind of sustaining capex from the FFO. We have zero visibility into this from BBU's side. With so many different businesses even within each segment and a lack of detailed breakdown of where revenues are coming from within each segment, this is an impossible task to figure out. Hence, we would caution investors running with the 6.5X FFO as if that represented a bargain. Actual EPS numbers look abysmally low and we think the truth lies somewhere between the FFO and EPS, but we are not certain as to where exactly.

Source: BBU Q3-2018 10-Q

One other place we looked was at capital expenditures. BBU does not breakdown maintenance versus growth capex, but we would like investors to be cognizant that here we have $181 million spent in the quarter while FFO was $170 million.

Source: BBU Q3-2018 10-Q

Remember, BBU has assets like TOO, where depreciation is a pretty real cost and we are sure there many other capital intensive industries in BBU's fold. We leave it up to readers to decide how they want to split the capex numbers between growth and maintenance.

Conclusion

BBU is a strong, highly leveraged play on global growth. We love how the debt is structured at the asset level. We have a hard time valuing this as FFO is likely not a very good proxy for owner's profits over time. An adjusted FFO would be a very useful metric here and we would be more interested if BBU provided this.

BAM holds a good option on BBU and will make a lot of money if BBU succeeds over time. BAM also has a lot of businesses that we have an easier time valuing and are more comfortable with. When in doubt, stay out. In this case, we are staying out.

