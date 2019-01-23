Eldorado Gold: Will The Downside Ever Stop?
by: Vladimir Zernov
Summary
Eldorado Gold slides to new lows burdened by the company's problems with unlocking value from its assets.
The company publishes Q4 production report, which shows cost improvements from Q3 numbers.
Given the general market attitude towards the gold mining sector right now, the market will demand tangible evidence of improvements before Eldorado Gold shares have a chance for upside.