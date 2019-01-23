Eldorado Gold: Will The Downside Ever Stop?

|
About: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), Includes: GG, GOLD, NEM
by: Vladimir Zernov
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Vladimir Zernov
Long/short equity
Summary

Eldorado Gold slides to new lows burdened by the company's problems with unlocking value from its assets.

The company publishes Q4 production report, which shows cost improvements from Q3 numbers.

Given the general market attitude towards the gold mining sector right now, the market will demand tangible evidence of improvements before Eldorado Gold shares have a chance for upside.

It’s never pleasant to write about a call gone wrong, but analysis of such situations is very important. In the beginning of 2018, I believed that Eldorado Gold (EGO) presented a very interesting