What's In Store For The Precious Metals Sector In 2019?

The Newmont (NEM)/Goldcorp (GG) merger is the second mega-deal in the industry after Barrick (GOLD) acquired RandGold in September. Without question, the two deals reflect the growing need for large gold and silver mining companies to replace reserves, which are being depleted at these two companies more quickly than they are being replenished. The deal will give Newmont access to Goldcorp’s portfolio of developing and exploration projects acquired by Goldcorp over the last several years.

While this deal and the Barrick/Randgold deal will help cover up the managerial, operational and financial warts on Barrick and Newmont, it will also likely stimulate an increase in M&A activity in the industry. I believe that the other largest gold mining companies - Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), Yamana Gold (AUY), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Gold Fields (GFI), Eldorado (EGO), and Agnico-Eagle (AEM) - will look closely at each other and at mid-cap gold producers to see if they can create “synergistic” merger deals.

The same “impulse” holds true for silver companies, the largest of which are diversifying into gold or acquiring competitors (Pan American (PAAS) acquires Tahoe Resources (TAHO) and SSR Mining (SSRM) buys 9.9% of Silvercrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF), which will likely block First Majestic (AG) from going after Silvercrest, and Americas Silver (USAS) buys Pershing Gold (PGLC)). Similarly, we could see mid-cap producers merging with each other or acquiring the junior producers.

Phil Kennedy - Kennedy Financial - invited me along with Craig Hempke - TF Metals Report - to discuss the implications of the two gold mega-deals, our outlook for the precious metals sector and a some other timely topics affecting the financial markets:

