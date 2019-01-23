InvestED: Ep. 197- Special Guest: Kelly Hultgren, Co-Founder Of HerMoney Media

This week, Danielle talks to Kelly Hultgren of HerMoney Media. Kelly is a journalist and podcaster based in New York City, covering personal finance and entrepreneurship. Since 2013, she's been reporting and producing for Jean Chatzky, the longtime financial editor for the NBC TODAY show. Hultgren's work has been featured in publications like The New York Times, NBC, Fortune, and Forbes. In 2018, she co-founded Her Money Media, Inc., a new personal finance brand that's changing women's relationships with money. You can catch her weekly on the HerMoney podcast, providing the millennial perspective in the show's fan-favorite Mailbag segment. Learn more at HerMoney.com.

In this episode, Kelly and Danielle talk about how investing and money is viewed differently between men and women and Kelly talks about her personal story with money and investing and how she ended up producing the podcast. They also talk about the importance of not only investing with your values but also incorporating your values into your personal finance.

Danielle and Kelly also talk about the differences between saving and investing. It's important to remember that over time compounding percentages add up and that it's essential to stay motivated, even if returns are small at first. Everyone needs to start their money journey somewhere.

Original Post

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.