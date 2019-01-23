iShares MSCI Canada ETF: Canada Macro Outlook 2019

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSE:EWC) is the largest and most liquid Canada-specific fund currently on a U.S. exchange. The ETF offers investors exposure to Canadian companies that often times present distinct growth drivers and risk factors compared to U.S.-based stocks. Many of these companies are in fact multinationals, but together connected by macro themes and the domestic trends in the country. This article provides a 2019 economic outlook for the Canadian economy and explores implications for EWC.

Canada Macro Outlook 2019

Canada's preliminary full-year 2018 GDP growth at 2% represents a slowdown compared to 3% in 2017. The economy has been overall trending weaker than the United States, particularly in Q4, based on a higher exposure to energy prices and unique trends in the housing market that significantly turned lower last year.

Housing Market

The big story right now is the soft housing market with the potential of a more pronounced decline in real estate representing the biggest risk to the economy. A combination of housing supply shortage, foreign capital flows, and loose lending practices helped drive a surge in property values across Canada, particularly in Ontario and British-Columbia provinces. Home value in the Toronto area is up 40% higher in just three years and 50% higher in the Vancouver area.

Concerns regarding affordability led provincial and municipal governments to pass a number of measures aimed at containing speculation. Tighter mortgage finance guidelines along with a tougher stance on tax compliance and anti-money laundering detection have resulted in the current pronounced slowdown. Sales are down 10% and prices, after posting double-digit increases for two years, are averaging less than 2% growth nationwide and trending lower. The rate of residential mortgage applications fell in 2018 to the lowest level since 1995. Still, the Central Bank of Canada expects the market to stabilize in 2019 but emphasizes in its latest monetary policy report that downside risks threaten the broader economic outlook.

Oil Prices

The price of Canadian oil has underperformed global benchmarks like Brent and WTI since the second half of 2018. Production in western provinces grew faster than transportation capacity, leading to supply chain bottlenecks pressuring local market prices. This year, production curtailments announced by the Alberta government have helped rally Canadian oil prices to narrow their gap with global benchmarks but prices are still down 35% from the highs in 2018. Another leg lower in the price of oil represents a key risk for Canada's macro outlook. The implication is that lower prices would lead to cuts in investment in the sector while lower exports and industry profits have an impact on national income.

Low Inflation but rising interest rates

Subdued inflation around 2% and recent softer economic data in Q4 suggest there is more uncertainty regarding the rate hiking cycle in Canada compared to the Fed. The Bank of Canada last hiked the policy rate to 1.75% in October. There is a growing chance that the next rate hike will be delayed to Q2 according to market implied forward curve. RBC forecast the policy rate to reach 2.25% in 2019 through two 25bps hikes. The expectation of stabilizing and eventually higher oil prices should clear the way for the Bank of Canada to resume its plan of normalization later in the year. Higher interest rates have already been blamed on weaker consumption and investment, so the Bank of Canada will need to monitor conditions according to not get ahead of the output gap.

EWC Holdings

EWC is based on the MSCI Canada Capped Index; the fund prospectus describes the construction methodology:

The Underlying Index uses a capping methodology to limit the weight of any single constituent to a maximum of 25% of the Underlying Index. Additionally, the sum of the components that individually constitute more than 5% of the weight of the Underlying Index will not exceed a maximum of 25% of the weight of the index in the aggregate.

At sector level, financials represent 39.5% of the fund, followed by energy at 19.7%, and materials at 10.7%. Among the top 10 constituents, 5 are bank institutions. The top 1 holding is Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY).

The fund is currently represented by 92 equities and with many also traded on a U.S. exchange as an ADR. The top 2 holdings Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion are each mega-caps with market values above $100 billion. The top 20 holdings represent 65% of the total weight of the fund.

The large concentration in financials is consistent with the number of large banking institutions operating in the country, given the relatively deep and mature domestic capital market. Looking back at the previous discussion on the housing market, many of these banks will have various levels of exposure to residential or commercial mortgage markets so investors should look at each one individually. All-in-all, slowing mortgage originations will lead to lesser real estate-related income for most banks.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is the largest energy sector stock in the fund with a 5% weighting. The company operates in the midstream gas sector with the largest pipeline infrastructure in North America. The company recently completed a merger with its U.S. subsidiaries and the stock has witnessed positive momentum up about 25% in recent weeks. ENB has a dividend yield of 6%, highlighting the income component and overall advantage of EWC compared to the broad U.S. market. EWC has a trailing-twelve-months yield of 2.4% compared to about 1.9% for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE:SPY).

One notable Canadian company not included in the ETF is the high growth apparel group Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU), up 100% over the past year. That inclusion likely would have helped with the fund's performance, which has underperformed SPY over the past 5 years based on Canada's exposure to energy which has been lower since 2014 and corresponding currency effects. FX is another important risk for U.S. investors to be aware of.

Takeaway

EWC is an overall good option to express a bullish opinion on the Canadian economy. The expense ratio at 0.5% is in line with other iShares country-specific ETFs. The Canadian economy faces some headwinds in the near term, but the expectation of still moderate growth and access to a basket of some world-class companies make the ETF an interesting pick to monitor. Looking ahead, the potential for a resolution to the US-China trade dispute and firmer energy prices represent upside for Canada. Continued growth in the U.S. economy should also support activity between the two countries.

