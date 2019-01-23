Kinder Morgan Has A Whale Of A Sale On Its Hands

If this report turns out to be true, this is a very big deal as my rough estimation values the asset at $5-6 billion assuming $55-60 WTI.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is reportedly thinking about divesting its CO2 division which consists of CO2 producing operations, pipelines that transport CO2 to old oil fields in the Permian Basin, upstream EOR (enhanced oil recovery) CO2 injection assets, an oil pipeline in West Texas, and working interests in three gas processing plants in the area (that appear to support both its natural gas and natural gas liquids production). Without upstream assets, Kinder Morgan Inc. would be a lot more like a utility firm with promising growth prospects than an energy giant exposed to fluctuations in global oil prices. In order to protect its growing dividend yield, which is forecasted to rise from 4.5% as of this writing to 5.7% by the end of Q1 2019, management is on to something here. Let’s dig in.

Why sell out

The argument for a sale rests heavily on Kinder Morgan reducing its business risk by cutting down materially on its direct exposure to changes in energy prices. Yes, the firm does hedge the vast majority of its expected hydrocarbon production, but that doesn’t change the fundamental nature of upstream assets. Producers of raw energy resources are always exposed to fluctuations of energy prices over the long run. When it comes time to lock in new hedges, Kinder Morgan is exposed to whatever the futures curve offers. According to its 2017 10-K:

“In addition, the revenues we receive from our crude oil, NGL and CO2 sales are affected by the prices we realize from the sale of these products. Over the long-term, we will tend to receive prices that are dictated by the demand and overall market price for these products. In the shorter term, however, market prices are likely not indicative of the revenues we will receive due to our risk management, or hedging, program.”

Divesting cash flow streams that can be quite volatile allows Kinder Morgan to better focus on fee/volume-based revenue generating assets where utilization rates and capacity play a starring role, not energy prices. Pipelines offer up the perfect example of a prime midstream cash flow cow, as those assets effectively act as toll roads.

Kinder Morgan’s segment earnings from its CO2 division (excluding corporate level charges like G&A, interest expenses, and federal income taxes) climbed by 2% to $907 million in 2018 versus 2017 levels. While oil pricing benchmarks were significantly higher last year than in 2017, the lower realized prices management locked in for the company via hedges back in 2015, 2016, and 2017 completely nullified that effect. Keep in mind its net oil and NGLs production was up during this period.

For the full year, Kinder Morgan realized $57.83 per barrel of oil sold in 2018, down 1% from 2017 levels. Its NGLs realizations jumped from $25.15 per barrel to $32.21 per barrel during that period, largely due to those volumes not being hedged by a significant amount (or at all).

In the event Kinder Morgan sells its CO2 division, it is possible the firm will get an adjusted EBITDA valuation that exceeds its company-wide adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x as of this writing. An adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.0x is possible, maybe something a tad higher, it depends on how the market reacts to ongoing production cuts out of OPEC+, Libya, and Alberta. It is much easier to fetch a higher price for oil producing properties when West Texas Intermediate is cooperating.

It isn't clear what an appropriate G&A expense would be to deduct from those segment earnings, but when assuming a $55-60 WTI environment, that asset may fetch around $5-6 billion (a very rough estimation for illustrative purposes) assuming an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.0x.

As Kinder Morgan would be giving up cash flow in the event of a sale, divestment proceeds should be allocated towards debt reduction to reduce interest expenses and keep its leverage ratios in check. Not all of the proceeds need to go towards debt reduction, but as Kinder Morgan had $36.5 billion in debt outstanding at the end of last year, most should.

CO2 side of things

Note that Kinder Morgan also sells CO2 to third-parties, namely for use during EOR operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Before the fracking boom, enhanced oil recovery methods represented the primary objective of most upstream players in the region, as the Permian is full of old oil fields developed during a different era. In Kinder Morgan’s 2017 10-K, management noted that those CO2 sales were directly exposed to oil prices:

“CO2 sales contracts vary from customer to customer and have evolved over time as supply and demand conditions have changed. Our recent contracts have generally provided for a delivered price tied to the price of crude oil, but with a floor price.”

The McElmo Dome unit represents the largest of its CO2 producing operations and is also the largest source of its recoverable CO2 reserves. Kinder Morgan is the operator of that asset with a 45% stake in the venture, which is located in Colorado. Other than that asset, the Kinder Morgan-operated (87% working interest) Doe Canyon Deep unit in Colorado and the non-operated (11% working interest) Bravo Dome unit in New Mexico represent its other two CO2 producing properties. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) operates the Bravo Dome unit.

There are active pilot projects underway to try and use anthropogenically produced CO2 instead of "organically sourced" CO2 in these EOR operations, which entails favorable tax regimes (the 45Q tax credit) as injecting CO2 into that ground that would have entered the atmosphere helps offset climate change in a small way. Just something to keep in mind in regards to where the industry sees CO2 injection operations going over the coming years.

In 2018, Kinder Morgan extracted 1.2 billion gross cubic feet of CO2 per day and 0.6 Bcf/d net from those producing operations when including Bravo Dome volumes. Those volumes are routed through numerous pipeline networks, with the 1.5 Bcf/d 569-mile long Cortez system representing the largest of those systems (Kinder Morgan owns 53% of that asset and is the operator).

Oil production

Kinder Morgan had a working interest in seven producing properties at the end of 2017; SACROC (97% working interest), Yates (50%), Goldsmith Landreth San Andres (99%), Katz Strawn (99%), Tall Cotton (100%), MidCross (14%), and less than a one percent interest in the Reinecka property. In its Q4 2018 earnings press release, Kinder Morgan noted that it purchased the Reinecka property for $20 million in cash, gaining 200 bpd of oil production and 500 bpd of natural gas liquids production in the process (not stated if that is gross or net).

During 2017, the company produced 53,300 barrels of per day oil gross and 37,800 bpd net, along with 9,900 bpd of NGLs net. In 2018, Kinder Morgan’s oil production rose by 2% and 3% on a gross and net basis, respectively, while its net NGLs production climbed marginally. That saw Kinder Morgan's gross and net oil production rise to 54,200 bpd and 38,800 bpd, respectively, while its net NGLs production climbed to 10,000 bpd.

Those oil barrels are supported by the 145,000 bpd Wink Pipeline Kinder Morgan owns and operates. That system runs for 450 miles across West Texas, connecting its Permian EOR-sourced crude volumes to Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) 135,000 bpd refinery in El Paso (now that the firm has completed its merger with Andeavor). Natural gas liquids production is supported by the Kinder Morgan-operated Synder gasoline plant (22% working interest, 28% profit interest), the Diamond M gas plant (51% working interest), and the North Synder plant (100% interest). Below is a look at a map of the asset base Kinder Morgan may divest.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc.

Final thoughts

One potential bidder for these assets would be Occidental Petroleum as it has an enormous Permian EOR presence and has made purchases in the recent past to bulk up that operation. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a lot to offer and any deal is likely to attract multiple suitors, especially as this package includes several different ways to generate revenue (pipeline tariffs, CO2 sales, oil & NGLs sales, processing plant revenue). News of a sale could have a very powerful impact on Kinder Morgan Inc., depending on how management plans to use the proceeds. This is a story I will be closely watching. Check out this article here to read about Kinder Morgan Inc.’s 2018 financial performance. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.