Gladstone Land: Questions About NAV

Recently, JMP Securities analyst Peter Martin downgraded Gladstone Land (LAND) primarily based on a difference in opinion of what LAND's NAV is. Mr. Martin is quoted:

We think LAND shares are currently overvalued, trading at an ~15% premium to our FTM NAV of $10.99, which is reduced by $9.4mm for the external management structure buyout fee. We are hard pressed to understand the premium considering limited growth prospects from tight investment spreads and high leverage, 24% of NOI maturing in 2020, and the aforementioned dividend coverage ratio.

LAND provides an estimate in their 10-Q, which is estimated using individual appraisals of their properties. Their most recent estimate of NAV is $13.79. They published a press release stating:

Gladstone Land is a REIT, but unlike traditional commercial, office, or industrial REITs, the Company invests in a markedly different asset class – farmland. Therefore, we believe that the best method of calculating NAV is the methodology that the Company is currently using, one that employs the expertise of independent professional certified farm industry appraisers who conduct periodic appraisals of our properties. Although this process results in additional expense that most REITs do not wish to incur, we believe this is the most accurate way to present to shareholders the fair value of the farmland properties within the Company’s portfolio.

I have repeatedly argued on Seeking Alpha that NAV is generally not a useful metric for retail investors due to the extreme difficulty of determining what NAV actually is and how impractical it is for a REIT to realize NAV in any significant way.

Here we have an example of two estimates which would lead to very different conclusions on the price target. Here we have an example of two estimates which would lead to very different conclusions on the price target. JMP estimates NAV at $10.99 and argues there should be approximately a 15% discount putting the price target at $9.50. LAND argues that NAV is $13.79, if you agree with the argument that LAND should trade at JMP's suggested discount to NAV, that would suggest a price target around $11.92.

How Large Is The Difference?

If you are basing your investment decision on NAV, the difference between $13.79 and $10.99 is huge. When we consider the entire capital structure, the difference is somewhat less. This is one of the most common mistakes I see when NAV is discussed, many will state that the common shares are trading at an X% discount to NAV, implying that there is a cushion of X% between what the properties could sell for and the share price. Any discussion of NAV needs to take into account debt, preferred shares, and the capital structure.

Source

This clip is from page 50 of LAND's Q3 2018 10-Q. They start with equity from the GAAP balance sheet and they adjust for the change in real estate value and for the fair value of their debt. Then they subtract the fair value of the preferred shares to arrive at NAV that is available to common shareholders.

In gross numbers, LAND estimates NAV at $230.84 million. Reverse engineering JMP's estimate, at $10.99/share they are saying that NAV for common shareholders is $183.99 million. A difference of approximately $46.85 million. JMP states that $9.4 million of that difference is a reduction to reflect the buyout fee for the external management. Which if you are looking at NAV as a potential acquirer, that would be important. If you are looking at it as investing in LAND as an ongoing entity that will continue to be managed as is, I would argue that is less relevant.

So in total, JMP's estimate of the land value is only $37.45 million below LAND's estimate. JMP estimates a land value of approximately $541.13 million, LAND claims $578.58 million. JMP's estimate of land value is only 6.5% lower than LANDs.

LAND's Methodology

To arrive at their fair value of real estate, LAND primarily relies on third-party appraisals.

Source

They have 3 categories, third-party appraisals being the largest, properties that were recently purchased are valued at the purchase price and properties that have not been appraised for 2-3 years are adjusted in-house.

As a valuation methodology, it is very sound. Doing appraisals every year is cost prohibitive, and generally is not necessary. "Trending" is a common practice in mass appraisal where you increase a previously done individual appraisal by analyzing the general increase in the overall market. If similar properties are selling for 3% more than they were 2 years ago, you can be pretty confident in predicting the current value is roughly 3% higher than the prior appraisal. While not as precise as doing a new appraisal, it is faster, cheaper and usually is reasonably accurate. Inaccuracies will occur when something changes that impacts the specific property but not others.

The significant benefit of individual appraisals is that they can account for unique factors that are not reflected by cash flow. For example, a major influence on the value of farmland is the potential for conversion to non-farm uses. A farm in an area where there is growing residential, commercial or industrial activity will often sell at a substantial premium to its value as a farm. When you are looking at Western farms, water security becomes a major influence. The question is not only does the farm have adequate water access now, but how secure is its water source likely to be in the future?

Those are examples of things that can be accounted for in an individual appraisal, but cannot be determined from current cash flow. For those reasons, individual appraisals should be more accurate in theory.

Problems

If you have ever paid for a professional appraisal, you will have seen the words "opinion of value." While the appraisal profession has been attempting to make steps towards more data-driven approaches and quality control, at the end of the day appraisal is as much an art as it is a science.

For the current value of share prices, we can see the values change by the second as thousands of transactions are conducted in a short period of time. Real estate values change as well, but we have relatively few transactions. To estimate what the current value of a property is, appraisers are looking at prior sales. They try to find properties that sold and are similar in major features. They will look for sales with similar crops, size, soils, geographic location, water sources etc.

In the real world, there are no two farms that are perfectly identical. So appraisers will compare the property being appraised to several sales and attempt to adjust for differences. Comparable 1 might have a similar size but inferior water access, while comparable 2 is larger but has similar water access. For types of properties which are rarely sold, appraisers might have to look back more than a year to find sufficiently comparable properties.

A well-done appraisal will have a significant amount of data supporting any adjustments and a skilled appraiser will be able to pick out which differences will impact value and which are irrelevant. At the end of the day, it is an educated guess that involves making a lot of assumptions that cannot be guaranteed. Give two equally skilled appraisers the same property to appraise, it is very likely that you get two different results. They should be in the same ballpark, but could they be 5% apart? Easily.

Things are made worse in that appraisers are humans and some will be more skilled and do a better job than others. Since shareholders do not have access to the actual appraisals, they have to rely on Gladstone to police the quality of their contractors.

Cash Flow Estimate

JMP's estimate likely arises from using NOI and dividing by a cap-rate. This is standard practice for estimating value among commercial and industrial properties. The strength is that NOI is a very easy number to track and you do not need to make a lot of assumptions.

The weakness is that the one assumption you make is a huge one. A small difference in the estimated cap-rate will create a significantly different valuation.

Consider appraising a property with an NOI of $1 million. If you assume a 4% cap-rate, the value would be $25 million. If you assume a 4.2% cap rate, the value would be $23.8 million. A 5% reduction. Is there anyone who can state with confidence that a particular property should trade at a 4.2% cap but not a 4% cap?

I do not know whether JMP did a property by property estimate, or whether they did an aggregate estimate looking at combined NOI. Whichever method they chose, a small variance in cap-rate significantly impacts value.

Who Is Right?

For retail investors, this all can get very confusing and even if you have the skills to create your own NAV estimate, you probably don't have the information or the time to produce a quality one.

Do you trust the company that pays for third-party appraisals, or the analyst performing an income approach?

In my opinion, having independent appraisals has the better potential of accurately reflecting what any particular property might sell for. If done well, it allows for the estimate to include factors that are not readily apparent in NOI, like the potential for it to be sold for non-farm uses or the possibility that the current lease is below market and will be increased when the current lease expires.

Unfortunately, retail investors have nothing tangible to go on to confirm the quality of the appraisals. It really is a case where investors have to trust the company. I believe that David Gladstone is fundamentally an honest man and it is a very good bet that Gladstone has the staff with sufficient expertise to ensure the appraisals they are paying for are high quality. I would bet that if LAND sold any particular property, that the sales price would be close to the appraised value.

The problem comes in defining "close." In the appraisal world, an appraiser who is consistently +-5% of the sale price is doing a really good job. Sales swing more than that simply based on the motivation of the buyer and seller.

If LAND is selling off a single property, they probably won't sell for less than the appraisal they have. The sale would be entirely optional, so the option to tell the buyer no and just keep the property would be on the table. Either the buyer would decide to pay above the appraisal, or LAND keeps the property.

If LAND were motivated to sell their properties, say for example that they made a strategic decision to sell all their Colorado and Nebraska farms because they didn't want to continue paying someone to oversee them and they were eyeing some more expensive farms in California as better returns. In that case, LAND might let the properties go for under the appraised values, making the decision that it is better to get less now and redeploy the funds, rather than wait indefinitely for a better offer.

One of the most powerful influences of actual sale price is the motivation of the seller and the motivation of the buyer. Those are things that cannot be accurately reflected in any estimate unless they are known in advance.

So who is right? Probably both. Both are performing proven and valid approaches to valuation. If all of LAND's properties were sold, I don't believe there is anyone in the world who could state with certainty whether they would sell for $540 million or $580 million, or another number entirely.

Conclusion

The key things for retail investors to recognize is that while JMP's NAV per share estimate is almost 20% lower than LAND's, the actual difference of opinion regarding the value of the land is roughly 6.5%.

Can professional appraisers be off 6.5%? Absolutely. Individual appraisals across an entire portfolio should help reduce the portfolio level inaccuracy as some appraisals will come in under and others come in over, but it is not an exact science. Appraisals involve a lot of assumptions, predictions, and educated guesses.

Ultimately, what the properties are ultimately sold for will greatly depend on the circumstances of the sale. If LAND is opportunistically selling properties for the purpose of reinvesting in other properties or reducing debt, they likely could get values in excess of their appraised values. If they are selling because they need to, they might not have the luxury of waiting for a premium price. The end price comes down to who has more leverage at the negotiating table.

In my opinion, investors are better off focusing on FFO and AFFO. JMP cites 24% of leases expiring in 2020 and the tight dividend coverage as risks. While expirations always run the risk of not renewing, farms typically have near 100% occupancy rates.

It is very likely that LAND will be able to renew or install a new tenant in all of them. The risk is more a question of whether leases are renewed at higher or lower levels. The types of crops that LAND has focused on like fresh produce, nuts, and berries have generally seen increasing rents, so the lease expirations could be an opportunity for increasing same-property rent growth. That is not a risk I am particularly concerned about.

LAND, like the other members of the Gladstone empire, pushes the payout ratio. When it comes to dividend distributions, David is more pro-dividend than any CEO I have ever seen. He wants to distribute as much as is possible and will keep raising the dividend if he can squeeze out another penny. The result is a high-payout ratio, but you also get the benefit of higher dividends than similar companies would pay.

The most compelling point JMP makes is that tight investment spreads limit the potential for future growth. That is the argument I made back in August of 2018 when I sold my position. Cap-rates for farms are quite low and the cost of capital has been rising.

Farming is not a high-growth industry and that is being reflected in LAND's results. There is not enough upside to interest me, although I believe that JMP is overstating the downside.

