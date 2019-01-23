PG&E Bankruptcy: Impact On Investors

PG&E Corp. (PCG) intends to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy on January 29 to give the company some breathing room to handle their massive liability exposure to fires in 2017 and 2018. Because California follows the inverse condemnation doctrine, which the California Supreme Court refused to hear last fall on appeal, and because a criminal probation violation case already has a hearing set for January 30, the company is squeezed in a vice and needs protection available to them in Ch.11. Estimating recovery for PG&E investors under a reorganization plan requires an in-depth understanding of Ch.11 Bankruptcy Code and not just wishful thinking.

Not Insolvent

Looking purely at the last balance sheet and income statement PG&E is not insolvent. The company has $1.5 billion cash/cash equivalents as of January 11, 2019, but they are still trying to get an exemption from approval by CPUC for $5.5 billion in DIP financing. One of their large shareholders, BlueMountain Capital, in a letter to the board challenged the need to file for bankruptcy. The automatic stay provision in the Bankruptcy Code gives them certain protections from current and future creditors, including liens from liability lawsuits, that the board hopes will allow the company to have an orderly resolution to their problems instead of an ad hoc approach. The reality is that they need to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy.

Inverse Condemnation

Those who invest in California utilities or live in the state are very familiar with this controversial doctrine. (Because of the inverse condemnation, I shorted PCG during the terrible Camp Fire last November.)

The Fifth Amendment states "... nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation". There are many slightly different definitions of Inverse Condemnation, but it is basically when the government indirectly takes or damages property. Very simply: you broke it, you bought it. Because of high level of regulation, in California many utilities are considered to be public entities and are subject to inverse condemnation. The fires are considered taking of property and therefore, owners should be compensated.

PG&E is trying to get the courts to overturn inverse condemnation. They filed a petition for review to the California Supreme Court in September 2018, and on November 14, the court denied the petition for review. So at this point they are stuck with this doctrine in California. SCOTUS has not yet fully considered California’s application of the inverse condemnation to privately owned utilities.

Already Critical Legal Proceedings in Federal Court

There is currently a legal proceeding (US v PG&E 3:14CR001175-WHA) that is already considering causation of the Camp Fire. This case is determining if PG&E violated probation of their San Bruno criminal conviction. Judge William Alsup proposed modifications to the conditions of probation on January 9. A hearing is set for January 30 at 9 am. So those thinking that litigation is not for many months regarding this latest fire are mistaken.

Modifications to their probation include new complete inspections of the electric grid. There are also some rather drastic additions:

PG&E must de-energize any part of its grid not yet rated as safe by PG&E for the wind conditions then prevailing until those conditions have subsided...This will likely mean having to interrupt service during high-wind events (and possibly at other times) but that inconvenience, irritating as it will be, will pale by comparison to the death and destruction that otherwise might result from PG&E-inflicted wildfires.

Judge Alsup was appointed by President Clinton and usually takes a very liberal approach in his decisions. For example, he was the judge who blocked President Trump from ending the DACA Program. I would, therefore, expect him to order the probation modifications after the hearing. It is unclear at this point how much of an impact it could have on reducing revenue and on general California economy, but needless to say this could be a huge issue.

(Note: The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an interesting response on December 31 to some questions from the court that basically gives a good flavor for the case and the importance it has on PG&E.)

Ch.11 Bankruptcy Process

PG&E Corporation and the utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, plan to file for bankruptcy. Usually the Ch.11 bankruptcy process entails having a 120-day exclusive time period for a company to file a reorganization plan, but because of the complexity of this case, I expect the court will grant multiple extensions to file a plan. (18 months is the maximum for the exclusive period to file a plan.) In a recent 8-K filing, they stated they expect the bankruptcy case to take approximately 2 years.

Often major holders of the secured debt are key players in the plan development because they can use credit bids to get the collateral that secures their notes/bonds. In this case, all of their notes/bonds are unsecured. The DIP financing will be secured, but I doubt they will use any credit bidding because I would expect them to be repaid in cash.

Under section 1102(a)(1), the U.S. Trustee will appoint an official unsecured creditor committee that may include holders of their $18 billion notes, trade creditors, and holders of claims from fire liability lawsuits. (Note: liabilities from fire lawsuits are unsecured claims.) I am also expecting some ad hoc creditor committees to be formed by activist hedge funds.

Holders of claims in the capital structure are grouped into separate priority classes and vote as an individual class. (Often not all classes vote.) It is important to remember that the claim for a specific unsecured note is the principal amount plus any unpaid interest and is not based the note’s market price.

While the state of California does not have official standing in bankruptcy court, it is expected to be a major factor in the final reorganization plan. During their 2001 bankruptcy, which was caused by droughts having a negative impact on hydroelectric production and rate setting issues, both the company and the Public Utility Commission created reorganization plans. In 2003, there was a negotiated settlement that allowed the company to exit bankruptcy.

Only the approval (⅔ of the dollar and majority of the holders within the claim class) of one claim class is needed in order for a plan to be confirmed by the court. There is a long list of other requirements that need to be met under section 1129 for the judge to confirm any reorganization plan. (I cover these in future articles.)

The specific bankruptcy judge assigned to a case often has a major impact on the reorganization plan and investors’ recoveries. For example, a group of hedge funds walked all over the judge during the Peabody Energy (BTU) bankruptcy case and retail noteholders were very negatively impacted. In the case of Breitburn Energy Partners, the judge was strict and refused to confirm a plan that he thought was unfair to certain retail noteholders. Their recovery went from almost nothing to over 11%.

Official Equity Committee

In their letter, BlueMountain mentions using the tool of an official equity committee to investigate the actions of the board. That may be easier said than done. It is very difficult to get an official equity committee appointed. An ad hoc committee is easy to form, but do not have official status and their expenses are borne by the committee. Section 1102 of the Bankruptcy Code covers the appointment of committees, but there are no standards for an appointment established by statutes. Case law has effectively established the standards and they are:

Case is large and complex

Shares are widely held and actively traded

Timely

Company is not "hopelessly insolvent"

Potential for meaningful recovery for shareholders

Shareholders' needs outweigh the cost of the committee

Shareholders' interests cannot be served without the appointment of an official equity committee

You need to meet all of them - not just some. The U.S. Trustee decides if an official committee is needed and appoints the members. The bankruptcy judge can instruct the U.S. Trustee to appoint an official committee, but the judge does not make the actual appointment. Those wanting an official committee make their requests first to the U.S. Trustee and, if denied, then to the judge.

Fire Liabilities

The company stated in their January 14, 2019 8-K that they could face liabilities of $30 billion for the 2017 and 2018 fires. These estimates do not, however, include potential punitive damages and fines. Much of the liability claims will come directly from insurance companies who already paid their customers. Additional liability claims will come from uninsured and those trying to get money both from their insurance companies and from PG&E.

At this point, I am expecting that the claims from insurance companies which already paid their customers will be treated as unsecured claims and be part of a reorganization plan recovery. I am also expecting some type of trust account will be created under a reorganization plan to deal with those who were uninsured/underinsured. This trust account would have authority to deny claims to those who already were paid by their insurance companies.

California made a feeble attempt to help PG&E with their exposure to liabilities from the 2017 fires by passing Senate Bill 901. The bill allows for issuance of recovery bonds of wildfire-related costs (securitization). Because of rules set by CPUC on January 10, 2019, “PG&E believes it likely would take years to obtain authorization to securitize any amounts relating to the 2017 Northern California wildfires”. This bill only addresses the 2017 fires and does not currently cover the 2018 or future fires. So this bill really does not help much in the short run and is one of the reasons why they are filing for Ch.11 now.

Impact On Investors

Projecting recoveries for specific PG&E investments is extremely difficult because this bankruptcy case is really a political case and not purely financial. While there have been some estimates for actual damages using numbers from insurance companies and adding in estimates for uninsured/underinsured claims, the potential for massive punitive damages are almost impossible to estimate with any degree of accuracy. How much, if any, of the liability expenses will be passed on to consumers and how much will investors have to swallow will be part of the process to get a viable reorganization plan created by PG&E and the government. After the First Day Declaration, investors may get a better feel for their potential recoveries.

In theory, under the absolute priority rule, unsecured creditors, which would include fire liability claim holders and PG&E unsecured noteholders, need to be paid in full before equity holders receive any recovery. There are some bankruptcy cases were a negotiated plan gave some recovery to equity holders without full recovery for unsecured claim holders.

There is the very real possibility, in my opinion, that California decides that PG&E should be state owned/controlled with private investors owning note/bonds and should no longer be a shareholder owned utility. It actually is easier for the state to buy the utility assets under a Ch.11 reorganization plan (section 363 sale of assets) than under some future legislation.

Conclusion

This is my first bankruptcy article on an utility, so it is written for a wide audience of investors. In the past, I have written many articles on bankrupt energy companies and retailers. Some of the bankruptcy information in this article was already covered in those articles. In the future, I expect to write articles that get into more detail regarding legal technicalities involved in this case so that investors are better able to estimate potential recoveries.

I shorted PG&E during the terrible fires last November expecting the company will have to make major liability payments because California uses the inverse condemnation doctrine. I covered part of my short position when the judge’s statements were reported in the media last week. Because California is such a liberal state, I do not expect much sympathy from public officials regarding recovery for investors, especially shareholders. I am, therefore, keeping my short open and will follow the case closely. (At this point, I am not sure if I will be attending court hearings. I will post in the comment area if I plan to attend a hearing.)

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Over the next 72 hours I may go long and/or short call and/or put options