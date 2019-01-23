FOF: A Closed-End Fund Of Funds For Diversified CEF Exposure

The current discount is not attractive with respect to the historical range of the asset.

Investors who have an interest in allocating capital to closed-end funds may want to give consideration to the Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF).

Fund net assets are about $340 million, pretty average for a closed-end fund. The portfolio manager, Douglas Bond, has been at the helm since November 24, 2006.

Note the large difference between the 8.61% distribution rate and the far more modest SEC yield (figures as of 12/31/18). Most of this gap is on account of the fact that, to attract income investors, the fund essentially returns capital beyond the income the fund itself earns.

This is not an uncommon practice among closed-end funds, and it is likely not as much a problem for this vehicle as it carries no debt.

Volume is sufficient for retail investors to trade into and out of without much price impact, but this vehicle is probably inappropriate for making large trades.

Like many closed-end fund vehicles, FOF's premium/discount fluctuates with the ebb and flow of supply and demand. Presently, there is not a big incentive to buy based on historical average range. The fund experienced its max discounts since inception (including the Financial Crisis) more or less between mid-2015 and mid-2016.

Over the last five years, the price has ranged between around $9.60 at the market low in early 2016, and about $13.50 in late 2014. Despite this, total returns for the last five years have been 7.95% for shareholders, due to the very strong distribution rate.

Just like many other risk assets, 2018 will go down as a low-light for FOF. After a barn burner of 2017, both the price and NAV performances chalked a near 10% loss in 2018. Thus far in 2019, FOF is having a strong year, further compressing the gap between the market value and the NAV.

What Makes the Fund Interesting?

One could argue that FOF is the SPY of the closed-end space: it can act as a one-stop shop to closed-end exposure.

This visual is from the most recent semi-annual report (June 30, 2018). Even as the specific allocations are likely to have changed, the overall story is much the same: broad diversification across a wide variety of closed-end funds (which make up over 95% of the net asset value), which themselves span a variety of strategies and sectors.

The fund holds plenty of closed-end funds in both the equity space and the bond space. To get a (free) better drill down, I suggest visiting the holdings section of Morningstar for this fund and toggling between "Equity View" and "Bond View."

Some investors may enjoy selecting a closed-end portfolio of their own, which is understandable. But for those who would like to outsource this task to a professional (for a 95-basis-point per year expense ratio), one might consider this an appropriate investment vehicle.

Now, it is worth remembering that these fees do not take into consideration that the closed-end funds that FOF owns themselves charge fees, so the true cost of management is arguably higher than what we see on the surface.

If we consider the distribution of volatility readings for FOF, we see median annual vol between 2007 and the present at a hair under 15%. 2017 makes up many of the observations in the bottom couple percentile (the orange dots near the bottom of each box plot), with 2008-2009 comprising the highest-vol readings. This, of course, comes as no surprise given that these years show up similarly for most asset baskets.

Because of their use of leverage, as well as the possibility of swinging between various levels of premium or discount, closed-end funds can display a great deal of volatility. In FOF we see an example of a closed-end portfolio that displays pretty typical equity readings as compared to a typical equity index.

Note the smattering of green dots in the weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly boxes. These instances relate to the large ramp-ups that we saw in volatility at both the beginning and end of 2018.

Wrap-Up

Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund may not be the most fun way to construct a closed-end portfolio, but it may be one of the simplest. At a minimum, it may be worthwhile to periodically check in and see what Mr. Bond is holding just to generate some ideas.

Investing in closed-end funds is different from purchasing ETFs or open-end mutual funds (the more typical kind which investors tend to have more familiarity). Make sure that you understand the ins and outs of these kinds of vehicles.

