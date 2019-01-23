Here Is What Cisco Can Offer Investors

We like Cisco Systems for the long term, but the stock appears near fair value at the moment.

The company generates outstanding margins and cash flow streams. This allows for shareholders to benefit from buybacks and dividends while the company invests in acquisitions to fuel growth.

Most stocks in the technology sector represent volatile investments that fluctuate greatly depending on the latest innovation or threat to their respective business. In other words, stability is hard to find in this sector. One exception to this label is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). The company is a heavyweight in the network hardware, services, and technology industry. The business isn't exhibiting explosive growth, but it's a cash cow that is showering its shareholders with dividends and buybacks. Additionally, the company is utilizing its strong cash flows to fund acquisitions to fuel growth. As it expands outside of its hardware business into high-growth alternatives, Cisco represents a great mix of stability, upside, and shareholder returns for any dividend growth investor.

Cisco Systems is a technology conglomerate that primarily designs and manufactures networking hardware. It also offers a host of services affiliated with network connectivity, security, and information technology.

(Source: Cisco Systems, Inc.)

Infrastructure platforms (hardware) represent the core/legacy business, but Cisco has expanded into growth areas such as services, security, and applications over time. The United States is the company's largest market (almost 60% of revenue), but Cisco does business on a global scale. The company generates more than $49 billion in annual revenues.

Financial Performance

(Source: YCharts)

Cisco has grown at pretty modest rates throughout the decade. Over the past 10 years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 2.24%. Earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 4.97% over the same time period. We will review growth opportunities below, but we would like to see revenue growth at mid-single digits and earnings growth at high-single digits over the long term.

Slow growth can seriously hamper a business, but when a business generates strong cash streams, it alleviates some of that pressure. Cisco is what we refer to as a "cash cow". Its operating margins have expanded over time, and the company converts 26% of its revenues into free cash flow. This more than doubles our usual bench mark of 10%. In other words, $0.26 of every sales dollar (more than $49 billion per year) winds up as cash that can be deployed by the company.

(Source: YCharts)

While it's fantastic to have that amount of capital generated, it's also very important that these resources are utilized properly. To gauge this, we look at the Cash Rate of Return on Invested Capital (CROCI). This measures how effectively management is utilizing resources by measuring returns on a cash basis. It's also a general indicator of the strength of a company's competitive "moat". We look for this to register in the low teens or higher. The CROCI has fluctuated some over time, but has generally met our benchmark. The recent upswing in the CROCI is also encouraging. We will touch upon this further down, but Cisco is frequently acquiring smaller companies. The solid CROCI indicates that management is executing acquisitions well rather than destroying value (resulting in a lower CROCI).

(Source: YCharts)

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. A company that takes on too much debt can restrict its cash flows and become vulnerable to rising interest rates. The benefit of generating strong cash flows is that a business has more financial flexibility.

(Source: YCharts)

Cisco currently carries $8.4 billion in cash against total debts of $25.5 billion. The current leverage ratio of 1.8X EBITDA is below the 2.5X that we use as our "warning sign" that a company is over-borrowing. We will look for organic growth to accelerate in the near term, as the leverage ratio has risen over the course of the decade. The company has aggressively spent on buybacks, dividends, and acquisitions - all three of which cannot be sustained over the long term at current rates.

Dividend Outlook

Cisco has raised its dividend for the past 8 years and running. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual payout of $1.32 per share. The company's current dividend yield of 2.93% gives it appeal to income-focused investors. Its yield offers more income than 10-year US treasuries (offering 2.79%).

(Source: YCharts)

Cisco's dividend has grown at a very robust pace since it began being paid to investors in 2011. Over the past five years, that dividend has expanded at a CAGR of 25.7%. Despite this growth, the dividend is very manageable, consuming less than 45% of cash flow. However, investors should expect growth to slow down. The last two increases have each been low-double digit raises. Because of the company's modest top line growth, management has aggressively spent on share buybacks to help move earnings per share higher. These expenditures (a staggering $21 billion worth over the past year, thanks to repatriation of overseas cash) along with continual acquisitions will put a cap on dividend growth until sustained organic growth picks up within the business. Even still, investors should be happy that the company is able to pour so much cash onto its shareholder base.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

The recently executed massive stock buyback program will certainly boost earnings per share. The share count dropped more than 10% as a result of this move. The long-term success of Cisco as an investment, however, is dependent on an ongoing transition of the core business.

Cisco's hardware-based "legacy" offerings have become low-growth assets, and have been for some time now. The company is in the process of building out higher-growth segments of the business, including services, apps, and security - software-based products that often come with subscriptions to create recurring revenue streams.

(Source: Cisco Systems, Inc.)

Cisco has helped expand on this by aggressively acquiring smaller companies that fit with its vision - the underlying theme among all of these deals being software, cloud services, and AI. Not seen in this graphic is the company's most recent noteworthy deal - its $2.35 billion acquisition of Duo Security. This acquisition bolsters Cisco's security business. In addition to being higher-growth, these service-based offerings are also higher-margin than the hardware business. This is great because the company is able to increase growth, while expanding margins.

Investors need to watch out for a couple of risks to this strategy. Any acquisition-heavy strategy comes with execution risk. Assets need to be acquired at valuations that are justifiable, and the acquired companies need to effectively integrate into the parent company. Failure on either of these points can end up destroying value in Cisco. Secondly, the balance sheet has taken on increasing amount of debt over time. While the cash flow-rich nature of Cisco alleviates some of this financial pressure, the company needs to be careful not to cancel out benefits of these acquisitions by overburdening the balance sheet.

There is a lot to like about the "bones" of Cisco. However, the business is changing as it invests into its shift into software-based segments. Because of this risk and the already modest earnings growth, valuation is very important.

Valuation

(Source: YCharts)

At more than $44 per share, the stock is currently trading towards the high end of its 52-week range. Based on analysts projecting full-year earnings at $3.04 per share, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 14.67X. This is a slight discount (6%) to the stock's 10-year median multiple of 15.6X.

When we look at the free cash flow yield, we see that Cisco's cash flow-based value proposition has eroded over the past 10 years. The 6.25% yield is still solid, as we look for yields in the high-single digit range to signal potential value.

(Source: YCharts)

We don't have much of an issue with the company's current earnings multiple and cash flow yield. Cisco has struggled to grow through much of the past decade, which justifies the conservative valuation metrics. We are optimistic about the direction of the company moving forward (in regard to potential growth), but investors need to account for execution risk and time requirements for Cisco to continue shifting its core business. We like the stock at current levels for a long-term holding, but short-term investors/traders may need patience to realize significant upward movement.

Wrapping Up

Businesses that generate strong cash flow streams are ideal for long-term investors. Cisco Systems represents an opportunity for exposure to technology without the volatility that the sector is known for. Cisco has a strong market position in its core business and appears on the right track to diversifying into higher-growth segments.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.