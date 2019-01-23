Growth Will Accelerate For Universal Display

However, we don't see much immediate upside, given the shares still carry a lofty valuation.

The company is set to benefit significantly from this acceleration.

OLED technology is proliferating beyond mobile and TVs to consumer electronics, automotive and lighting.

While we think that growth will accelerate this year, we see limited upside for the shares due to a still lofty valuation.

Universal Display (OLED) share price has been slashed in half last year:

The company has hit a growth wobble, although much of that is an optical effect due to a change in accounting standard, which has a surprisingly large effect (see below).

OLED Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

ASC 605 to 606

The (required) shift in reporting standard is producing a lot of fog because the difference in numbers are much bigger for this company than any we have seen elsewhere. From the earnings PR:

Total revenue decreased 19% to $177.3 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared with $219.8 million in the first nine months of 2017. Total revenue would have been $233.4 million in the 2018 period, or $56.1 million higher, without the impact of ASC Topic 606.

That's a huge difference, $177.3M versus $233.4M, the difference between declining and growing revenue.

Topic 606 versus 605 Adjusted Results Q3 606 Adjustment 605 Revenue $ 77,550 $ 14,054 $ 91,604 Gross margin 61,427 14,054 75,481 Operating income 26,032 14,054 40,086 Net income 22,818 11,384 34,202 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.24 $ 0.72

Here are some reasons:

Product mix

Change in volume assumptions

Here is management explaining the first (Q3CC):

Under 606, we use an average selling price for all materials sold over the life of a contract. Under ASC 605, it's actual billings and each material has its own pricing and therefore depending on product mix, it will impact the revenue profile differently under 605 and 606.

On the change in volume, management is saying somewhat conflicting things. Twice they argue that a lower than expected volume of materials will be compounded by a decline in license fees as well (Q3CC, our emphasis):

as you estimate the number, the number of grams you saw over the life of the equipment. And when you are below the amount that you estimated, it has an impact not only on our material sales, but on our license fees also, since they're tied together and it magnifies the problem. So when your material sales are lower than we anticipated, you end up with a much bigger decline just on the material side.

And here, in relation to the slowdown in materials demand from the mobile sector (see below) (Q3CC, our emphasis):

What compounds this reduction is ASC 606. The impact of 606 magnifies the effect of lower than anticipated material sales, however, as we head into 2019

But curiously, in response to an analyst question, they are saying something different a little later which suggests that when the volume of materials ordered turns out to be lower, license revenues increase as they will be spread out over a smaller volume (Q3CC):

That is correct. If you sell less material than you estimated, then because it is a direct correspondent, if you sell less, then you have what your license fee is, then you will have an increase in the license fee per gram or per kilogram that you sell. That is correct.

Quite frankly this has us confused. Either a decline in volumes expected over the lifetime of the materials contract is either compounded by lower license fees as well, or mitigated, but both can't be true at the same time.

Smartphone demand softness

The company is experiencing softness in the mobile sector across the board (Q3CC):

pretty much when we saw the slowing down in September and October, we see that carrying through, through November and December.

This isn't surprising as we know from many other sources that the smartphone market seems to have reached a plateau and customers tend to keep existing smartphones longer as there are less compelling reasons to buy a new one, at least for now. This is likely to change when 5G phones arrive.

Better times ahead?

Given the advantages of OLED screens, this is still very much a growth market. From a November 2018 IR presentation:

There are a number of drivers operating:

So it's not surprising there seem to be better times a little further ahead as:

The smartphone market will turn in 2019, driven by innovative OLED product launches like foldable phones and 5G.

OLED getting more of a foothold in other markets like AR/VR, wearables, tablets, laptop and automotive.

Demand for OLED TVs is outpacing supply and there is a host of new production capacity coming online.

Apple (AAPL) is set to use OLED screens exclusively from 2020 onwards.

The OLED lighting market is set to take off substantially

On the capacity increases (Q3CC):

As a pioneer of [indiscernible] manufacturing, we expect Samsung to continue to lead the OLED market. At the same time, other panel makers including LG display, BOE, TMI and Visionox are investing and building new OLED production capacity. Additionally, panel makers, including Sharp, Japan Display, Royale and EDL are advancing their commercialization initiatives... During LG Display’s earnings conference call, the company reiterated its strong capital commitment to OLEDs for both TV and mobile... Sharp announced early last month its long awaited move into the OLED market.

QD OLED

Then there are Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) efforts on QD (quantum dot) OLED displays. From Guru3D:

Samsung apparently wants to rely again on OLEDs: The Korean display specialist uses a blue-glowing organic layer to stimulate quantum dots that produce red and green pixels from the blue light. The advantage over the previous LCD TVs with quantum dots: a viewpoint independent, high-contrast representation. The advantage over previous OLED TVs: extremely rich colors. In addition, the quantum dot OLED combination (QD-OLED) works in an energy-efficient way, as the complete light from the blue "OLED backlight" is used here for image generation. In LCDs, on the other hand, two-thirds of the light is blocked at the color filters and is therefore lost to the display.

And the production runs seem to follow this year:

According to Digitimes, Samsung wants to redesign a generation 8 LCD factory for OLED fab with oxide TFT substrates. Thus, the manufacturer could go relatively quickly into series production. For example, the first samples will be available by mid-2019 and then run 25,000 substrates per month - if six (perfect) TV screens are cut from each substrate, that would be 150,000 TVs per month. By 2020, capacity will be doubled. However, Samsung still has a few technical hurdles to overcome. Samsung plans to apply the organic material to Canon coating machines and print the quantum material on Kateeva machines. What will cost such a QD OLED TV in the end, is still open. The goal can only be to not be significantly above the current OLED prices.

These TVs involve only blue OLED material (not the green and red), which is the one color that has low efficiency problems. These problems are supposed to improve with TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence), a new technology under development by companies like Cynora and Kyulux.

But the jury is still out on these latter companies, and Universal Display is arguing it is making considerable progress with its own blue solution (Q3CC):

With respect to blue, we continue to make excellent progress in our ongoing development work for commercial phosphorescent blue emission system.

But, of course, this as well remains to be seen. Two things are clear:

Given the fact that Samsung is starting production runs this year, somebody is supplying them with viable blue OLED material.

Given the fact that Samsung is embarking on this (parallel to their QD LCD screens) is in itself a major win for OLED.

But, as of today, it's unclear if, and if so how much, Universal Display is set to benefit from this otherwise favorable development.

OLED Lighting

Curiously absent from the Q3CC discussion is the lighting market, which nevertheless is rather promising. From Research and Markets:

The worldwide consumption value of selected lighting OLEDs reached and estimated $187.6 million ($0.188 billion) last year; consumption value is forecast to increase at an average annual growth rate of 49.7 percent to $1.4 billion in 2022. The total consumption value is forecast an increase to nearly $8.14 billion in 2027 (see Figure). All values and prices in this report are at factory as-shipped levels, and are in current dollars, which include the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.

Driven by numerous drivers:

And the company is pretty well positioned here as well:

Innovation

The company is making progress with a new production technology, OVJP (Q1CC):

one of our major R&D initiatives is OVJP, organic vapor jet printing for large area TVs. In the third quarter, we installed the first chambers of our pilot prototype system. We’re planning for additional chambers to be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2019. We believe that this prototype system will enable us to scale our novel and proprietary [indiscernible] printing technology to Gen 8 and higher commercial platforms, paving an alternative path for high throughput, scalable and cost effective manufacturing of RGB side by side OLED TVs.

Guidance

The bad Q3 results led the company to lower FY2018 results once again:

Revenues: $240M-$250M ($315M-$325M under ASC 605).

Gross margins: 70%-75%.

But this year should be much better (Q3CC):

For 2019, we anticipate significant industry growth to resume. We expect year end 2019 installed base of OLED square meter capacity to increase by approximately 50% over year end 2017, with the majority of the capacity ramping in 2019.

Margins

OLED Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GAAP margins have varied quite a bit over the years and display considerable quarterly variation.

Cash

OLED Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company still produces meaningful cash flow. From the 10-Q:

Dilution nor share-based compensation is excessive:

OLED Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has no debt and a significant cash and short-term investment holdings ($493M) and it pays a (tiny) dividend with the shares yielding 0.25%.

Valuation

OLED PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Quite frankly, we think valuation is still very high, the company sales multiple in particular seems excessive to us. But Wall Street is factoring in a huge improvement in profitability. From SA:

The EPS of $2.48 that analysts see for 2019 still amounts to a pretty hefty earnings multiple of 38.

Conclusion

The picture has been muddied by the shift in accounting standard, but even without this the company finds itself in a bit of a growth soft patch. That should clear this year, and the dust will settle on the new accounting standard.

OLED is a significant growth market, not only with mobile and TVs, but increasingly also in other consumer markets, automotive and lighting.

Now that the shares have corrected substantially from their lofty heights at the start of 2018, bulls could resume positions. We're not entirely convinced though.

Valuation still seems really quite high, the company is basically valued as a SaaS business software platform, and we're not convinced its market position is equally unassailable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.